PHT’s ‘Team of the Day’ series starts tomorrow (Aug. 1)

Every August, we focus on one NHL team per day and run through all its issues and looming questions for the upcoming season.
This August, we won’t even be left with one extra day, as thanks to the addition of Vegas, the NHL now has as many teams as days in the month.
How convenient!
Tomorrow, we’ll start out with the Boston Bruins, followed by the rest of the Atlantic Division. By next Wednesday, we’ll be onto the Central, beginning with Nashville. The Metropolitan will be next, and we’ll finish with the Pacific, wrapping up with the Golden Knights on the 31st.
The schedule:
Aug. 1: Boston
Aug. 2: Buffalo
Aug. 3: Detroit
Aug. 4: Toronto
Aug. 5: Florida
Aug. 6: Ottawa
Aug. 7: Montreal
Aug. 8: Tampa Bay
Aug. 9: Nashville
Aug. 10: Chicago
Aug. 11: Dallas
Aug. 12: Winnipeg
Aug. 13: Colorado
Aug. 14: St. Louis
Aug. 15: Minnesota
Aug. 16: Washington
Aug. 17: Pittsburgh
Aug. 18: NY Rangers
Aug. 19: Carolina
Aug. 20: New Jersey
Aug. 21: NY Islanders
Aug. 22: Columbus
Aug. 23: Philadelphia
Aug. 24: Los Angeles
Aug. 25: Edmonton
Aug. 26: Vancouver
Aug. 27: Arizona
Aug. 28: Calgary
Aug. 29: San Jose
Aug. 30: Anaheim
Aug. 31: Las Vegas
We hope you enjoy the series. Feel free to suggest any post ideas in the comments section below.
Calvin de Haan had a career-high 25 points for the Islanders last season, and now he wants to get paid.
According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the 26-year-old defenseman is seeking $5 million per season from the Isles in arbitration. Meanwhile, the team is thinking more like $1.95 million.
De Haan’s three-year, $5.9 million contract expired July 1, making him a restricted free agent. His salary was $2.9 million last season.
As always, these reported figures need to be taken with a grain of salt. The Isles probably don’t expect de Haan to take a pay cut. His arbitration hearing isn’t scheduled until Wednesday, so there’s still time to settle.
That being said, the Isles do need to be careful with their long-term spending, what with John Tavares‘ unrestricted free agency looming.
The NHL’s reigning coach of the year has a bit more job security today.
The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed John Tortorella to a one-year contract extension that takes him through the 2018-19 season.
“John Tortorella and his coaching staff have done a terrific job since his arrival nearly two years ago,” said GM Jarmo Kekalainen. “He is one of the top coaches in our game and we are excited about what lies ahead for our club with John as our head coach.”
Tortorella won the Jack Adams Award after helping the Jackets to a playoff spot in 2016-17.
The award capped off a remarkable year for Tortorella, who started the season as the odds-on favorite to be fired first.
The Boston Bruins have appointed Jay Leach as head coach of the Providence Bruins.
Leach, 37, replaces Kevin Dean, who was promoted earlier this offseason to work alongside Bruce Cassidy in Boston.
Leach, a former NHL defenseman who spent most of his pro career in the AHL, was an assistant coach last season in Providence. He joined the B’s organization last summer after a year spent as an assistant for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.
The Bruins also announced that Spencer Carbery has been hired to assist Leach in Providence, and that Mike Dunham has been hired as Goaltender Development Coach.
Friday in Plymouth, Michigan, USA Hockey will reveal the management and coaching staff for the 2018 Olympic team.
The announcement will come on the heels of Hockey Canada’s last week.
There will be no NHLers at the Games in South Korea. Pros playing in Europe and those on AHL-only contracts, as well as college players in the NCAA, can be considered.
Eligible college players include Casey Mittelstadt (Sabres), the eighth overall pick in 2017 who’s off to the University of Minnesota next season. A couple of BU Terriers, Kieffer Bellows (Islanders) and Jordan Greenway (Wild), should also be in the mix.
Read USA Today’s story to learn more potential players.