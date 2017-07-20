Arbitration hearing looming for Arvidsson, who broke out in big way last year

“Get ready, the Stanley cup is coming to town!” Crosby confirmed in the tweet sent late Tuesday night. “I will be taking Lord Stanley to the streets Monday August 7th in the Halifax-Dartmouth Natal Day parade.”
The parade, part of annual events that celebrate Halifax’s birthday, also happens to fall on the Pittsburgh Penguins captain’s 30th birthday.
Natal Day chairman Greg Hayward said he expects another 25,000 people will be lining the parade route on top of the roughly 40,000 usual attendees.
“It’s extremely exciting to think that we’re going to have Sid and the Cup in our Natal Day parade,” Hayward said Wednesday.
Crosby has shown off the Stanley Cup twice before in his hometown of Cole Harbour, just outside Dartmouth, in 2009 and 2016.
Last July, Crosby carried the Cup in the back of a pickup that made its way to an arena in Cole Harbour as thousands of cheering fans looked on in sweltering heat.
“We are pleased to have Colton as part of our group for the next five seasons,” said GM Doug Armstrong in a release. “He has made tremendous progress over the last two years and possesses all the tools to be a very good NHL defenseman.”
Obviously, the Blues paid a little more on this contract, but that’s because they were able to “buy” some of Parayko’s free-agent years.
The 24-year-old just completed his second season with the Blues. He managed to four goals, 35 points and 32 penalty minutes in 81 games.
Parayko also saw his average ice-time increase from his first year to his second year, as he played just over 21 minutes per game in 2016-17.
On top of his two solid seasons in St. Louis, he also opened some eyes at this year’s World Hockey Championship, where he had three goals and seven points in six games for Team Canada. He averaged 24 minutes of ice-time during the tournament, and Canada went on to win silver.
Nolan Patrick just can’t seem to catch a break when it comes to staying healthy.
Patrick was scheduled to skate at the Flyers’ practice facility on Thursday morning, but the team announced that he would be unable to do so because of an infection in his face.
Patrick missed a good chunk of games during the 2016-17 WHL season because of sports hernia surgery, but that didn’t stop the Philadelphia from making him the second overall pick in the NHL Entry Draft.
The Flyers recently announced that he had undergone a second similar procedure right before the draft, which kept him out of their development camp earlier this month.
Earlier this week, the 18-year-old signed his three-year, entry-level contract with his new team.
Of course, GM Ron Hextall would love for his prized rookie to crack the opening night roster, but he needs to show he can stay healthy before that happens.
Per #Flyers GM Ron Hextall, Nolan Patrick will not skate today due to an infection in his face.