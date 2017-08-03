Flames name Maloney VP of hockey ops, re-sign AGMs Conroy and Pascall

Calgary made a number of front office moves on Thursday, highlighted by the promotion of Don Maloney.
Maloney, who joined the club as a scout last year after a lengthy stint as Coyotes GM, will now serve as vice president of hockey operations. In announcing that move, the Flames also revealed they’ve extended the contracts of assistant GMs Craig Conroy and Brad Pascall.
Maloney has long been tied to Calgary GM Brad Treliving, from their days together in the Arizona organization. Treliving actually served as Maloney’s assistant for several years prior to taking the Flames gig.
The Coyotes ties don’t end there. This offseason, Treliving swung a noteworthy deal to acquire veteran netminder Mike Smith. In 2013, Maloney signed Smith to a six-year, $34 million deal with a $5.67M average annual cap hit — a deal that has two years remaining.
Conroy, who spent nine years as a player in Calgary, has been serving as Treliving’s assistant for the last three years. Pascall has also been an AGM for the last three years, serving in a dual role as the GM of the club’s AHL affiliate in Stockton.
Finally, Calgary announced a series of moves within its scouting and analytic departments. Derek MacKinnon is the new director of pro personnel, Rob Sumner and Fred Parker move to assistant amateur scouting directors under head scout Tod Button, and Chris Snow is now the director of hockey analysis.