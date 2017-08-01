Getty

Wild salary cap outlook with Granlund, Niederreiter signed

By James O'BrienAug 1, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT

The Minnesota Wild are a fascinating team to observe, especially after several players received a shot in the arm playing under Bruce Boudreau.

While the team still needs to settle matters with RFA Marcus Foligno, GM Chuck Fletcher navigated the choppy waters of a challenging off-season, dealing with the expansion draft and finding fair compromises with Nino Niederreiter and Mikael Granlund.

Now that Fletcher avoided arbitration hearings with Niederreiter and Granlund, this seems like a good time to take a wider look at the Wild’s salary structure. In doing so, we’ll see quite the mix of good, bad, and uncertain.

Crossing their fingers

There’s no sense ignoring the twin elephants in the room: matching $7.54 million cap hits for Zach Parise and Ryan Suter, which don’t run out until after the 2023-24 season. As of this writing, Suter is 32 and Parise is 33.

The debates regarding Suter’s ultimate value seem like they’ve died down in recent years, likely because he doesn’t get the same Norris hype that he once did. Right now, it seems like he’s in a reasonable spot, especially since his workload is at least trending toward something more reasonable. He averaged 26:55 TOI in 2016-17 after receiving between 28:36 in 2015-16 to a ridiculous 29:25 in 2013-14. In the grand scheme of things, Suter is fine, though Boudreau would be wise to continue to spead the wealth to Minnesota’s other defensemen.

After many years of outstanding work, Parise now stands as arguably an even bigger concern than Suter.

This is a situation where one must consider value, as Parise is still a fine player; injuries are the main reason he didn’t fall in his typical 25-goal range.

Other signs inspire a bit more concern. His per-game point average was just .61 last season compared to his career average of .8. Parise also didn’t shoot as often (2.8 vs. 3.39 for his career) and has been less of a possesion driver in the past two seasons.

Maybe some of those 2016-17 struggles were injury-related, but it’s tougher to ignore such worries when Parise makes so much money, for so long.

Not every costly veteran sets off alarms, though.

Mikko Koivu enjoyed such a resurgence last season that he was a Selke finalist, but that $6.75M still feels less foreboding when you realize it expires after 2017-18. Maybe he’d take a discount to help his long-time team compete?

Strong deals

Chalk up Granlund at $5.75M and Niederreiter at $5.25M to good-to-great deals.

The Wild’s most promising contract likely goes to Devan Dubnyk, however. At $4.33M, Dubnyk’s delivered at-or-near-elite goaltending for Minnesota. At 31, there’s some reason to expect an eventual decline … but that’s some strong value on paper.

Naturally, goalies are an unpredictable lot, but Minnesota’s outlook has come a long way since the end of the Niklas Backstrom era.

Eric Staal‘s brilliant rebound season makes his $3.5M look like a steal, and at 32, there’s a solid chance that it will remain that way for the two years that cover his current deal.

Mysteries

There are some fascinating situations in Minny.

They saved money in sending Marco Scandella and Jason Pominville to Buffalo for Tyler Ennis and Marcus Foligno. Even so, Ennis has had serious injury issues, making his $4.6M look a bit risky. Then again, what if Boudreau once again revitalizes a flawed talent?

Matt Dumba and Jason Zucker both eyeball RFA statuses after this season, while Charlie Coyle seems like he could go either way on his $3.2M deal. It also remains to be seen if Jared Spurgeon and Jonas Brodin can take that “next step.”

***

Not that long ago, the Wild seemed to be stuck in limbo.

To the credit of Fletcher, Boudreau, and some emerging talents, things look a lot more promising today. The Wild have about $4.8M in cap space according to Cap Friendly, and while Foligno is likely to eat up some of that, there’s at least breathing room there.

It’s not a perfect situation, yet the Wild stand as a reasonably viable contender … though they haven’t yet enjoyed the sort of deep playoff push you’d expect with all of that spending.

Babcock praises Matthews, also warns: ‘One year doesn’t make a career’

By James O'BrienAug 1, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT

When Tony Romo first burst onto the NFL scene, Bill Parcells tried to cool things down just a bit by saying something to the effect of “Don’t get out the anointing oil just yet.”

It’s very much in Parcells’ and other coaches’ playbooks: bring them up when they’re struggling, throw a bit of ice water on them when they’re riding high. Mike Babcock did at least a bit of that when discussing the Toronto Maple Leafs’ young stars such as Auston Matthews, though for the most part he was providing effusive praise to NHL.com on Monday.

“Obviously we have good young players,” Babcock said. “We have a lot of them. It’s kind of a group that’s growing up together. But it’s one year and one year doesn’t make a career. You have to do it again and again and again. We’re excited about our opportunities.”

Again, his comments didn’t generally have that sourpuss Parcells vibe overall.

Babcock’s praise went beyond point totals regarding Matthews, raving about his “200-foot game” and stating his belief that the young center can “play against anybody.”

That’s not just hot air, either, as Babcock basically threw Matthews to the wolves very early on as a rookie. The Globe & Mail spotlighted his work against Ryan Getzlaf and Corey Perry back in December, as just one example.

Ultimately, that all-around play (not to mention working with less experienced wingers rather than top-line guys like Blake Wheeler and Mark Scheifele) helped Matthews edge Patrik Laine for the Calder in 2016-17. Most importantly, though, it’s that Swiss Army Knife style that could make Matthews the sort of player who can make an impact on the game even when pucks aren’t hitting the net.

Babcock just doesn’t want Matthews to go off to Cabo and phone it in after hearing all of this praise.

(H/T to Sportsnet’s Sonny Sachdeva.)

