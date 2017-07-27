Andrei Markov opts for KHL after saying goodbye to Canadiens

Andrei Markov wanted to play his entire career with the Montreal Canadiens. With that option officially off the table, Markov announced that he’s headed for Russia and the KHL.

“I didn’t see myself with any other NHL team,” Markov said during a conference call wrapping up his lengthy stay with the Habs. “I didn’t see myself wearing another jersey.”

(At least not the jersey of another NHL team.)

The 38-year-old also noted that he hasn’t closed the door to a return to Montreal. That makes sense since it seems like it was largely the Canadiens’ decision to part ways with Markov, essentially replacing him with Mark Streit at a heavily discounted rate.

Beyond the comforts of home, Markov was almost certainly motivated to play in the KHL because of the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Andrei Markov just told reporters he passed up NHL opportunities to go back to Russia and play in the KHL. Guess we will see him at Olympics — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 27, 2017

The veteran blueliner did not mention which KHL team he’ll end up playing for. There were some rumblings that Markov might sign with the Florida Panthers, but that turned out to not be true.

Markov knows what KHL team he's joining but declined to say because he has not signed yet. Stunning twist when we thought he'd remain in NHL — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) July 27, 2017

If it’s a one-year deal, a return to the Habs is at least feasible in 2018-19. Considering his age, it sure seems like this is the end of Markov’s lengthy run with the Canadiens, though.