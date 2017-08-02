Getty

Granlund expects Wild to finally deliver in playoffs

Associated PressAug 2, 2017, 7:20 PM EDT

This offseason for the Minnesota Wild was never going to be about making major additions.

This was simply the summer of maintenance and sustenance, with a new contract for Mikael Granlund one of the biggest priorities.

Now that Granlund has agreed to the deal, for $17.25 million over three years, the dynamic Finnish forward has his focus on a much deeper push by the Wild through the playoffs. Performing up to the value of the contract is not his concern.

Even without obvious roster upgrades after a five-game loss in the first round to St. Louis, the strength of the core that fueled a top-five finish in the NHL regular season has not diminished.

“There’s always something to prove, but I think the biggest thing is as a team I really want us to make a deeper playoff run,” Granlund said Wednesday on a conference call. “Obviously we need to make it to playoffs first, but I think we have a really good group of guys and we can do some damage.”

Granlund’s deal was done two days after the new contract was finalized for fellow restricted free agent and right wing Nino Niederreiter, who will get $26.25 million over five years.

The Wild acquired left wing Marcus Foligno and right wing Tyler Ennis from Buffalo last month, but they traded right wing Jason Pominville and defenseman Marco Scandella to get them. They lost center Erik Haula in the expansion draft to Vegas and traded former first-round draft pick Alex Tuch to the Golden Knights to keep them away from others. They signed defenseman Kyle Quincey in free agency, but all the other pick-ups were designed for injury protection and AHL depth.

General manager Chuck Fletcher wasn’t going to be able to do much more than that, given the salary cap situation and the requirement to lose a player to the league’s newest team. So the Wild will be banking on good health for their veteran players and continued improvement by their younger teammates, with Granlund squarely in the spotlight after a breakthrough under new coach Bruce Boudreau.

“He was super great last season, and we improved a lot as a team and individually too,” said Granlund, who was the ninth overall pick in the 2010 draft. “He gave me a lot of responsibility.”

With a permanent move from center to right wing and the installation of an offense-friendly system, Granlund produced 26 goals, 43 assists and a plus-23 rating, all career highs. His 69 points were tied for the fourth most in franchise history, and he was one of three finalists for the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy for exceptional sportsmanship and skill.

“People across the league are now surely aware of what our management group has always known: Mikael has a tremendous level of talent and skill,” Fletcher said. “Coupled with his excellent work ethic and tremendous character, we know he’ll play a large role in the future success of our team.”

By James O'BrienAug 2, 2017, 8:30 PM EDT

“It is what it is.”

“Whatever’s going to happen is gonna happen.”

Honestly, those are the sort of phrases you hear when someone’s … well, unhappy at work.

Those are also phrases Matt Duchene uttered while mostly putting on a brave face to TSN about the trade rumors swirling Duchene and the Colorado Avalanche. Here’s the full quote he provided when asked if all that talk makes him nervous.

“Yes and no,” Duchene said. “I think right now I’m pretty relaxed, I know whatever’s going to happen is gonna happen. I don’t really have control of it and I’m just worried about being at the top of my game and kind of getting to where I was kind of the first half of last season, before everything kind of fell apart in Colorado. I feel good right now, probably as good as I felt at any point during the year.

“It is what it is and let it happen. “

Credit Duchene with not trashing the Avalanche, at least not publicly, even as a move hasn’t happened as of Aug. 2. Though it makes sense it’s plausible that he’ll remain with the team.

You know, not that even Duchene necessarily believes that he’s sticking with the Avalanche:

That doesn’t seem ideal.

Also not ideal, apparently: lining him up with Gabriel Landeskog if he does remain with the Avalanche for a significant length of time.

By James O'BrienAug 2, 2017, 5:50 PM EDT

The St. Louis Blues might just be done with their off-season moves after reportedly signing defenseman Nate Prosser to a two-way, two-year deal.

(NHL.com’s Lou Korac notes that the Blues haven’t made it official, yet his agent has. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Jeremy Rutherford reports that it’s two-way.)

Rutherford points out some interesting history between the Blues and Prosser, who’s spent all of his NHL years with the Wild.

At 31, Prosser is what he is: a depth defenseman who hasn’t received many shifts at the top level lately. Some wonder if he’s really NHL material at this point, but perhaps the Blues value that experience.