Wild avoid arbitration, sign Mikael Granlund for three years

By James O'BrienAug 1, 2017, 6:01 PM EDT

The Minnesota Wild faced some serious challenges this off-season, particularly in potential salary arbitration hearings. They’ve taken care of the big obstacles in impressive ways.

Mere days after signing Nino Niederreiter to a five-year, $26.25 million contract to avoid arbitration, the Wild found common ground with another rising star forward in Mikael Granlund. In Granlund’s case, he gets a higher cap hit ($5.75 million) that only covers him for three seasons.

In total, Granlund’s three-year contract is worth $17.25 million.

Specifically, the 25-year-old receives $5.25M in 2017-18, $5.5M in 2018-19, and $6.5M in 2019-20.

After showing flashes of brilliance through his first four years in the NHL, Granlund blew away his previous totals, scoring 26 goals and 69 points.

“Mikael has been an important part of our club for the last five years, and he showed a great amount of growth with an impressive performance last season,” Wild GM Chuck Fletcher said. “People across the League are now surely aware of what our management group has always known: Mikael has a tremendous level of talent and skill. Coupled with his excellent work ethic and tremendous character, we know he’ll play a large role in the future success of our team, and we’re thrilled to have him under contract moving forward.”

Much like Niederreiter, Granlund may (reasonably) claim that his best years are in front of him.

This covers the headliners for the Wild, though they still need to strike a deal with RFA Marcus Foligno.

This also appears to be another summer where most teams avoid the more harrowing aspects of arbitration:

Hurricanes bet big again on young defense by extending Brett Pesce

By James O'BrienAug 1, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT

The Carolina Hurricanes are wasting no time in locking up their defensemen of the future this summer.

Jaccob Slavin still has one year remaining on his rookie deal, yet they extended him for seven years at $5.3 million per season earlier this summer. They did something similar with fellow defenseman Brett Pesce today, handing him a six-year extension with a $4.025 million cap hit.

(That works out to $24.15 million overall.)

“Brett took another big step forward last season,” GM Ron Francis said. “He plays a smart defensive game and has good ability to move the puck and contribute offensively. We plan for him to be a part of the Hurricanes’ defensive corps for a long time.”

Much like Slavin, Pesce still has a year remaining on his current deal, so that $4.025M won’t begin until 2018-19.

During his sophomore season, Pesce saw big gains. He played all 82 regular-season games for the Hurricanes, generating 20 points and averaging 21:12 TOI, up from 18:46 during his rookie season.

Pesce’s offense was pretty average, but he showed serious promise in his own end, particularly for a player who is only 22.

Pesce and Slavin join Justin Faulk as Hurricanes defensemen with at least three-year commitments. Carolina still has three other blueliners slated to become RFAs next summer, including Noah Hanifin, whose value could really climb if his 2017-18 season goes well.

How much does Zdeno Chara have left at 40?

By James O'BrienAug 1, 2017, 3:31 PM EDT
This post is part of Bruins Day on PHT…

By most measures – including the “eye test” – Zdeno Chara has lost a few steps, with last season providing the starkest example.

The tricky thing with declining superstars is weighing how you remember them vs. whether or not they remain effective. In the case of the Boston Bruins, the archaic structure of Chara’s contract makes it easier to reconcile his decline in 2017-18; his cap hit sinks from just under $7 million to a trimmer $4 million.

If things were totally fair to “The Big Z,” both fans and management would expect Chara’s work to be closer to that of a $4M player.

A No. 1 defenseman’s burden

Such a mindset would represent a change of pace, as reports of Chara’s decreased workload seem largely exaggerated.

Yes, 23:20 time on ice per game represents his lowest average since 2001-02, but he still easily topped all Bruins skaters in ice time. Torey Krug was second with 21:36 and Brandon Carlo was a quick study with 20:48, representing the only B’s who averaged 20+ minutes.

Those aren’t cushy minutes, either. Chara easily averaged the most shorthanded time per game, too, with 3:46 per night. Carlo came in second with just 2:36.

More of his shifts are starting in the defensive zone, too. In 2016-17, he began 58.9 percent of his shifts in the defensive zone versus just 41.1 in the offensive zone. That’s his highest d-zone percentage since Hockey Reference’s numbers began recording in 2007-08 and the lowest of his career for offense via those same metrics.

In stating that he wants to play beyond next season, Chara not-too-surprisingly welcomed the big minutes, as NESN reported in late April.

“I can only control what I can control, and that’s being in shape and when they give me those minutes, I’m handling them,” Chara said. “I love it. I enjoy it. I want to be on the ice all the time and I want to be on the ice in all the situations.”

Time to temper expectations?

Even at his advanced age, Chara tends to put up decent possession stats, though things admittedly get fuzzier when you go deeper.

To his credit, he’s still scoring at a decent clip, relatively speaking.

He generated a respectable 29 points (including a robust 10 goals) last season, and managed 37 in 2015-16.

Chara’s effectiveness seems to trend toward those offensive numbers lately. This chart compares him to its template for a No. 1 defenseman, and it seems that Chara seemingly slipped out of that designation:

By the fancy-stats-friendly (but also eye-friendly) setup of HERO charts, Chara probably rests closer to a No. 2 defenseman. There’s no shame in that, especially for a 40-year-old man, but his precipitous drop is as apparent in “fancy stats” terms as it is to most onlookers.

Pass the torch

As painful as 2016-17 was at times, it also seemed like Carlo and later, Charlie McAvoy, really rose up the ranks in the Bruins’ defense.

Between Carlo, McAvoy, and Torey Krug, Boston is gaining players they trust more and more. Even if Chara were to continue playing and continue playing with the Bruins, the 2017-18 season seems like an obvious time to transition a greater share of the responsibilities to younger blueliners.

Chara isn’t what he used to be, but he still has the potential to help the Bruins win. Just not like he used to, and if the B’s are smart, not even like he used to last season.