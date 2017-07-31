PHT Morning Skate: 4 players that could become captains next season

–The Boston Bruins have drafted fairly well over the last few seasons, which means that they have some quality players coming through the pipeline. CSN New England’s Joe Haggerty breaks down the team’s top 10 prospects, and interestingly enough, Anders Bjork, who was a fifth-round pick in 2014, is at the top of the list. (CSN New England)

–As of right now, four NHL teams don’t have captains. Arizona, Carolina, Toronto and Vegas haven’t selected someone to wear the “C” on their chest. The Score looks at four players that could fill that void on their team. Will the Leafs trust Auston Matthews with the captaincy so soon? (The Score)

–Rangers forward Jimmy Vesey is a picky eater. So, in order for teammate Kevin Hayes to get him to try sushi for the first time, he had to promise Vesey a year of free coffee. Believe it or not, the offer was good enough to get a deal done. (NHL.com)

–Dan Muse went from being a high school teacher to NHL assistant coach pretty quickly. This offseason, Muse became the first coach to make the leap from the USHL straight to the NHL when the Nashville Predators hired him to be an assistant coach. “I’ve worked hard to make myself better every year. I’ve worked hard to help the organizations I’ve worked for to have success. I’ve been around great people who’ve seen somebody work hard for the organization and been willing to work hard for them.” (Boston Globe)

–It’s rare to see two hall-of-fame players get traded for each other, but it has happened. The Hockey News put together a list of five trades that involved hall-of-famers going to both teams. In the summer of 1992, Eric Lindros and Peter Forsberg were traded in a massive swap between the Flyers and Nordiques. (The Hockey News)

—Andrei Vasilevskiy‘s new mask is pretty cool. There are actually hidden designs on it: