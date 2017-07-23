Habs may lean more on Montoya to keep Price refreshed

The Montreal Canadiens committed money (a lot of money) and term to Carey Price with his contract extension at the beginning of this month.
He is the backbone for this team, for its success.
He’s also about to turn 30 years old next month, with 509 career games in the NHL, entering the league in 2007-08. For as great as he has been, the Habs may place added responsibilities on the shoulders of their back-up, a title currently held by Al Montoya.
In an interview with the Habs’ website, the club’s goaltending coach Stephane Waite said that, in his mind, the days of starting goalies playing 65 to 70 games are done. It’s too tall an order in today’s NHL.
Price has, on three occasions, breached the figures in that approximation during his career. He approached the lower end of that with 62 starts in 2016-17. Montoya, meanwhile, had 18 starts and 19 games, posting a 8-6-4 record (20 points for Montreal in the standings) and a .912 save percentage.
He was the victim of one awful game, allowing 10 goals to Columbus on Nov. 4. But seriously, the entire Habs team was awful that night, essentially leaving their No. 2 goalie out to dry in an embarrassing effort from everyone.
Beyond that, Montoya was able to put together some nice starts, including shutouts against Pittsburgh and Edmonton, two teams well-equipped with dangerous offensive talent.
“We’re not afraid to put Al in goal against any team in the league,” said Waite.
“We don’t look at who he’ll be playing, we just look at the schedule that we make at the beginning of the season. Our priority is to give Carey the right days off at the right times.”
The Habs signed Montoya to a two-year extension in January. That’s a vote of confidence in their back-up.
Maintaining that confidence with a good season would certainly help the Habs accomplish the objective of keeping Price rested and refreshed.