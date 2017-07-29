Dallas Stars will host 2018 NHL draft

The Dallas Stars announced on Saturday night that they will host the 2018 NHL draft on June 22 and 23 at the American Airlines Center.
It will be the first time the team has hosted the draft and the event will be a part of the Stars’ celebration of their 25th anniversary in Dallas after relocating from Minnesota prior to the 1993-94 season.
“The Stars organization is honored to host the 2018 NHL Draft during our 25th Anniversary season in Dallas,” said owner Tom Gaglardi in a team statement.
“Since our team moved to North Texas prior to the 1993-1994 season, we have been embraced by the community from day one and are lucky to have one of the most passionate fan bases in the NHL. Over the past 25 years, we have seen the tremendous growth of our sport through youth hockey programs, community involvement and grassroots efforts in the greater Southwest region. The 2018 NHL Draft will serve as a showcase for the next generation of international NHL talent and celebrate the success of hockey in the state of Texas.”
Expectations are high for the Stars on the ice this season after winning another offseason by adding Alexander Radulov, Ben Bishop, Martin Hanzal and Marc Methot. It is the fourth time in five years they have made a number of significant additions. The results to this point have been mixed. Whether or not all of the moves pay off on the ice this time remains to be seen.
The 2017 NHL draft was held in Chicago where Nico Hischier was the top pick to the New Jersey Devils.
The top prospects heading into the season for the 2018 draft include defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, and forwards Andrei Svechnikov, Joel Farabee and Brady Tkachuk. Tkachuk is the son of former NHL forward Keith Tkachuk and the younger brother of young Calgary Flames standout Matthew Tkachuk. He is already receiving high praise heading into the season.
After being one of the worst offensive teams in the NHL this past season the New Jersey Devils have undergone some significant roster changes in an effort to add some scoring punch to their lineup.
They were fortunate enough to get the No. 1 overall pick in the draft and select Nico Hischier, they were able to take advantage of the Washington Capitals’ salary cap crunch and pick up Marcus Johansson for a couple of draft picks, and they signed veteran forward Brian Boyle as a free agent. Joining a team that already has Taylor Hall, Kyle Palmieri, Adam Henrique they should be better. At least on paper.
They are also hoping for some help from within their own organizational pipeline of talent. One player that might be able to make an impact is 2015 third-round pick Blake Speers.
Speers surprisingly made the Devils’ roster a season ago out of training camp and briefly appeared in three games (and impressing the coaching staff) before being sent back to the Ontario Hockey League.
According to coach John Hynes after observing Hynes play at the team’s recent development camp, the 20-year-old forward seems to be on a mission to make the roster again this season. And stick there.
“There’s certainly a drive and determination to him overall in this camp that he looks like he’s a guy on the mission to give himself the best opportunity to make the team next year,” Hynes said, via Chris Ryan of NJ.com, while also adding that Speers is a “relentless, relentless competitor.”
After returning to the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds of the OHL, Speers averaged more than a point per game (34 points in 30 games) before getting a brief look with the AHL’s Albany River Rats in the playoffs.
The Devils have struggled offensively for years now but general manager Ray Shero seems to be trying to change that with some of his recent roster moves, as well as well as the addition of a No. 1 overall pick. A prospect like Speers coming out of the third-round of the NHL draft and making an impact would certainly help as well.
One of the Minnesota Wild’s big moves this offseason was to try and strengthen their forward depth by acquiring Marcus Foligno and Tyler Ennis from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for defenseman Marco Scandella and forward Jason Pominville.
Foligno has already set some pretty high expectations for himself by aiming for 20 goals this season.
Minnesota coach Bruce Boudreau seems to have some pretty high expectatinos for Ennis, telling Chad Graff of the Pioneer Press this week that he thinks if Ennis can stay healthy he could see a resurgence in Minnesota similar to the one Eric Staal experienced this past season.
