Draft eligible in 2018, Brady Tkachuk ‘makes something happen on almost every shift’

By Cam TuckerJul 29, 2017, 10:32 AM EDT

The World Junior Summer Showcase is underway. A number of names stand out on USA Hockey’s roster, including forward Brady Tkachuk.

The hockey lineage in his family is where it all starts. He’s the younger brother of Flames pesky rookie forward Matthew Tkachuk and the son of Keith Tkachuk, who played 1,201 NHL games with 1,065 points.

Brady, however, is only 17 years old. He’s draft eligible in 2018 and already listed as the No. 4-ranked prospect for next year’s class by HockeyProspect.com. Size on the wing is one thing that immediately stands out, with Tkachuk standing at 6-foot-2 tall and 194 pounds.

He also had 25 goals and 54 points in 61 games this past year with the U.S. National U-18 team, and seven points in seven games for Team USA’s gold-medal winning squad at this year’s IIHF U-18 Men’s World Championship.

“Makes something happen on almost every shift with an excellent compete level,” David Gregory of NHL Central Scouting told NHL.com. He has very good hockey sense and thinks steps ahead of the play, especially on the offensive attack. He is tough to play against and is willing to go to the tough areas to make a play.”

Tough to play against is one way to describe the style of his older brother in his first year with the Flames.

Matthew Tkachuk was certainly productive with 13 goals and 48 points in 76 regular season games after making the NHL as a teenager last fall, but he also got under the opposition’s skin and found himself in trouble with the league’s Department of Player Safety for an elbow on Drew Doughty, who then called Tkachuk “a pretty dirty” player following the incident.

A productive power forward with size and an edge would be tantalizing for many teams in the league when Brady Tkachuk becomes available at next year’s draft.

Next season, he will develop his game further at Boston University.

As for the Summer Showcase, Team USA White will play Finland today (1 p.m. ET). Team USA Blue will play Sweden immediately afterward.

Johnson ‘chomping at the bit’ after Blue Jackets’ franchise-record regular season

By Cam TuckerJul 29, 2017, 12:01 PM EDT

The accolades came rolling in for the Columbus Blue Jackets last season.

Sergei Bobrovsky won the Vezina Trophy as the league’s best goalie, after his sensational 2016-17 campaign that included a .931 save percentage in 63 starts, which was a big reason for his team’s overall success.

— John Tortorella went from being the coach favored to be fired first to the coach of the year.

Individual awards were the result of a franchise record-setting season with 50 wins and 108 points, as the Blue Jackets qualified for the playoffs in a hyper competitive Metropolitan Division. But a great regular season gave way to a quick postseason appearance as Columbus was dispatched by the Penguins in the opening round, which doesn’t sit well with veteran defenseman Jack Johnson.

“Success is a relative term too, because we had a great regular season, no question, but we still lost in game five of the first round, so it’s not enough,” Johnson said in a Q&A on the club’s website.

“I want to win. I just finished my 10th year, and my 11th year I want to win. I hope every guy is taking the summer seriously, training and getting ready because whether you finished first in the regular season or snuck into the playoffs, if you lose in game five of the first round that’s just not enough. So I’m definitely chomping at the bit, excited for next season because I’m excited every year.”

His comments echo a message from Tortorella earlier this summer. In the coach’s words, the Blue Jackets were able to set a foundation. Now, it’s about taking that next step in contending for the Eastern Conference.

Gone from the Blue Jackets lineup is Sam Gagner, who had a nice bounce-back season with 18 goals and 50 points — 18 of which were on the power play — while playing on a one-year deal at a very affordable $650,000. He then turned last season’s production into a three-year contract, worth a total of $9.45 million, with the Canucks.

The Blue Jackets also bid farewell to Brandon Saad, who was traded back to Chicago in exchange for Artemi Panarin.

Blackhawks sign goalie Delia, from Rancho Cucamonga

By James O'BrienJul 29, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT

The Chicago Blackhawks handed a two-year, two-way contract to goalie Collin Delia on Friday.

Delia turned 23 about a week ago. He spent the last three years goaltending for Merrimack College, putting up nice numbers in Hockey East last season. As Second City Hockey notes, Delia’s put in the work in impressing Blackhawks brass during two prospect camps.

The netminder could be a long shot, although Second City Hockey posits a possible Scott Darling upside.

However, while goaltenders do typically develop more slowly than other players, it should be noted that Delia isn’t exactly a long-term project like, say, Wouter Peeters. But given that the Blackhawks’ goalie prospect list is basically just Peeters at this point, it makes sense to take a shot on Delia if the team liked what it saw earlier this month. Maybe he can be a Scott Darling-like steal.

Here’s the reported structure for the deal:

Really, though, the most exciting thing about him is probably that he hails from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. Apparently CSN Chicago’s Tracey Myers shares PHT’s amusement at that.

Seriously though, it’s fun to say. Try it.

Photo: Fan goes extra mile with Connor McDavid tattoo

via Connor McDavid's Instagram
By James O'BrienJul 28, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT

Fan comes from the word “fanatic.” Sometimes it’s easy to forget that amid milder displays of sports interest … and then there are those times when that term almost seems insufficient.

Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid has already encountered awkward fan love in the form of that wonderful photo that went viral. That hasn’t scared him off, yet, as he praised a fan’s very detailed tattoo of McDavid via his Instagram account.

Again, the level of detail is really … something:

How about those Oiler fans… Shoutout to @kyleghostkeeper and the great work by @q_tattoos #crazy

A post shared by Connor Mcdavid (@mcdavid97) on

It’s been a busy time for McDavid, who recently posed for a photo with star Canadian athletes Eugenie Bouchard and Aaron Sanchez:

Good time yesterday with the @rogers crew! ⚾️🎾🏒 #RogersCup

A post shared by Connor Mcdavid (@mcdavid97) on

TSN has a fun cross-sports video of McDavid teaching them to shoot pucks, if you’re interested.

Predators spend big on Ryan Johansen: eight years, $64M

18 Comments
By James O'BrienJul 28, 2017, 7:41 PM EDT

Much was made about Ryan Johansen really establishing himself as a No. 1 center who could compete with the likes of Ryan Getzlaf and Jonathan Toews during the Nashville Predators’ 2017 Stanley Cup Final run.

The Predators will pay him as such, as they announced a whopping eight-year, $64 million contract on Friday. That’s $8M per season for Johansen, who turns 25 on July 31.

It’s the largest deal signed in franchise history, although that can feel a touch misleading in how it really functions. After all, P.K. Subban‘s cap hit is higher at $9M and they once matched that massive Shea Weber offer sheet. The bottom line is that Johansen joins Subban and Pekka Rinne ($7M) as Nashville’s most expensive players.

The trio of Johansen, Filip Forsberg ($6M), and Viktor Arvidsson ($4.25M) carries a combined cap hit of $18.25 million.

News of Johansen signing a new deal first came from The Tennessean’s Adam Vignan.

Check out this post about how impressive the Predators’ salary structure looked before Johansen’s deal came down. Cap Friendly estimates that Nashville’s cap space goes down to $5.44 million after the signing, which adds some risk to this group but still looks wisely constructed overall.