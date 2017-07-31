De Haan, Isles far apart going into arbitration: report

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Calvin de Haan had a career-high 25 points for the Islanders last season, and now he wants to get paid.

According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the 26-year-old defenseman is seeking $5 million per season from the Isles in arbitration. Meanwhile, the team is thinking more like $1.95 million.

De Haan’s three-year, $5.9 million contract expired July 1, making him a restricted free agent. His salary was $2.9 million last season.

As always, these reported figures need to be taken with a grain of salt. The Isles probably don’t expect de Haan to take a pay cut. His arbitration hearing isn’t scheduled until Wednesday, so there’s still time to settle.

That being said, the Isles do need to be careful with their long-term spending, what with John Tavares‘ unrestricted free agency looming.

