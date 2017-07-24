PHT Morning Skate: Should the Flyers be worried about Claude Giroux?

–Penguins defenseman Kris Letang had his day with the Stanley Cup, and he decided to bring it to a children’s hospital in the Montreal area. Even though he missed the playoffs with an injury, the hospital visit put things in perspective for him. (Canadian Press)

—Jordan Eberle may not be a member of the Edmonton Oilers anymore, but that didn’t stop him from having a good time at his wedding with some of his old teammates. Country music star Brett Kissel also made an appearance during Eberle’s big night. (Sportsnet)

–Flyers center Claude Giroux has seen his production decrease over the last three seasons, and CSN Philly is wondering if it’s time to worry about the captain. Some of the CSN Philly writers are a little more optimistic about his odds of bouncing back than others. (CSN Philly)

–The Montreal Canadiens want fans to stop using printed tickets, so they’ve decided to charge season-ticket holders a $150 plus taxes fee to have a ticket booklet sent to them. Obviously, some fans aren’t thrilled about the additional charge for “hard” tickets. “They don’t think about this stuff. And if you read the letter, you’ll see that they just jammed it at the bottom of the letter with this nice little surprise. (Montreal Gazette)

–CSN New England’s Joe Haggerty looks at which available free agents would be the best fit for the Boston Bruins. Haggerty believes that taking a chance on Eric Gelinas could be worth the risk, but he also feels like a reunion with Jarome Iginla or Jaromir Jagr could make some sense. (CSN New England)

–The Chicago Blackhawks held a press conference on Saturday, but there was a catch. Only children were allowed to ask questions to players like Patrick Kane, Connor Murphy and Nick Schmaltz. Questions ranged from “How do you feel with the other team on the ice?” to “What is the best prank you did on a player?” Cute stuff. (Chicago Tribune)