Getty

Flyers sign other high 2017 draft picks Frost, Ratcliffe

By James O'BrienAug 3, 2017, 6:40 PM EDT

Nolan Patrick was the headliner of the Philadelphia Flyers’ 2017 NHL Draft class as the second overall pick, but he’s not the only important part of GM Ron Hextall’s continuing rebuild.

The Flyers ended up with the 27th and 35th picks of this past draft, and they signed both players to rookie contracts on Thursday. Entry-level deals went to Morgan Frost (number 27) and Isaac Ratcliffe (35th overall).

Both forwards have enjoyed solid work in the OHL, and both will see their development tied to how some Flyers’ trades will be judged.

In the case of Frost, he joins Jori Lehtera (and cost certainty) as the biggest takeaways of the Brayden Schenn trade.

Ratcliffe, meanwhile, was deemed valuable enough for Hextall to trade up. Philly sent the 44th, 75th, and 108th pick of 2017 to Arizona to get the 35th choice, which ended up being Ratcliffe.

Their numbers were fairly similar in the OHL last season, but Ratcliffe brings one thing that really makes him stand out: size. The Flyers list his height as an imposing 6’6,” with a weight of 200 lbs.

Patrick got his deal earlier this summer, but now the Flyers have their highest picks locked up. It should be interesting to see if/when they make a big impact as Philadelphia tries to climb out of a period of relative struggles.

Ouch: Coyotes’ Chychrun out indefinitely after knee surgery

Getty
By James O'BrienAug 3, 2017, 5:13 PM EDT

The Arizona Coyotes made some intriguing gains during this off-season, but not every summer development has been a positive one.

Defenseman Jakob Chychrun is considered out indefinitely as he recovers from knee surgery treating an injury from training this week. The Coyotes announced that an additional update should come around Sept. 14, when training camp begins.

It’s unclear how exactly he hurt himself.

This continues quite an up-and-down year or so for Chychrun.

The 19-year-old was, by some accounts, expected to be a fairly high draft pick in 2016. Instead, he dropped a bit to the 16th spot, where Arizona snatched him up.

He was able to play 68 regular-season games as a rookie, and while there was some evidence that he struggled in his own end, Chychrun also managed seven goals and 20 points.

With a vastly improved team around him, it was going to be interesting to see how he developed in a sophomore season. That hasn’t been ruled out at this time, yet you have to wonder if he’ll be limited early on even if he can make a fairly rapid recovery.

Report: Schmidt, Golden Knights actually went to salary arbitration

Getty
By James O'BrienAug 3, 2017, 4:22 PM EDT

Something rare happened on Thursday: a salary arbitration hearing actually happened as scheduled.

The Vegas Golden Knights and defenseman Nate Schmidt appeared before a Toronto arbiter today, according to a report by Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Carp reports that the two sides are seeking the following parameters:

Schmidt: one year, $2.75 million.

Golden Knights: two years, $1.9 million.

(More on that here.)

These processes can sometimes be brutal, bringing certain players to tears. This case might be a little different, as Vegas selected Schmidt via the expansion draft. There isn’t quite the same development history since he was a member of the Washington Capitals, although Vegas GM George McPhee likely has some familiarity with Schmidt from his late Caps days.

The two sides still have 48 hours to hash something out before the arbiter actually makes a ruling on Saturday.

Under Pressure: Petr Mrazek

Getty
By Mike HalfordAug 3, 2017, 2:59 PM EDT

This post is part of Red Wings Day on PHT…

Last July, Petr Mrazek was on the rise. He was coming off a terrific season, posting career highs in nearly every statistical category, which led to a two-year, $8 million extension with the Red Wings. Though the negotiations were contentious — the two sides narrowly avoided arbitration — the deal looked to cement him as the club’s No. 1 netminder for the ’16-17 campaign and beyond.

Suffice to say, things haven’t gone to plan.

Mrazek struggled this year as Detroit’s quarter century-long playoff streak was snapped, and was routinely outplayed by Jimmy Howard. He finished with a .901 save percentage and 3.04 GAA, and many eyebrows were raised when GM Ken Holland opted to expose Mrazek, not Howard, to Vegas at the expansion draft.

In the aftermath, reports surfaced that Holland’s decision might’ve been a wake-up call.

From MLive.com:

Part of the reason Mrazek’s luster has faded could be due to deportment issues that can be traced to contentious off-season contract negotiations (they settled on a two-year, $8 million deal; Mrazek will be a restricted free agent in 2018).

Mrazek was not happy the Red Wings were unable to trade Howard in the off-season and let the club know in less-than-tactful terms.

Mrazek has always had a swagger and air of confidence, which appealed to the Red Wings. But sometimes he’s too cocky for his own good, some in the organization believe. He became increasingly difficult to coach last season, they said.

In July, there were more arched brows.

Goalie coach Jeff Salajko, who has a relationship with Mrazek from their days together in AHL Grand Rapids, said Howard would enter this season as Detroit’s No. 1 netminder. Salajko did so inadvertently — by discussing third-stringer Jared Coreau‘s role — but the message was pretty clear.

“We’re very comfortable with Jared as a third,” he told the Detroit Free Press. “I have no problem with him being the backup goalie, either. If we can keep Jimmy Howard healthy to play 50-55 games, I was comfortable with Jared in a role like that.

“But we obviously have Petr back — Vegas didn’t have interest in him, so I’m hoping he comes in with a chip on his shoulder and something to prove.”

All this makes for a pretty curious dynamic. Mrazek’s contract is up at the end of this year but, given he’ll be an RFA when it expires, Detroit still has club control. And while the organization’s goal may be to play Howard 50-55 games, health and consistency could be issues.

The 33-year-old was limited to just 24 starts last year due to knee injuries and, even though he posted a .927 save percentage, Howard failed to crack the .910 mark in each of the three years prior.

Whatever the case, it’s obvious Mrazek is back in “prove it” territory again, and has plenty to play for.

The question, it seems, is how much he’ll get to play.

Flames name Maloney VP of hockey ops, re-sign AGMs Conroy and Pascall

Getty
By Mike HalfordAug 3, 2017, 2:13 PM EDT

Calgary made a number of front office moves on Thursday, highlighted by the promotion of Don Maloney.

Maloney, who joined the club as a scout last year after a lengthy stint as Coyotes GM, will now serve as vice president of hockey operations. In announcing that move, the Flames also revealed they’ve extended the contracts of assistant GMs Craig Conroy and Brad Pascall.

Maloney has long been tied to Calgary GM Brad Treliving, from their days together in the Arizona organization. Treliving actually served as Maloney’s assistant for several years prior to taking the Flames gig.

The Coyotes ties don’t end there. This offseason, Treliving swung a noteworthy deal to acquire veteran netminder Mike Smith. In 2013, Maloney signed Smith to a six-year, $34 million deal with a $5.67M average annual cap hit — a deal that has two years remaining.

Conroy, who spent nine years as a player in Calgary, has been serving as Treliving’s assistant for the last three years. Pascall has also been an AGM for the last three years, serving in a dual role as the GM of the club’s AHL affiliate in Stockton.

Finally, Calgary announced a series of moves within its scouting and analytic departments. Derek MacKinnon is the new director of pro personnel, Rob Sumner and Fred Parker move to assistant amateur scouting directors under head scout Tod Button, and Chris Snow is now the director of hockey analysis.