Dallas Stars will host 2018 NHL draft

The Dallas Stars announced on Saturday night that they will host the 2018 NHL draft on June 22 and 23 at the American Airlines Center.

It will be the first time the team has hosted the draft and the event will be a part of the Stars’ celebration of their 25th anniversary in Dallas after relocating from Minnesota prior to the 1993-94 season.

“The Stars organization is honored to host the 2018 NHL Draft during our 25th Anniversary season in Dallas,” said owner Tom Gaglardi in a team statement.

“Since our team moved to North Texas prior to the 1993-1994 season, we have been embraced by the community from day one and are lucky to have one of the most passionate fan bases in the NHL. Over the past 25 years, we have seen the tremendous growth of our sport through youth hockey programs, community involvement and grassroots efforts in the greater Southwest region. The 2018 NHL Draft will serve as a showcase for the next generation of international NHL talent and celebrate the success of hockey in the state of Texas.”

Expectations are high for the Stars on the ice this season after winning another offseason by adding Alexander Radulov, Ben Bishop, Martin Hanzal and Marc Methot. It is the fourth time in five years they have made a number of significant additions. The results to this point have been mixed. Whether or not all of the moves pay off on the ice this time remains to be seen.

The 2017 NHL draft was held in Chicago where Nico Hischier was the top pick to the New Jersey Devils.

The top prospects heading into the season for the 2018 draft include defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, and forwards Andrei Svechnikov, Joel Farabee and Brady Tkachuk. Tkachuk is the son of former NHL forward Keith Tkachuk and the younger brother of young Calgary Flames standout Matthew Tkachuk. He is already receiving high praise heading into the season.