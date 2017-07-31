Getty

Bruins appoint Jay Leach as AHL head coach

Leave a comment
By Jason BroughJul 31, 2017, 11:39 AM EDT

The Boston Bruins have appointed Jay Leach as head coach of the Providence Bruins.

Leach, 37, replaces Kevin Dean, who was promoted earlier this offseason to work alongside Bruce Cassidy in Boston.

Leach, a former NHL defenseman who spent most of his pro career in the AHL, was an assistant coach last season in Providence. He joined the B’s organization last summer after a year spent as an assistant for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

The Bruins also announced that Spencer Carbery has been hired to assist Leach in Providence, and that Mike Dunham has been hired as Goaltender Development Coach.

Related: Fred Brathwaite joins Islanders as goalie coach

USA Hockey to announce Olympic coaches and management on Friday

Getty
Leave a comment
By Jason BroughJul 31, 2017, 11:07 AM EDT

Friday in Plymouth, Michigan, USA Hockey will reveal the management and coaching staff for the 2018 Olympic team.

The announcement will come on the heels of Hockey Canada’s last week.

There will be no NHLers at the Games in South Korea. Pros playing in Europe and those on AHL-only contracts, as well as college players in the NCAA, can be considered.

Eligible college players include Casey Mittelstadt (Sabres), the eighth overall pick in 2017 who’s off to the University of Minnesota next season. A couple of BU Terriers, Kieffer Bellows (Islanders) and Jordan Greenway (Wild), should also be in the mix.

Read USA Today’s story to learn more potential players.

NBC Sports releases ‘most diverse schedule ever’ for 2017-18 NHL season

Getty
3 Comments
By Jason BroughJul 31, 2017, 10:32 AM EDT

Auston Matthews and Connor McDavid will each make three appearances on NBC/NBCSN in 2017-18.

On NBC, Matthews’ Maple Leafs will take on the Capitals March 3 at the U.S. Naval Academy. The two NBCSN games featuring Toronto will be Jan. 24 at Chicago and March 5 at Buffalo.

McDavid’s Oilers, meanwhile, will make all three appearances on NBCSN: at St. Louis Nov. 21, vs. Los Angeles Jan. 2, and at Nashville Jan. 9.

“We’re proud to offer our most diverse NHL schedule ever to fans across the country,” said Sam Flood, Executive Producer & President of Production, NBC Sports. “From classic rivalries and historic franchises, to young stars such as Auston Matthews and Connor McDavid, a hockey-crazed market in Nashville, and a new franchise in Vegas, this schedule represents our commitment to present the NHL’s diverse and emerging stars, teams, and stories.”

Click here for the full NHL on NBC/NBCSN schedule.

Highlights include:

— NBCSN will televise seven games through the first week of the season, highlighted by the season-opener between the St. Louis Blues and two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins; the Detroit Red Wings’ first-ever regular-season home game at Little Caesars Arena vs. the Minnesota Wild on Oct. 5; the Vegas Golden Knights’ first-ever home game vs. the Arizona Coyotes on Oct. 10; and a Wednesday Night Rivalry clash between the Penguins and Washington Capitals on Oct. 11.

— NBC will present the 2018 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic between the New York Rangers and Buffalo Sabres from Citi Field in New York City, home of Major League Baseball’s New York Mets, on Jan. 1, 2018, at 1 p.m. ET.

— NBC will air exclusive coverage of the 2018 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series in primetime on March 3, 2018, at 8 p.m. ET, when the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Capitals at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md., home of the U.S. Naval Academy.

— NBC will present coverage of the NHL All-Star Game from AMALIE Arena in Tampa, Fla., home of the Tampa Bay Lightning. NHL All-Star Weekend will take place Saturday, Jan. 27 and Sunday, Jan. 28, and will include the NHL All-Star Skills Competition™ and the NHL All-Star Game.

