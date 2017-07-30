Getty

Should Bruins take run at Will Butcher?

4 Comments
By Adam GretzJul 30, 2017, 10:39 AM EDT

Assuming he does not sign with the Colorado Avalanche — and it appears as if he will not — 2017 Hobey Baker winner Will Butcher will be a highly sought after target on the open market when he becomes an unrestricted free agent on August 15. His agent has already said he would listen to an offer from the back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins, while teams like the Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings figure to be interested.

Pretty much every team could use a young, puck-moving presence on its blue line.

On Saturday, CSNNE’s Joe Haggerty argued that the Bruins should not be one of the teams interested in making a play for the 22-year-old rearguard even though the team has a need for a left shot on its blue line.

Writes Haggerty:

What the Bruins don’t need is another undersized, unproven youngster on their back end while 21-year-old Brandon Carlo enters his second full NHL season, and 20-year-old McAvoy readies for his first full pro hockey season in Boston. Instead, they really could have used a battle-tested, grizzled veteran D-man on the left side capable of being an on-ice tutor as McAvoy’s D-partner this season, and that’s what they were unsuccessfully looking for via free agency or trade earlier this summer.

He also mentions the collection of prospects knocking on the door as leaving little room.

Even with all of that, the Bruins were one of the first teams I thought of when it came to potential landing spots for Butcher. Due to the exits of long-time veterans like Johnny Boychuk and Dennis Seidenberg in recent years, the trade of Dougie Hamilton, and the fact that Zdeno Chara is closer to the end of his career than his peak their defense has taken a pretty significant fall in recent seasons and gone from being its greatest strength to, at times, its biggest weakness.

To be fair, the emergence of Brandon Carlo and Charlie McAvoy as young players on that defense gives them a lot of hope for the future, and Torey Krug has become a tremendous point-producer on the back end. Adding a prospect like Butcher to that group would give them a pretty strong collection of young, cheap puck-movers, and that isn’t a bad way to try and win in today’s NHL. After all, the team that just won the past two Stanley Cups wasn’t exactly full of rugged, battle-tested veterans.

Basically, the Bruins shouldn’t let the fact they already have some prospects in the system and similar players on the roster prevent them from taking a shot at adding a player like Butcher. Not all of your prospects are going to pan out and you can never really have too much talent. And when you have a chance to add a talented young player for practically nothing it is a possibility that is always worth exploring.

Wild GM Fletcher still has work to do after getting Niederreiter signed

Getty
Leave a comment
By Cam TuckerJul 30, 2017, 9:03 PM EDT

The Minnesota Wild have avoided at least one scheduled arbitration hearing, after signing Nino Niederreiter to a five-year deal worth $26.25 million on Sunday.

There is still work to be done, however, for general manager Chuck Fletcher.

The Wild have yet to sign restricted free agent Mikael Granlund, who elected for salary arbitration and has a hearing scheduled for Friday, which means there is still time to get something done in advance of that date.

Granlund, 25, completed a two-year deal worth a total of $6 million. His final season on that deal was a breakout campaign for the ninth overall pick in 2010.

He was due for a substantial raise this summer, after leading Minnesota in assists (43) and points (69) during the regular season. He also had 26 goals, obliterating his previous career best of 13 set during the 2015-16 season.

Following today’s news, Minnesota has about $10.5 million in cap space, per CapFriendly.

From the Minneapolis Star Tribune:

Granlund and the Wild are also negotiating a multi-year deal ranging between three and five years, GM Chuck Fletcher said last week. If a deal can’t be struck in advance of Friday, an arbitration hearing is scheduled.

In addition to Granlund, fellow Wild RFA Marcus Foligno is also searching for a new contract.

Related: Granlund a ‘hidden secret’ for Wild

Wild re-sign Niederreiter to five-year deal worth $26.25 million

Getty
4 Comments
By Cam TuckerJul 30, 2017, 7:27 PM EDT

There had been positive developments in the contract situation involving the Minnesota Wild and forward Nino Niederreiter.

