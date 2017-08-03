Getty

Panthers take care of free agents by signing MacKenzie Weegar

By James O'BrienAug 3, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT

The Florida Panthers wrapped up their most pressing off-season tasks by Thursday, as they signed one last free agent in defenseman MacKenzie Weegar.

Weegar, 23, receives a one-year, two-way contract. The financial terms are unclear.

As one of the final picks (seventh round, number 206) of the 2013 NHL Draft, Weegar has done well to move up the organizational rankings. While putting up solid numbers for a defenseman in the AHL these past two seasons, he also earned a cup of coffee with the big club, playing three regular-season games with the Panthers in 2016-17.

Calder Cup win, bounty of picks show pluses of Red Wings rebuild

By James O'BrienAug 3, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT

This post is part of Red Wings Day on PHT…

When you consider their investments in veteran players and the fact that they’re spending right about to the cap ceiling, there are certain signs that maybe the Detroit Red Wings aren’t fully committed to a rebuild.

There are plenty of indications that GM Ken Holland thinks he can have his cake and eat it too, which someone might deem a “reload” rather than a rebuild.

(Check out this poll regarding the Red Wings’ rebuild to delve deeper into that debate.)

While some elements of this gameplan seem dubious – to the point that fans are losing faith in Holland & Co. – there are at least a few reasons to feel a little better about other facets of how the organization is trying to turn things around.

Some pluses in the slow-building approach

Red Wings fans might, at times, be frustrated with the patient way this franchise brings prospects along. Anthony Mantha stands as an example of the sort of prospects many believe deserved more recent NHL reps rather than longer runs in the AHL.

That said, at least there are some signs that this development mindset isn’t all bad.

While it’s dangerous to put too much emphasis on this … hey, the Grand Rapids Griffins did win the AHL’s Calder Cup last season, doing so for the second time in five seasons. McDonald’s celebrations were had and good dogs enjoyed moments with the trophy.

Oh yeah, and Tyler Bertuzzi blew up with 19 points in as many AHL playoff games, while Evgeny Svechnikov and Martin Frk both showed signs of possibly being ready to make the jump (or … the leap?) in the near future.

As the former coach of their AHL team, Jeff Blashill likely already has some relationships with these players too, which could conceivably dull the learning curve if these guys make it through training camp.

It remains to be seen if one or more of those top guys can become difference-makers for the Red Wings proper, but it never hurts to see your prospects collecting hard-earned hardware.

A bounty of picks

It’s been noted at PHT and the Detroit News, among other places, that some rated the Red Wings as “losers” of the 2017 NHL Draft. Red Wings SBNation blog Winging it in Motown gave them a D+.

Even some of the kinder reviews seemed a bit muted at times.

Here’s the thing, though: drafts are comically difficult to rate in the moment, and the 2017 edition might be one of the more difficult ones to prognosticate.

Beyond lottery-type picks, it’s not that outrageous to view draft picks as “dart throws,” and the Red Wings ended up sending 11 at the board, which tied them with the New Jersey Devils as the second-most of this past year. Detroit also has an additional second-round pick heading into 2018, and could build those reserves up some more.

If you believe that the Red Wings still rank in the upper-crust as far as development goes, then they might just make the most of what could be called a “quantity over quality” crop.

***

Look, there are still a lot of reasons to cringe at the Red Wings’ long-term outlook, especially when it comes to contracts that will stay on the books for far too long. The consensus is that Detroit should either make some significant tweaks or blow things up altogether.

Even so, it’s not like the Red Wings are making nothing but mistakes. There might still be some hope for this franchise yet, although you have to dig deeper to find silver linings after a couple decades of brilliant hockey.

Flyers sign other high 2017 draft picks Frost, Ratcliffe

By James O'BrienAug 3, 2017, 6:40 PM EDT

Nolan Patrick was the headliner of the Philadelphia Flyers’ 2017 NHL Draft class as the second overall pick, but he’s not the only important part of GM Ron Hextall’s continuing rebuild.

The Flyers ended up with the 27th and 35th picks of this past draft, and they signed both players to rookie contracts on Thursday. Entry-level deals went to Morgan Frost (number 27) and Isaac Ratcliffe (35th overall).

Both forwards have enjoyed solid work in the OHL, and both will see their development tied to how some Flyers’ trades will be judged.

In the case of Frost, he joins Jori Lehtera (and cost certainty) as the biggest takeaways of the Brayden Schenn trade.

Ratcliffe, meanwhile, was deemed valuable enough for Hextall to trade up. Philly sent the 44th, 75th, and 108th pick of 2017 to Arizona to get the 35th choice, which ended up being Ratcliffe.

Their numbers were fairly similar in the OHL last season, but Ratcliffe brings one thing that really makes him stand out: size. The Flyers list his height as an imposing 6’6,” with a weight of 200 lbs.

Patrick got his deal earlier this summer, but now the Flyers have their highest picks locked up. It should be interesting to see if/when they make a big impact as Philadelphia tries to climb out of a period of relative struggles.

Ouch: Coyotes’ Chychrun out indefinitely after knee surgery

By James O'BrienAug 3, 2017, 5:13 PM EDT

The Arizona Coyotes made some intriguing gains during this off-season, but not every summer development has been a positive one.

Defenseman Jakob Chychrun is considered out indefinitely as he recovers from knee surgery treating an injury from training this week. The Coyotes announced that an additional update should come around Sept. 14, when training camp begins.

It’s unclear how exactly he hurt himself.

This continues quite an up-and-down year or so for Chychrun.

The 19-year-old was, by some accounts, expected to be a fairly high draft pick in 2016. Instead, he dropped a bit to the 16th spot, where Arizona snatched him up.

He was able to play 68 regular-season games as a rookie, and while there was some evidence that he struggled in his own end, Chychrun also managed seven goals and 20 points.

With a vastly improved team around him, it was going to be interesting to see how he developed in a sophomore season. That hasn’t been ruled out at this time, yet you have to wonder if he’ll be limited early on even if he can make a fairly rapid recovery.

Report: Schmidt, Golden Knights actually went to salary arbitration

By James O'BrienAug 3, 2017, 4:22 PM EDT

Something rare happened on Thursday: a salary arbitration hearing actually happened as scheduled.

The Vegas Golden Knights and defenseman Nate Schmidt appeared before a Toronto arbiter today, according to a report by Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Carp reports that the two sides are seeking the following parameters:

Schmidt: one year, $2.75 million.

Golden Knights: two years, $1.9 million.

(More on that here.)

These processes can sometimes be brutal, bringing certain players to tears. This case might be a little different, as Vegas selected Schmidt via the expansion draft. There isn’t quite the same development history since he was a member of the Washington Capitals, although Vegas GM George McPhee likely has some familiarity with Schmidt from his late Caps days.

The two sides still have 48 hours to hash something out before the arbiter actually makes a ruling on Saturday.