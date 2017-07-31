Bruins would be wise to go long-term with Pastrnak

There are plenty of instances where RFA negotiations drag into the regular season itself, and that would be a pretty significant concern for the Bruins, who seem like they’re headed for a battle to make the playoffs again in 2017-18.
Pastrnak enjoyed an explosive 2016-17 campaign, scoring 34 goals and a resounding 70 points in 75 regular-season contests. There were flashes of brilliance as he averaged about 14 minutes per night in about a half season’s work in both 2014-15 and 2015-16, but he really took off when given a full chance.
Perhaps a “bridge” deal would be easier for both sides, yet the Bruins might be wise to try to lock him up long-term now, particularly if he’d do so at a reasonable price. (Viktor Arvidsson‘s deal would probably stand as the dream scenario.)
It should be a fascinating situation to watch, at least if it ever advances beyond what sounds like a snail-like pace at the moment.
With two early-August salary arbitration hearings looming, it seemed like the Minnesota Wild were aiming to re-sign one known quantity (Nino Niederreiter) and one forward with a bit more mystery (Mikael Granlund).
After all, with three consecutive 20+ goal seasons in mind, the Wild already knew they were getting someone very productive in Niederreiter, who avoided arbitration via a five-year, $26.25 million deal this past weekend.
Then again, Niederreiter is just 24, and he managed such impressive numbers despite averaging just 15 minutes and four seconds of ice time per game in 2016-17. With that in mind, the Swiss scorer is quite reasonable in claiming that he probably hasn’t peaked just yet, as the Minneapolis Star-Tribune’s Michael Russo reports.
“I definitely haven’t had my best season yet,” Niederreiter said. “Even last year, I don’t think everything went perfectly smooth. There’s always been stretches during the season where I don’t find the score sheet, and that’s definitely something which I want to improve. My big goal is to get 30 in this league.”
With the likes of Jason Pominville leaving town and Zach Parise aging rapidly, it really only makes sense for Bruce Boudreau to lean more on younger scorers such as “El Nino.”
Even at his current production level, $5.25M per season isn’t such a bad deal for Niederreiter, yet just about every indication is that he’s ready to seize a serious opportunity.
Boudreau seems to realize this need to elevate Niederreiter, Granlund, and even Marcus Foligno, referring to them as “the glue that’s going to hold us together.” Every indication is that he should stick to a plan of giving more chances to Niederreiter, whose next aim is to generate 30 goals in a single season.
Nathan Beaulieu doesn’t figure to be the most important member of the Buffalo Sabres’ defense. Even so, Beaulieu feels somewhat symbolic of the transition to an attacking, mobile group – at least ideally – under new head coach Phil Housley.
The Sabres needed to agree to a contract for the RFA first, though, and they did that on Monday, signing Beaulieu to a two-year, $4.8 million deal. That’s worth $2.4 million per season.
In the process, they avoid a salary arbitration hearing that was scheduled for Aug. 4.
The Sabres acquired Beaulieu, 24, from the Montreal Canadiens for a third-round pick. Beaulieu himself was the 17th selection of the 2011 NHL Draft, but perhaps he took too long to show his potential to Habs brass.
That said, Beaulieu generated career-highs across the board in 2016-17 including in games played (74), points (28), and average ice time (19:29, two minutes more than his previous peak). There have been ups and downs for Beaulieu along the way; even so, at the moment he stands as another polarizing personnel decision by Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin.
Pieces in The Players’ Tribune are often great because of how deep players go, and sometimes, how specific they get.
Bryan Bickell recounted his battle with M.S. – and particularly dealing with the uncertainty before the diagnosis, and the emotions he experienced when his wife Amanda found out – in a great piece today.
His firsthand account definitely made those times seem frightening and uncertain:
By the conference finals, I was beside myself. I couldn’t understand what was happening. Game 5 was my breaking point. I took a hit into the boards early in the third period and I couldn’t catch my breath, even after I got to the bench. I eventually huffed and puffed back to the locker room before I fainted, right there in the doorway. I fell face-first into a wall on my way down. I’m honestly lucky I still had my helmet on.
When I came to, the first thing I saw was the trainer, hovering over me with smelling salts.
“I think you need to see a doctor.”
As he mentioned, Bickell pointed to Game 5 of the 2015 Western Conference Final against the Anaheim Ducks as the moment when things really got bad for him. He couldn’t even fully enjoy the Chicago Blackhawks’ eventual Stanley Cup win that year.
On the bright side, Bickell’s NHL career had a happy ending … almost a storybook one, as he scored this shootout goal with the Carolina Hurricanes:
Bickell also made that emotional NHL Awards speech with his wife Amanda, who he clearly can still have fun with, even amid all of these challenges: