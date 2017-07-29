Capitals prospect Walker looking to make NHL history this season

Leave a comment
By Adam GretzJul 29, 2017, 4:31 PM EDT

After being selected in the third-round of the 2014 NHL draft by the Washington Capitals, Nathan Walker had a chance to make some history by being the first player from Australia to play a regular season game in the NHL.

After spending the past four seasons in the American Hockey League for the Hershey Bears, he might finally get a chance to do that this upcoming season as the team looks to replace veteran forward Daniel Winnik on the fourth line.

CSN Washington recently focussed on Walker’s chances for making the team this upcoming season (video above) with Capitals inside Tarik El-Bashir suggesting that Walker has been penciled in to that role this upcoming season.

Walker doesn’t provide a ton of size (listed at 5-8, 186) but he brings a noticeable energy to the ice and isn’t afraid to play a rough, physical game and will even drop the gloves on occasion. On a team that already has Tom Wilson getting under the skin of opponents would make the Capitals’ bottom six more than a little infuriating to have to play against. But as far as actually doing things that are relevant to winning games, Walker’s offense has taken a noticeable step forward the past two seasons with 64 points in 131 games for Hershey. In his first two years of pro hockey he managed just 15 points 73 games. His offensive contributions practically doubled over the past two years.

Ekman-Larsson counted on to carry Coyotes next season

Getty
1 Comment
By Cam TuckerJul 29, 2017, 3:15 PM EDT

The Arizona Coyotes have completed significant moves this offseason.

They acquired a No. 1 center in Derek Stepan. They acquired goalie Antti Raanta, who was the back-up in New York but has shown signs he’s capable of transitioning into the starter’s role. They’ve brought in Niklas Hjalmarsson in a trade with Chicago, and general manager John Chayka expects he could be a top-pairing blue liner in Arizona.

For all of the youthful talent and the summer moves, Chayka believes the centerpiece for the Coyotes this season will be defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson, who just turned 26 years old a couple of weeks ago.

In Chayka’s mind, Ekman-Larsson is a “super star” for the Coyotes. The left-shooting defenseman has twice gone beyond the 20-goal plateau in a single season, while posting 12 goals and 39 points last season in Arizona.

“It’s a bit of a reboot here but I think we’ve got a good core, a young nucleus led by Oliver Ekman-Larsson,” Chayka told NHL Tonight. “He’s going to carry us. You only go as far as your top players can bring you.”

The Coyotes leaned heavily on Ekman-Larsson last season, as he played in every situation and averaged 24:36 of ice time per game, which led the team. Behind him in that category was Alex Goligoski at more than a full minute behind.

It was reported in June, when the Coyotes informed Shane Doan he would not be brought back next season, that Ekman-Larsson will be called on to be the club’s next captain. He has two more years remaining on his six-year, $33 million contract.

Acquiring Johansen was a ‘turning point’ for Predators

Getty
4 Comments
By Cam TuckerJul 29, 2017, 1:39 PM EDT

The Nashville Predators secured Ryan Johansen to a long-term deal Friday. But it was in January of 2016 that the franchise made a drastic change by parting ways with a talented defensive prospect to acquire a young, elite center.

Originally selected fourth overall by Nashville in 2013, Seth Jones enjoyed a breakout 2016-17 season with 12 goals and 42 points. He did so as a member of the Columbus Blue Jackets, having been the key piece leaving Nashville the year before when Predators general manager David Poile went after Johansen.

That move has benefited Columbus, which will look to build on a franchise record-setting season. But the Predators have emerged as a formidable yet still up-and-coming team in the Western Conference.

The play of their top four defensemen, especially during their run to the Stanley Cup Final, was widely praised. So, too, was the performance of goalie Pekka Rinne. Nashville also boasts a top line of Johansen, Filip Forsberg, who has back-to-back 30-goal seasons, and Viktor Arvidsson, who recently cashed in on his 31-goal breakout regular season.

That trio not only had great bottom line production last season, but they dominated possession, too, with Corsi For ratings all above 55 per cent together at five-on-five. Johansen is the oldest of the three, as he will celebrate his 25th birthday on Monday.

They are all locked into long-term deals, with age still on their side.

“A year and a half ago, we made a deal with Columbus to pick up Ryan, and I think everyone would agree that was somewhat of… a turning point in our franchise,” Poile told the Predators website.

