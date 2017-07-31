Andrei Markov officially signs two-year deal with KHL’s Ak Bars

We all knew that Andrei Markov was headed to the KHL, but we didn’t know which team he’d be playing for.

On Monday, the former Montreal Canadien officially signed a two-year deal with Ak Bars.

The fact that he ended up signing a two-year deal in Russia is a little surprising because he talked about potentially coming back to North America after next season. Unless there’s an out-clause in his contract, it seems unlikely that an NHL team would take a chance on him at 40 years old.

With Ak Bars, Markov will join former Habs teammate Jiri Sekac. The two of them played together for a good chunk of the 2014-15 season before Sekac was traded to the Ducks.

Although Markov didn’t want to leave Montreal, moving to Russia will allow him to play on their Olympic team next winter.

Prior to making his move to Canada, the 38-year-old played for his hometown team Voskresensk Khimik (1995-1998) and Dynamo Moscow (1998-2000). He returned to Dynamo Moscow during the 2004-05 lockout, but spent the 2012 lockout with Chekhov Vityaz.

Surprise that Markov's going to go to the Eastern KHL conference. Although Ak Bars is coached by Bilyaletdinov who worked with Markov a lot — Igor Eronko (@IgorEronko) July 27, 2017

