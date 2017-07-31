Sabres avoid arbitration with Beaulieu: Two years, $4.8M

Nathan Beaulieu doesn’t figure to be the most important member of the Buffalo Sabres’ defense. Even so, Beaulieu feels somewhat symbolic of the transition to an attacking, mobile group – at least ideally – under new head coach Phil Housley.
The Sabres needed to agree to a contract for the RFA first, though, and they did that on Monday, signing Beaulieu to a two-year, $4.8 million deal. That’s worth $2.4 million per season.
In the process, they avoid a salary arbitration hearing that was scheduled for Aug. 4.
The Sabres acquired Beaulieu, 24, from the Montreal Canadiens for a third-round pick. Beaulieu himself was the 17th selection of the 2011 NHL Draft, but perhaps he took too long to show his potential to Habs brass.
That said, Beaulieu generated career-highs across the board in 2016-17 including in games played (74), points (28), and average ice time (19:29, two minutes more than his previous peak). There have been ups and downs for Beaulieu along the way; even so, at the moment he stands as another polarizing personnel decision by Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin.
With two early-August salary arbitration hearings looming, it seemed like the Minnesota Wild were aiming to re-sign one known quantity (Nino Niederreiter) and one forward with a bit more mystery (Mikael Granlund).
After all, with three consecutive 20+ goal seasons in mind, the Wild already knew they were getting someone very productive in Niederreiter, who avoided arbitration via a five-year, $26.25 million deal this past weekend.
Then again, Niederreiter is just 24, and he managed such impressive numbers despite averaging just 15 minutes and four seconds of ice time per game in 2016-17. With that in mind, the Swiss scorer is quite reasonable in claiming that he probably hasn’t peaked just yet, as the Minneapolis Star-Tribune’s Michael Russo reports.
“I definitely haven’t had my best season yet,” Niederreiter said. “Even last year, I don’t think everything went perfectly smooth. There’s always been stretches during the season where I don’t find the score sheet, and that’s definitely something which I want to improve. My big goal is to get 30 in this league.”
With the likes of Jason Pominville leaving town and Zach Parise aging rapidly, it really only makes sense for Bruce Boudreau to lean more on younger scorers such as “El Nino.”
Even at his current production level, $5.25M per season isn’t such a bad deal for Niederreiter, yet just about every indication is that he’s ready to seize a serious opportunity.
Boudreau seems to realize this need to elevate Niederreiter, Granlund, and even Marcus Foligno, referring to them as “the glue that’s going to hold us together.” Every indication is that he should stick to a plan of giving more chances to Niederreiter, whose next aim is to generate 30 goals in a single season.
Pieces in The Players’ Tribune are often great because of how deep players go, and sometimes, how specific they get.
Bryan Bickell recounted his battle with M.S. – and particularly dealing with the uncertainty before the diagnosis, and the emotions he experienced when his wife Amanda found out – in a great piece today.
His firsthand account definitely made those times seem frightening and uncertain:
By the conference finals, I was beside myself. I couldn’t understand what was happening. Game 5 was my breaking point. I took a hit into the boards early in the third period and I couldn’t catch my breath, even after I got to the bench. I eventually huffed and puffed back to the locker room before I fainted, right there in the doorway. I fell face-first into a wall on my way down. I’m honestly lucky I still had my helmet on.
When I came to, the first thing I saw was the trainer, hovering over me with smelling salts.
“I think you need to see a doctor.”
As he mentioned, Bickell pointed to Game 5 of the 2015 Western Conference Final against the Anaheim Ducks as the moment when things really got bad for him. He couldn’t even fully enjoy the Chicago Blackhawks’ eventual Stanley Cup win that year.
On the bright side, Bickell’s NHL career had a happy ending … almost a storybook one, as he scored this shootout goal with the Carolina Hurricanes:
Bickell also made that emotional NHL Awards speech with his wife Amanda, who he clearly can still have fun with, even amid all of these challenges:
Calvin de Haan had a career-high 25 points for the Islanders last season, and now he wants to get paid.
According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the 26-year-old defenseman is seeking $5 million per season from the Isles in arbitration. Meanwhile, the team is thinking more like $1.95 million.
De Haan’s three-year, $5.9 million contract expired July 1, making him a restricted free agent. His salary was $2.9 million last season.
As always, these reported figures need to be taken with a grain of salt. The Isles probably don’t expect de Haan to take a pay cut. His arbitration hearing isn’t scheduled until Wednesday, so there’s still time to settle.
That being said, the Isles do need to be careful with their long-term spending, what with John Tavares‘ unrestricted free agency looming.
Every August, we focus on one NHL team per day and run through all its issues and looming questions for the upcoming season.
This August, we won’t even be left with one extra day, as thanks to the addition of Vegas, the NHL now has as many teams as days in the month.
How convenient!
Tomorrow, we’ll start out with the Boston Bruins, followed by the rest of the Atlantic Division. By next Wednesday, we’ll be onto the Central, beginning with Nashville. The Metropolitan will be next, and we’ll finish with the Pacific, wrapping up with the Golden Knights on the 31st.
The schedule:
Aug. 1: Boston
Aug. 2: Buffalo
Aug. 3: Detroit
Aug. 4: Toronto
Aug. 5: Florida
Aug. 6: Ottawa
Aug. 7: Montreal
Aug. 8: Tampa Bay
Aug. 9: Nashville
Aug. 10: Chicago
Aug. 11: Dallas
Aug. 12: Winnipeg
Aug. 13: Colorado
Aug. 14: St. Louis
Aug. 15: Minnesota
Aug. 16: Washington
Aug. 17: Pittsburgh
Aug. 18: NY Rangers
Aug. 19: Carolina
Aug. 20: New Jersey
Aug. 21: NY Islanders
Aug. 22: Columbus
Aug. 23: Philadelphia
Aug. 24: Los Angeles
Aug. 25: Edmonton
Aug. 26: Vancouver
Aug. 27: Arizona
Aug. 28: Calgary
Aug. 29: San Jose
Aug. 30: Anaheim
Aug. 31: Las Vegas
We hope you enjoy the series. Feel free to suggest any post ideas in the comments section below.