“In [these contract] negotiations, his agent used a line that ‘Ryan’s a driver of our team,’ and I totally concur with that. I really feel in these next eight years, we’re going to do really well, and when we do really well, Ryan Johansen’s going to be a big, big factor in all of our winning.”

After making it to Game 7 of the second round in 2016, the Predators advanced to the Stanley Cup Final as a wild card team in 2017. Johansen was unable to play in the championship series due to postseason-ending surgery he had following an acute compartment syndrome diagnosis during the Western Conference Final.

Per Adam Vingan of The Tennessean, Johansen is expected to be ready to participate in full when training camp opens in September.

Johnson ‘chomping at the bit’ after Blue Jackets’ franchise-record regular season

Getty
Leave a comment
By Cam TuckerJul 29, 2017, 12:01 PM EDT

The accolades came rolling in for the Columbus Blue Jackets last season.

Sergei Bobrovsky won the Vezina Trophy as the league’s best goalie, after his sensational 2016-17 campaign that included a .931 save percentage in 63 starts, which was a big reason for his team’s overall success.

— John Tortorella went from being the coach favored to be fired first to the coach of the year.

Individual awards were the result of a franchise record-setting season with 50 wins and 108 points, as the Blue Jackets qualified for the playoffs in a hyper competitive Metropolitan Division. But a great regular season gave way to a quick postseason appearance as Columbus was dispatched by the Penguins in the opening round, which doesn’t sit well with veteran defenseman Jack Johnson.

“Success is a relative term too, because we had a great regular season, no question, but we still lost in game five of the first round, so it’s not enough,” Johnson said in a Q&A on the club’s website.

“I want to win. I just finished my 10th year, and my 11th year I want to win. I hope every guy is taking the summer seriously, training and getting ready because whether you finished first in the regular season or snuck into the playoffs, if you lose in game five of the first round that’s just not enough. So I’m definitely chomping at the bit, excited for next season because I’m excited every year.”

His comments echo a message from Tortorella earlier this summer. In the coach’s words, the Blue Jackets were able to set a foundation. Now, it’s about taking that next step in contending for the Eastern Conference.

Gone from the Blue Jackets lineup is Sam Gagner, who had a nice bounce-back season with 18 goals and 50 points — 18 of which were on the power play — while playing on a one-year deal at a very affordable $650,000. He then turned last season’s production into a three-year contract, worth a total of $9.45 million, with the Canucks.

The Blue Jackets also bid farewell to Brandon Saad, who was traded back to Chicago in exchange for Artemi Panarin.

Draft eligible in 2018, Brady Tkachuk ‘makes something happen on almost every shift’

1 Comment
By Cam TuckerJul 29, 2017, 10:32 AM EDT

The World Junior Summer Showcase is underway. A number of names stand out on USA Hockey’s roster, including forward Brady Tkachuk.

The hockey lineage in his family is where it all starts. He’s the younger brother of Flames pesky rookie forward Matthew Tkachuk and the son of Keith Tkachuk, who played 1,201 NHL games with 1,065 points.

Brady, however, is only 17 years old. He’s draft eligible in 2018 and already listed as the No. 4-ranked prospect for next year’s class by HockeyProspect.com. Size on the wing is one thing that immediately stands out, with Tkachuk standing at 6-foot-2 tall and 194 pounds.

He also had 25 goals and 54 points in 61 games this past year with the U.S. National U-18 team, and seven points in seven games for Team USA’s gold-medal winning squad at this year’s IIHF U-18 Men’s World Championship.

“Makes something happen on almost every shift with an excellent compete level,” David Gregory of NHL Central Scouting told NHL.com. He has very good hockey sense and thinks steps ahead of the play, especially on the offensive attack. He is tough to play against and is willing to go to the tough areas to make a play.”

Tough to play against is one way to describe the style of his older brother in his first year with the Flames.

Matthew Tkachuk was certainly productive with 13 goals and 48 points in 76 regular season games after making the NHL as a teenager last fall, but he also got under the opposition’s skin and found himself in trouble with the league’s Department of Player Safety for an elbow on Drew Doughty, who then called Tkachuk “a pretty dirty” player following the incident.

A productive power forward with size and an edge would be tantalizing for many teams in the league when Brady Tkachuk becomes available at next year’s draft.

Next season, he will develop his game further at Boston University.

As for the Summer Showcase, Team USA White will play Finland today (1 p.m. ET). Team USA Blue will play Sweden immediately afterward.