Initially, it had been reported Sunday evening that the two sides were close to a deal.

A few minutes later, Michael Russo of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported the Wild had re-signed Niederreiter to a five-year deal, worth a total of $26.25 million. The club has since confirmed that.

The two sides avoid an arbitration hearing scheduled for Thursday.

“Nino has had a big impact on our club during the last four seasons and we’re very happy to know that will continue in the future,” said Wild general manager Chuck Fletcher.

“He’s grown into his role as one of the offensive leaders of this group and his shot and net-front presence will continue to play a major role in our team’s success. Nino has a great attitude and personality, and we know our fans will be as happy as we are about this news.”

The 24-year-old Niederreiter has reached or gone above the 20-goal mark in each of his last three seasons with Minnesota, scoring 25 goals and 57 points — both career bests — last season.

Fletcher has been open to getting Niederreiter and fellow restricted free agent Mikael Granlund — his arbitration hearing is scheduled for Friday — signed to deals in the three- to five-year range.

The Avalanche could use some good news — and Tyson Jost may be able to provide it

Getty
Leave a comment
By Cam TuckerJul 30, 2017, 6:11 PM EDT

The Colorado Avalanche are in the midst of difficult times. Very difficult.

Fans have lost confidence in the Avalanche front office, according to a recent report, following yet another dismal regular season. This week, they were informed that NCAA Hobey Baker Award winner Will Butcher won’t sign in Colorado, instead deciding to test free agency when that option becomes available to him next month.

Prospect forward Tyson Jost, however, is trying to provide a bright spot for the Avalanche.

After one season at North Dakota, Jost — taken 10th overall in 2016 — signed with the Avalanche at the end of March and then appeared in six NHL games before Colorado’s season (mercifully) came to an end. He scored only once, roofing a quick wrist shot over the shoulder of Devan Dubnyk.

He’s still only 19 years old, and his 20th birthday isn’t until the middle of next March. That said, the objective now is to make the Avalanche out of training camp and remain in the NHL as a regular next season.

“My goal this year is to be in the NHL and to be an impact player with the [Avalanche],” Jost told NHL.com. “To be able to do that, I have to have a big summer and I think I’m heading in the right direction. Working out at elevation, it’s a lot tougher. I wanted to be [at development camp last month]. I’m always looking for ways to get better.”

The Avalanche could certainly use a good news story coming out of training camp.

The story of Jost pressing for full-time NHL duty might slip under the radar when camps open, given the news earlier this month that Matt Duchene could start the season in Colorado, despite being the subject of trade speculation for quite some time.

Canucks prospect Pettersson reportedly aggravated injury at Summer Showcase

Getty
2 Comments
By Cam TuckerJul 30, 2017, 4:12 PM EDT

Team Sweden will be without Canucks prospect Elias Pettersson in their lineup today when they play Team USA (White) at the World Junior Summer Showcase.

Pettersson, who was selected fifth overall by the Canucks in this year’s NHL Draft, missed a considerable amount of time during yesterday’s contest against the U.S., before it was revealed afterward that he aggravated a previous injury, according to ESPN’s Corey Pronman.

Given that news, it’s not surprising to see Pettersson held out of today’s game, per reports.

By selecting Pettersson, the Canucks add a talented and creative young center to their prospect pool. But he’ll need some time to develop physically before he’s ready for the NHL.

He stands at 6-foot-2 tall, but weighs in at only 165 pounds, which means he’ll need to grow into that frame. At 18 years of age, there is still plenty of time to do that.

“You’re going to have to be patient with him,” one scout told Ben Kuzma of Postmedia. “The advantage is he’s 18 and already playing against men. Give him two years in Sweden and allow him to gain that 30 pounds that he’s going to need before he can step into the NHL.

“Then you have a guy who can come in as a 20 year old.”

Meanwhile, Blackhawks prospect and Finnish defenseman Henri Jokiharju — the 29th overall selection this year — was hurt during today’s game against Team USA (Blue), per Adam Kimelman of NHL.com.