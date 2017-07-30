Wild GM Fletcher still has work to do after getting Niederreiter signed

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Wild have avoided at least one scheduled arbitration hearing, after signing Nino Niederreiter to a five-year deal worth $26.25 million on Sunday.

There is still work to be done, however, for general manager Chuck Fletcher.

The Wild have yet to sign restricted free agent Mikael Granlund, who elected for salary arbitration and has a hearing scheduled for Friday, which means there is still time to get something done in advance of that date.

Granlund, 25, completed a two-year deal worth a total of $6 million. His final season on that deal was a breakout campaign for the ninth overall pick in 2010.



He was due for a substantial raise this summer, after leading Minnesota in assists (43) and points (69) during the regular season. He also had 26 goals, obliterating his previous career best of 13 set during the 2015-16 season.

Following today’s news, Minnesota has about $10.5 million in cap space, per CapFriendly.

From the Minneapolis Star Tribune:

Granlund and the Wild are also negotiating a multi-year deal ranging between three and five years, GM Chuck Fletcher said last week. If a deal can’t be struck in advance of Friday, an arbitration hearing is scheduled.

In addition to Granlund, fellow Wild RFA Marcus Foligno is also searching for a new contract.

