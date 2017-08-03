It’s Detroit Red Wings day at PHT

A lot ended for the Detroit Red Wings last season.
After making the playoffs for all 26 seasons since 1990-91, the Red Wings finally failed to reach the postseason in 2016-17.
There was a sad symbolism of this being the end of an era in another way, as the Red Wings played their final games at Joe Louis Arena.
So … what now?
At the moment, the Red Wings still seem primed to be a big-spending team. After somewhat surprisingly reaching a deal with Tomas Tatar and with Andreas Athanasiou still in need of a deal, it looks like Detroit will be close to the cap ceiling to begin 2017-18.
This comes even though the Red Wings don’t really seem like a dramatically different team on paper. Aside from adding another veteran defenseman in Trevor Daley, this is largely the same group, especially after Petr Mrazek wasn’t scooped up by the Vegas Golden Knights.
Detroit still employs an array of aging players, and in the case of its forwards in specific, the Red Wings possess a lot of worrisome deals. One would assume that, eventually, GM Ken Holland and/or someone else needs to start cleaning that up.
But, could this team still scrap together a decent season in 2017-18? If so, which factors work for and against them? PHT tackles the Red Wings on Thursday, so stay tuned.
Poll: Is it time for the Red Wings to go through a full rebuild?
The Detroit Red Wings have been one of the model franchises in the NHL for a very long time (they made the playoffs for 26 years in a row), but every team goes through a faze where they have to retool their roster.
Some teams can retool on the fly (that’s incredibly difficult), while others are forced to blow up the roster and start from scratch.
Even though the roster needs a lot of work, Red Wings general manager Ken Holland has already stated that there will be no long and painful rebuild for his team.
“We have the best fans in the world. They’re passionate. They’re incredible,” Holland said in April, per MLive.com.
“These fans want to watch playoff hockey. Nobody wants to see a rebuild. They want to see us be competitive. They want to see us have a chance to win the Stanley Cup. While we’re trying to draft and develop and get better long-term, one of our short-term goals is trying to figure out how to make the team as good as it can be and hope that team can qualify for the playoffs.”
So, it’s gonna be a retool over a rebuild, but is that really the best decision?
Making the playoffs every year is great, but being stuck between sixth and 11th in the conference year after year isn’t always a recipe for success either.
The Wings’ cap situation is far from ideal. As of right now, they’re one of three teams (Chicago and Toronto are too) that have negative cap space. Of course, that’ll change once they put Johan Franzen on injured reserve, but that still doesn’t leave them with a ton of room.
They also have many veterans making a lot money. Henrik Zetterberg has been terrific for the Wings over the years, but the 36-year-old still has four years left on his contract at just over $6 million per season.
Frans Nielsen, 33, was signed as an unrestricted free agent last summer. He’s on the books for five more years at $5.25 million.
The goalies are also a question mark for them going into next season. Coming into last season, it appeared as though Petr Mrazek was ready to become a solid number one goaltender. Unfortunately for Detroit, things didn’t pan out that way (he ended up being exposed in the expansion draft).
Jimmy Howard had struggled over the last few years, but he emerged as the starting goaltender once Mrazek failed to seize his opportunity.
Like any team, the play of their goaltenders will affect the outcome of their season.
We know that Holland isn’t interested in blowing up the Wings roster, but what would you to if you were in his shoes? It’s time for you guys to vote (feel free to leave your opinion in the comments section, too).
Mike Fisher announces his retirement after 17 seasons in the NHL
This is the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make, but I know I’ve made the right one. I’ve decided to retire from the NHL.
I kept praying for peace about the next step in my life. A peace that said this is God’s will for your future. A peace that said whether or not this was the right time to walk away.
I don’t believe it came in a single instance or some aha moment, but as time passed, I gradually became certain that it was right for me to retire. I believe God gave me the ability to play hockey, and I was helped by dozens of individuals along the way, so it’s not just up to me on when it’s time to say goodbye.
The 37-year-old was drafted by the Sens in the second round of the 1998 NHL Entry Draft. He spent 11 years in Ottawa and accumulated 348 points in 675 games.
He was then traded to Nashville during the 2010-11 season. In 413 games with the Predators, he amassed 237 points.
Fisher didn’t hoist the Stanley Cup during his career, but he managed to make two trips to the final. The first one came in 2007-08 when the Sens fell to the Anaheim Ducks. His second happened last spring when his Predators fell just short against the Penguins.
“(Kucherov and Yzerman) did have a meeting,” Milstein said to Smith. “They got on the same page. There’s no disagreements.
“Everything is good. What was said is done, stays in the past.”
Milstein added that Kucherov “hopes to have a redo this year,” which probably seems to apply to the Lightning as a team in 2017-18.
And, honestly, Kucherov had a point when he seared some of his linemates, though it wasn’t particularly fair to compare them to Steven Stamkos. After all, with 40 goals ranking second and 85 points coming in fifth in the NHL overall – despite the injuries and line juggling – Kucherov clearly came to play, each and every night.
The real test will come soon enough, anyway, as Kucherov’s current ridiculous bargain of a $4.77 million cap hit only lasts through 2018-19, even though he’ll be an RFA after that season.
As usual, winning can heal a lot of wounds, and Kucherov would likely factor into that success in a big way.
“Yes and no,” Duchene said. “I think right now I’m pretty relaxed, I know whatever’s going to happen is gonna happen. I don’t really have control of it and I’m just worried about being at the top of my game and kind of getting to where I was kind of the first half of last season, before everything kind of fell apart in Colorado. I feel good right now, probably as good as I felt at any point during the year.