PHT Morning Skate: 4 players that could become captains next season

By Joey AlfieriJul 31, 2017, 8:18 AM EDT

–The Boston Bruins have drafted fairly well over the last few seasons, which means that they have some quality players coming through the pipeline. CSN New England’s Joe Haggerty breaks down the team’s top 10 prospects, and interestingly enough, Anders Bjork, who was a fifth-round pick in 2014, is at the top of the list. (CSN New England)

–As of right now, four NHL teams don’t have captains. Arizona, Carolina, Toronto and Vegas haven’t selected someone to wear the “C” on their chest. The Score looks at four players that could fill that void on their team. Will the Leafs trust Auston Matthews with the captaincy so soon? (The Score)

–Rangers forward Jimmy Vesey is a picky eater. So, in order for teammate Kevin Hayes to get him to try sushi for the first time, he had to promise Vesey a year of free coffee. Believe it or not, the offer was good enough to get a deal done. (NHL.com)

–Dan Muse went from being a high school teacher to NHL assistant coach pretty quickly. This offseason, Muse became the first coach to make the leap from the USHL straight to the NHL when the Nashville Predators hired him to be an assistant coach. “I’ve worked hard to make myself better every year. I’ve worked hard to help the organizations I’ve worked for to have success. I’ve been around great people who’ve seen somebody work hard for the organization and been willing to work hard for them.” (Boston Globe)

–It’s rare to see two hall-of-fame players get traded for each other, but it has happened. The Hockey News put together a list of five trades that involved hall-of-famers going to both teams. In the summer of 1992, Eric Lindros and Peter Forsberg were traded in a massive swap between the Flyers and Nordiques. (The Hockey News)

Andrei Vasilevskiy‘s new mask is pretty cool. There are actually hidden designs on it:

 

Andrei Markov officially signs two-year deal with KHL’s Ak Bars

Igor Eronko on Twitter
By Joey AlfieriJul 31, 2017, 9:01 AM EDT

We all knew that Andrei Markov was headed to the KHL, but we didn’t know which team he’d be playing for.

On Monday, the former Montreal Canadien officially signed a two-year deal with Ak Bars.

The fact that he ended up signing a two-year deal in Russia is a little surprising because he talked about potentially coming back to North America after next season. Unless there’s an out-clause in his contract, it seems unlikely that an NHL team would take a chance on him at 40 years old.

With Ak Bars, Markov will join former Habs teammate Jiri Sekac. The two of them played together for a good chunk of the 2014-15 season before Sekac was traded to the Ducks.

Although Markov didn’t want to leave Montreal, moving to Russia will allow him to play on their Olympic team next winter.

Prior to making his move to Canada, the 38-year-old played for his hometown team Voskresensk Khimik (1995-1998) and Dynamo Moscow (1998-2000). He returned to Dynamo Moscow during the 2004-05 lockout, but spent the 2012 lockout with Chekhov Vityaz.

Getting sent to junior made Blue Jackets prospect Dubois a ‘more mature’ player

By Cam TuckerJul 30, 2017, 11:02 PM EDT

Pierre-Luc Dubois is back with the Canadian contingent at the World Junior Summer Showcase. In September, he’ll try to take the next steps toward making the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Selected third overall by the Blue Jackets in 2016, Dubois can play center or the wing, bringing great size at 6-foot-3 and 202 pounds, and skill up front. He didn’t make Columbus last season out of training camp, but was instead sent back to junior where he played for Cape Breton in the QMJHL before getting traded to Blainville-Boisbriand.

His overall production dropped from the 42 goals and 99 points he registered in his draft year to 21 goals and 55 points split with those two junior clubs.

“If I made Columbus [in 2016-17] it wouldn’t have been a bad decision, but I don’t think getting cut was a bad decision either,” Dubois told NHL.com. “I think it all comes down to what I did after I got cut, and I think I did all the right things to learn from it and become a more mature player.”

The Blue Jackets are hoping so. It’s already been noted in the Columbus Dispatch that Dubois, who just turned 19 years old in June, isn’t eligible for the American Hockey League next season, which means he either makes the NHL squad or faces another year in the QMJHL.

The Blue Jackets have a group of young players like Seth Jones, Zach Werenski, Boone Jenner and Alexander Wennberg, stacked with talent. They took a big step last season, making the playoffs and setting franchise records for wins and points, before getting eliminated in the first round.

There has been talk dating back to June and the expansion draft that Dubois could challenge to make the Blue Jackets in a bottom-six role next season, according to Aaron Portzline last month.

“Pierre-Luc can not only make our team this coming season,” general manager Jarmo Kekalainen told the Columbus Dispatch at the time. “He can make our team better.”

Wild GM Fletcher still has work to do after getting Niederreiter signed

By Cam TuckerJul 30, 2017, 9:03 PM EDT

The Minnesota Wild have avoided at least one scheduled arbitration hearing, after signing Nino Niederreiter to a five-year deal worth $26.25 million on Sunday.

There is still work to be done, however, for general manager Chuck Fletcher.

The Wild have yet to sign restricted free agent Mikael Granlund, who elected for salary arbitration and has a hearing scheduled for Friday, which means there is still time to get something done in advance of that date.

Granlund, 25, completed a two-year deal worth a total of $6 million. His final season on that deal was a breakout campaign for the ninth overall pick in 2010.

He was due for a substantial raise this summer, after leading Minnesota in assists (43) and points (69) during the regular season. He also had 26 goals, obliterating his previous career best of 13 set during the 2015-16 season.

Following today’s news, Minnesota has about $10.5 million in cap space, per CapFriendly.

From the Minneapolis Star Tribune:

Granlund and the Wild are also negotiating a multi-year deal ranging between three and five years, GM Chuck Fletcher said last week. If a deal can’t be struck in advance of Friday, an arbitration hearing is scheduled.

In addition to Granlund, fellow Wild RFA Marcus Foligno is also searching for a new contract.

Wild re-sign Niederreiter to five-year deal worth $26.25 million

By Cam TuckerJul 30, 2017, 7:27 PM EDT

There had been positive developments in the contract situation involving the Minnesota Wild and forward Nino Niederreiter.

Initially, it had been reported Sunday evening that the two sides were close to a deal.

A few minutes later, Michael Russo of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported the Wild had re-signed Niederreiter to a five-year deal, worth a total of $26.25 million. The club has since confirmed that.

The two sides avoid an arbitration hearing scheduled for Thursday.

“Nino has had a big impact on our club during the last four seasons and we’re very happy to know that will continue in the future,” said Wild general manager Chuck Fletcher.

“He’s grown into his role as one of the offensive leaders of this group and his shot and net-front presence will continue to play a major role in our team’s success. Nino has a great attitude and personality, and we know our fans will be as happy as we are about this news.”

The 24-year-old Niederreiter has reached or gone above the 20-goal mark in each of his last three seasons with Minnesota, scoring 25 goals and 57 points — both career bests — last season.

Fletcher has been open to getting Niederreiter and fellow restricted free agent Mikael Granlund — his arbitration hearing is scheduled for Friday — signed to deals in the three- to five-year range.