— The 2017-18 regular season on NBCSN will feature 23 Wednesday Night Rivalry telecasts, plus five Wednesday Nightcaps and five Sunday Night Hockey exclusive games. WNR will feature the biggest rivalries in the NHL, including Penguins-Capitals, Blues-Blackhawks, and Canadiens-Bruins.

— The defending Western Conference champion Nashville Predators will make seven appearances this season on NBCSN, including a pair of home matchups against the Blackhawks on Nov. 28 and Jan. 30.

— The Blackhawks lead all clubs with 17 total appearances on NBC and NBCSN, followed by the Penguins and Flyers with 16, and the Capitals, Red Wings, and Bruins with 15 appearances apiece, respectively. The expansion Vegas Golden Knights will be featured on NBCSN five times this season. *Note: some games are subject to local blackouts*

— At least 53 of NBC and NBCSN’s 99 telecasts will feature at least one Western Conference team, and every U.S. team will appear on NBC or NBCSN in the regular season.

Andrei Markov officially signs two-year deal with KHL’s Ak Bars

Igor Eronko on Twitter
1 Comment
By Joey AlfieriJul 31, 2017, 9:01 AM EDT

We all knew that Andrei Markov was headed to the KHL, but we didn’t know which team he’d be playing for.

On Monday, the former Montreal Canadien officially signed a two-year deal with Ak Bars.

The fact that he ended up signing a two-year deal in Russia is a little surprising because he talked about potentially coming back to North America after next season. Unless there’s an out-clause in his contract, it seems unlikely that an NHL team would take a chance on him at 40 years old.

With Ak Bars, Markov will join former Habs teammate Jiri Sekac. The two of them played together for a good chunk of the 2014-15 season before Sekac was traded to the Ducks.

Although Markov didn’t want to leave Montreal, moving to Russia will allow him to play on their Olympic team next winter.

Prior to making his move to Canada, the 38-year-old played for his hometown team Voskresensk Khimik (1995-1998) and Dynamo Moscow (1998-2000). He returned to Dynamo Moscow during the 2004-05 lockout, but spent the 2012 lockout with Chekhov Vityaz.

Related:

Subban can’t really envision Habs without Markov

Former Caps forward Galiev signs with Ak Bars

PHT Morning Skate: 4 players that could become captains next season

Getty
2 Comments
By Joey AlfieriJul 31, 2017, 8:18 AM EDT

–The Boston Bruins have drafted fairly well over the last few seasons, which means that they have some quality players coming through the pipeline. CSN New England’s Joe Haggerty breaks down the team’s top 10 prospects, and interestingly enough, Anders Bjork, who was a fifth-round pick in 2014, is at the top of the list. (CSN New England)

–As of right now, four NHL teams don’t have captains. Arizona, Carolina, Toronto and Vegas haven’t selected someone to wear the “C” on their chest. The Score looks at four players that could fill that void on their team. Will the Leafs trust Auston Matthews with the captaincy so soon? (The Score)

–Rangers forward Jimmy Vesey is a picky eater. So, in order for teammate Kevin Hayes to get him to try sushi for the first time, he had to promise Vesey a year of free coffee. Believe it or not, the offer was good enough to get a deal done. (NHL.com)

–Dan Muse went from being a high school teacher to NHL assistant coach pretty quickly. This offseason, Muse became the first coach to make the leap from the USHL straight to the NHL when the Nashville Predators hired him to be an assistant coach. “I’ve worked hard to make myself better every year. I’ve worked hard to help the organizations I’ve worked for to have success. I’ve been around great people who’ve seen somebody work hard for the organization and been willing to work hard for them.” (Boston Globe)

–It’s rare to see two hall-of-fame players get traded for each other, but it has happened. The Hockey News put together a list of five trades that involved hall-of-famers going to both teams. In the summer of 1992, Eric Lindros and Peter Forsberg were traded in a massive swap between the Flyers and Nordiques. (The Hockey News)

Andrei Vasilevskiy‘s new mask is pretty cool. There are actually hidden designs on it:

 