Via the Pioneer Press:
Tyler Ennis, I’ve seen and talked to and met. I don’t want to put pressure on him, but three years ago, he was a great player in this league. He’s missed 90 games in the last two years due to injury. If we can keep him healthy, I think he’s going to have a rebound year like Eric Staal had. I’m very excited about having him. In our top-9 forwards, I think we’re as strong as anybody in the league.
When the Wild signed Staal as a free agent a year ago he was coming off of his worst season as a pro and there was an expectation that he was washed up as an elite player. He rebounded in his first year with the Wild by scoring 28 goals and being one of their absolute best forwards.
Ennis, of course, was never the type of player that Staal was at his peak but he was still better than the player we saw in Buffalo the past two seasons. Injuries were obviously a major factor for Ennis (as Boudrea noted, he was limited to just 74 games the past years … total) but even when he was on the ice his production plummeted.
Having better luck when it comes to health will certainly help, but so to will playing on a better team. The Wild were one of the best teams in the league for the first three quarters of the 2016-17 season and have a pretty solid collection of forwards. He is going to have more talent around him and should at least be in a better position to succeed.
Preventing goals has been a major issue for the Winnipeg Jets.
In five of the past six seasons they have finished in the bottom-10 in the league in goals against, bottoming out this past season by giving up 3.11 goals per game, the fourth-worst mark in the entire league. That has been the biggest obstacle they have been unable to scale when attempting to become a playoff team. One of the biggest issues has been in net where the likes of Ondrej Pavelec, Michael Hutchinson and Connor Hellebuyck have been unable to nail down the position with any consistency in recent years.
This offseason the team finally addressed the position in what could be a meaningful way by adding Steve Mason to take over as the primary goaltender.
Along with the addition of Mason, they also attempted to bolster their blue line by bringing in free agent defenseman Dmitry Kulikov.
Kulikov might add some depth to their defense, but Mason is going to be the player that probably makes or breaks the Jets’ season. Even though the Jets have consistently been among the league’s worst teams when it comes to allowing goals, they have always been, at worst, a middle of the pack team when it comes to giving up shots only to have sub-par goaltending sabotage their seasons. They have finished with a team save percentage over .910 just once in the past six years.
It is not a coincidence that was the one season over that stretch where they actually qualified for the playoffs.
Given the Jets’ ability to score (they were sixth in the league in goals scored this past season) and the fact they are at least an OK shot suppression team they don’t need Mason to be a superstar in net. They just need some consistency. They just need somebody to give them league average to better than league average play, and Mason has been able to do that in four of the past five seasons. Look at it this way, if he gets the bulk of the playing time (the 56 starts Hellebuyck received this past season) and faces the same number of shots with a league average save percentage the Jets would shave 12-15 goals off of their goals against total right there alone without any other improvements anywhere else. Probably not enough to make up seven points in the standings, but enough to at least maybe put them in closer contention.
After being selected in the third-round of the 2014 NHL draft by the Washington Capitals, Nathan Walker had a chance to make some history by being the first player from Australia to play a regular season game in the NHL.
After spending the past four seasons in the American Hockey League for the Hershey Bears, he might finally get a chance to do that this upcoming season as the team looks to replace veteran forward Daniel Winnik on the fourth line.
CSN Washington recently focussed on Walker’s chances for making the team this upcoming season (video above) with Capitals inside Tarik El-Bashir suggesting that Walker has been penciled in to that role this upcoming season.
Walker doesn’t provide a ton of size (listed at 5-8, 186) but he brings a noticeable energy to the ice and isn’t afraid to play a rough, physical game and will even drop the gloves on occasion. On a team that already has Tom Wilson getting under the skin of opponents would make the Capitals’ bottom six more than a little infuriating to have to play against. But as far as actually doing things that are relevant to winning games, Walker’s offense has taken a noticeable step forward the past two seasons with 64 points in 131 games for Hershey. In his first two years of pro hockey he managed just 15 points 73 games. His offensive contributions practically doubled over the past two years.