Again, the Blues’ top-level roster looks about full, so GM Doug Armstrong’s work is likely done heading into 2017-18.

By James O'BrienAug 2, 2017, 4:21 PM EDT

The Associated Press reports that the Buffalo Sabres are discussing a possible eight-year contract extension with budding star Jack Eichel.

Eichel, 20, is currently in the final season of his entry-level deal, so he can sign an extension at any point he pleases. To little surprise, Sabres owner Terry Pegula played coy about the specifics of the negotiations, but wasn’t shy about acknowledging mutual interest in keeping Eichel.

Believe it or not, this report didn’t surface because it’s Sabres day here. PHT’s Joey Alfieri did break down what an Eichel contract might look like, so check that out in this post.

Signing an extension for the maximum length of time is quite the statement from Eichel, although there’s at least some sentiment that this shouldn’t be surprising.

Either way, the new-look Sabres would likely be ecstatic to lock up their most important player long-term sooner rather than later, so we’ll see how these talks progress.

By Mike HalfordAug 2, 2017, 3:05 PM EDT

Jack Eichel‘s pending contract extension will probably be the signature move of Jason Botterill’s brief tenure as Buffalo’s GM.

But there may be another.

Botterill and the Sabres are facing a quandary with forward Evander Kane. Kane, who turned 26 on Wednesday, is heading into the last of a six-year, $31.5 million deal with a $5.25 million average annual cap hit. He led the team in goals last year, with 28. The only forwards to average more TOI were Eichel and Ryan O'Reilly. He’s a big part of the team.

Kane’s behavioral issues and off-ice antics are well documented, but with the charges from last summer’s bar incident having been dropped, his trade value may be higher than it’s been in quite some time. His name was bandied about prior to June’s draft — Sportsnet reported teams were interested, the L.A. Kings among them — and while the rumblings have since gone quiet, uncertainty remains about next year.

There are some major considerations at play.

Kane might not want re-sign with the Sabres.

Back in mid-June, Kane said he wasn’t looking for a change of scenery.

“I’m getting prepared to start another NHL season,” he told The Province. “Hopefully it’s in Buffalo.”

Staying with the Sabres this season is one thing. Staying beyond is another.

Kane was eligible to sign an extension on July 1, and a full month has passed. Granted, Botterill had plenty on his to-do list, including the ongoing Eichel negotiations. But with each passing day, Kane gets closer to starting the campaign while heading into the last year of his deal, and all that comes along with it. There will be endless questions about where negotiations are at. Will you negotiate during the year? Will you shut down talks? Then there’s speculation about getting traded at the deadline. It’s what most pending UFAs face in the final year of their deals.

There’s also free agency itself.

Kane’s never really had a say in where he’s played. He was drafted by Atlanta, moved with the team to Winnipeg, then got traded to Buffalo. Going to market would be his first chance at picking a preferred locale — and, as always with free agency, a major opportunity to cash in.

The Sabres might be good!

There’s energy in KeyBank right now. Franchise legend Phil Housley’s behind the bench, and Botterill bolstered the blueline by acquiring Marco Scandella, Nathan Beaulieu and Victor Antipin. Up front, Kane has talented running mates in Eichel, Ryan O’Reilly, Kyle Opkoso and Sam Reinhart, who almost have to be healthier than last year. Combined, that quintet missed over 60 games to injury.

As such, a scenario exists where Kane enters the year without a deal, plays well, and the Sabres wind up in playoff contention come deadline time. That’s when Botterill is faced with the big decision. If he decides to move Kane, he gets something in return for an asset… but also diminishes the team’s chances of winning. If he keeps Kane, it signals the Sabres are ready to make a push — remember, it’s been six years without a playoff appearance — but they also run the risk of losing Kane for nothing.

Sign and trade?

This idea has been bandied about. The thinking is that Kane’s trade value is diminished somewhat due to the expiring contract, so what if there was more security? Botterill could, in theory, get an extension signed, then move Kane (who doesn’t have a NMC or NTC). The acquiring team would have more cost certainty this way and know the term.

The issue here is Kane signing on the dotted line. Aside from the guaranteed money, he wouldn’t control a huge part of the process — specifically, where Botterill could send him. Given free agency is just months away, Kane could take total control by simply going to market.

It’s going to be an interesting next while.