Wild re-sign Niederreiter to five-year deal worth $26.25 million

There had been positive developments in the contract situation involving the Minnesota Wild and forward Nino Niederreiter.

Initially, it had been reported Sunday evening that the two sides were close to a deal.

A few minutes later, Michael Russo of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported the Wild had re-signed Niederreiter to a five-year deal, worth a total of $26.25 million. The club has since confirmed that.

The two sides avoid an arbitration hearing scheduled for Thursday.

Nino's deal pays him $4.6 million next season, $6.075M in 18-19, $5.85M in 2019-20, $4.25M in 2020-21 (lockout?) and $5.475 M in 21-22 — Michael Russo (@Russostrib) July 30, 2017

“Nino has had a big impact on our club during the last four seasons and we’re very happy to know that will continue in the future,” said Wild general manager Chuck Fletcher.

“He’s grown into his role as one of the offensive leaders of this group and his shot and net-front presence will continue to play a major role in our team’s success. Nino has a great attitude and personality, and we know our fans will be as happy as we are about this news.”

The 24-year-old Niederreiter has reached or gone above the 20-goal mark in each of his last three seasons with Minnesota, scoring 25 goals and 57 points — both career bests — last season.

Fletcher has been open to getting Niederreiter and fellow restricted free agent Mikael Granlund — his arbitration hearing is scheduled for Friday — signed to deals in the three- to five-year range.