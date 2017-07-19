Getty

Teammates, friends were glad to see Okposo back on the ice

Leave a comment
By James O'BrienJul 19, 2017, 10:54 PM EDT

From the sound of things, Kyle Okposo‘s presence at “Da Beauty League” was a beautiful sight for Buffalo Sabres teammates, former teammates on the New York Islanders, and friends around the NHL.

NHL.com’s Jessi Pierce was at that informal game, which apparently didn’t go well for Okposo’s team.

That’s not the important part, certainly not in July. While Pierce noted that Okposo wasn’t comfortable answering questions during his first on-ice action in almost four months, it sounds like the talented winger was looking good on Wednesday night.

Onlookers agreed with that sentiment, and also seconded the notion that he’s been doing well this summer, overall.

“Obviously seeing a teammate go through something like that and struggle to get healthy is tough,” Sabres teammate Hudson Fasching said, via Pierce’s piece for NHL.com. “He’s such a good guy and going through a lot with that whole deal, trying to figure out what was wrong.

“I’m just happy he’s healthy and happy for him to get back.”

It was already noted that Okposo is expected to be ready for Sabres training camp, yet nights like these make it clearer that he’s likely on course. That’s a fantastic turnaround from his health scare in April.

Pierce also has more here.

Gaudreau on Flames’ future: ‘We have three great years ahead of us’

Getty
2 Comments
By James O'BrienJul 19, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT

Things change quickly in hockey, but it’s often especially interesting when someone gives their team a “window” for their best chances at success.

Considering the trying summer for the Capitals, GM Brian MacLellan’s two-year window proclamation might have been dead-on for Washington. If Johnny Gaudreau has similar prognosticating skills, then the Calgary Flames need to take some big swings in the next three seasons.

“I think we have three great years ahead of us,” Gaudreau said last week, according to NHL.com. “I’m really looking forward to these next three years.”

No, this isn’t Gaudreau hedging his bets based on his own situation; his contract runs through 2021-22. His partner-in-crime Sean Monahan‘s deal expires after 2022-23, so it’s not that, either.

Instead, the dazzling young forward noted that some of the team’s most important supporting cast members are locked in for three more years. Take a look:

Expiring after 2019-20:

T.J. Brodie ($4.65 million)
Travis Hamonic ($3.86M)
Michael Frolik ($4.3M)
Troy Brouwer ($4.5M)
Michael Stone ($3.5M)

Meanwhile, Mike Smith‘s contract lasts two more seasons, as does the rookie deal for Matthew Tkachuk. Dougie Hamilton‘s signed up for four more himself.

Gaudreau likely didn’t have this in mind, but it’s reasonable to wonder how much longer Mark Giordano will be at or near an elite level. Yes, he’s at a reasonable $6.75M for five more seasons, but he’s already 33.

All things considered, Gaudreau is reasonable in pinpointing these next three seasons specifically. In particular, defensemen as talented as Brodie and Hamonic are almost certain to command higher prices.

On the other hand, merely having such a talented player as Gaudreau signed for such a reasonable deal – not to mention the Flames lacking many “albatross” contracts – could mean that they’ll have a solid chance at competing for some time. Still, Gaudreau might be right that this is Calgary’s best chance at winning big in quite some time.

AHL teams can loan certain players to 2018 Winter Olympics

Getty
7 Comments
Associated PressJul 19, 2017, 7:03 PM EDT

Players on American Hockey League contracts will be eligible to play in the 2018 Winter Olympics.

President and CEO David Andrews confirmed through a league spokesman Wednesday that teams were informed they could loan players on AHL contracts to national teams for the purposes of participating in the Pyeongchang Olympics. The AHL sent a memo to its 30 clubs saying players could only be loaned for Olympic participation from Feb. 5-26.

The Olympic men’s hockey tournament runs from Feb. 9-25. Like the NHL, which is not having its players participate for the first time since 1994, the AHL does not have an Olympic break in its schedule.

The AHL’s decision does not affect players assigned to that league on NHL contracts. No final decision has been made about those players.

Follow Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/SWhyno .

More AP NHL: http://www.apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Bettman’s interesting comments on ‘fisticuffs,’ gambling, and more

Getty
10 Comments
By James O'BrienJul 19, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT

In a rare event, commissioners for North America’s four major sports shared the same stage on Tuesday, with Gary Bettman representing the NHL alongside Roger Goodell (NFL), Adam Silver (NBA), and Roger Manfred (MLB).

John Ourand of the Sports Business Daily was on hand to record the four commissioners’ thoughts on a myriad of sports issues, and to little surprise, Bettman provided some of the most interesting responses. You can read Ourand’s full report here, and also check out his Twitter feed for individual snippets.

Some of Bettman’s most fascinating points came in how he discussed violence – or physicality – in the sport.

It’s unclear if there’s video available, which is a shame since Bettman apparently uttered the word “fisticuffs.”

“The issue of fisticuffs in hockey gets overblown,” Bettman said, via Ourand. “It’s an extremely small part of the game. That gets to be a distraction, both from the media and from other quarters where somebody’s trying to prove a point. At the end of the day, what people expect from our game and from football is physicality and both leagues work very hard to make sure our games are as safe as possible.”

Bettman’s certainly correct about fighting becoming an increasingly small facet of life in the NHL, possibly to the chagrin of Jay Baruchel.

His thoughts on gambling seem especially relevant with the advent of the Vegas Golden Knights, too:

Check out Ourand’s full report for more from Bettman, not to mention three other major sports commissioners.

This post will be updated if, miraculously, video surfaces of Bettman saying “fisticuffs.”

Update: We have video. It is long.

 

Sabres’ Kyle Okposo returning to ice after health scare

Getty Images
3 Comments
By James O'BrienJul 19, 2017, 5:04 PM EDT

Here’s some heartwarming hockey news for you: apparently Kyle Okposo is playing hockey tonight.

Considering his late-season health scare, it was promising enough that the Buffalo Sabres expect him to be ready by training camp. But in mid-July? This is even more promising.

Apparently he’s one of many NHL-relevant participants in … “Da Beauty League?”

Again, there are a lot of familiar names, as you can see based on this lineup sheet:

Wow. Along with Okposo, there are many other noteworthy participants, including Dustin Byfuglien, Ryan McDonagh, and Zach Parise.

Here’s more insight on the event, via their “About Us” section:

Da Beauty League was established in the Fall of 2015 by local business people in an effort to bring professional hockey to Minnesota on a year round basis. Da Beauty League centers itself on bringing fans fast paced professional hockey in a casual environment. For the players, Da Beauty League serves as a training ground for the players as they prepare for their upcoming professional seasons. Da Beauty League provides fans with 3 fast paced regular season games played out of Braemar Arena on a nightly basis during the summer. Fans will experience a relaxed atmosphere to watch hockey and enjoy typical intermission entertainment while watching the best hockey talent in the world.

Really, though, it’s just great to see that Okposo’s apparently feeling close to 100 percent.

(H/T to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.)