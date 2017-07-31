PHT’s ‘Team of the Day’ series starts tomorrow (Aug. 1)

Every August, we focus on one NHL team per day and run through all its issues and looming questions for the upcoming season.

This August, we won’t even be left with one extra day, as thanks to the addition of Vegas, the NHL now has as many teams as days in the month.

How convenient!

Tomorrow, we’ll start out with the Boston Bruins, followed by the rest of the Atlantic Division. By next Wednesday, we’ll be onto the Central, beginning with Nashville. The Metropolitan will be next, and we’ll finish with the Pacific, wrapping up with the Golden Knights on the 31st.

The schedule:

Aug. 1: Boston

Aug. 2: Buffalo

Aug. 3: Detroit

Aug. 4: Toronto

Aug. 5: Florida

Aug. 6: Ottawa

Aug. 7: Montreal

Aug. 8: Tampa Bay

Aug. 9: Nashville

Aug. 10: Chicago

Aug. 11: Dallas

Aug. 12: Winnipeg

Aug. 13: Colorado

Aug. 14: St. Louis

Aug. 15: Minnesota

Aug. 16: Washington

Aug. 17: Pittsburgh

Aug. 18: NY Rangers

Aug. 19: Carolina

Aug. 20: New Jersey

Aug. 21: NY Islanders

Aug. 22: Columbus

Aug. 23: Philadelphia

Aug. 24: Los Angeles

Aug. 25: Edmonton

Aug. 26: Vancouver

Aug. 27: Arizona

Aug. 28: Calgary

Aug. 29: San Jose

Aug. 30: Anaheim

Aug. 31: Las Vegas

We hope you enjoy the series. Feel free to suggest any post ideas in the comments section below.