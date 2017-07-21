Predators hire new assistant coach in wake of Housley departure

The Nashville Predators have hired Dan Muse as an assistant coach.
Muse, who spent the last two years as head coach of the USHL’s Chicago Steel, will be in charge of the Preds’ forwards as well as the penalty kill, while associate head coach Kevin McCarthy — in the wake of Phil Housley’s departure — will now have responsibility for the defense and the power play.
Muse led the Steel to a championship in May. He also won an NCAA title in 2013 as an assistant coach for Yale.
“Dan comes to us as a successful young coach that brings great energy and passion to the game,” said Preds head coach Peter Laviolette in a statement. “He has worked his way up through the coaching ranks, first winning an NCAA title at Yale in 2013, and then taking a Chicago team that had missed the playoffs eight straight seasons and turned them into the Clark Cup champions in just two seasons. We are excited to welcome him to the organization and look forward to his contributions to the coaching staff.”