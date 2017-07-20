Nolan Patrick is dealing with ‘an infection in his face’

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Nolan Patrick just can’t seem to catch a break when it comes to staying healthy.

Patrick was scheduled to skate at the Flyers’ practice facility on Thursday morning, but the team announced that he would be unable to do so because of an infection in his face.

Patrick missed a good chunk of games during the 2016-17 WHL season because of sports hernia surgery, but that didn’t stop the Philadelphia from making him the second overall pick in the NHL Entry Draft.

The Flyers recently announced that he had undergone a second similar procedure right before the draft, which kept him out of their development camp earlier this month.

Earlier this week, the 18-year-old signed his three-year, entry-level contract with his new team.

Of course, GM Ron Hextall would love for his prized rookie to crack the opening night roster, but he needs to show he can stay healthy before that happens.

Per #Flyers GM Ron Hextall, Nolan Patrick will not skate today due to an infection in his face. — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) July 20, 2017

Related:

—Nolan Patrick thinks he can make immediate NHL jump with Flyers

—Nolan Patrick dealt with two hernias