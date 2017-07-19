PHT Morning Skate: The top 50 Russians in NHL history

Getty

Remember that Preds fan who missed out on the Stanley Cup Final tickets? Well, the Predators are making it up to him by inviting him to the home opener next fall. (NHL.com/Preds)

–Russian magazine Sports-Express put together a list of the top 50 Russian players in NHL history. Interestingly enough, Alex Ovechkin and Pavel Bure aren’t first or second. Also, Evgeni Malkin may not have made the NHL’s top 100 list, but he couldn’t be any higher on this one. (The Hockey News)

–Two NHLers made Sports Illustrated’s list of the 50 most fashionable athletes of 2017. To no ones surprise, Henrik Lundqvist and P.K. Subban are the ones who were able to crack the top 50 (Lundqvist was ranked sixth, Subban was 15th). “My style is true to who I am and definitely different than everyone else’s style. I’m always looking for things that are uncommon and unique,” said Subban. (NHL.com)

–The Carolina Hurricanes haven’t made the playoffs in quite some time, and it’s definitely hurting them at the gate. The ‘Canes currently own the second worst home attendance numbers in pro sports right now (the Chicago White Sox are the only team below them). the News Observer’s Abbie Bennett writes: “Over the last 10 years, attendance at Canes home games dropped 32 percent, with just 64 percent of all seats filled. Average home game attendance for the Canes is 11,776.” (Charlotte News Observer)

–Speaking of the Hurricanes, The Score gives us three reasons why they believe they’ll end their eight-year playoff drought. The addition of Scott Darling is huge for them. If he can give them some consistency between the pipes, they could earn a trip back to the postseason. (The Score)

–Some Golden Knights prospects got together to serve their community by preparing meals for those in need in the Vegas area:

Hanzal believes Stars will be a ‘winning team’

If there was a theme to the Dallas Stars’ off-season, it was to getting bigger and meaner.

Bringing back Ken Hitchcock was a big step in that direction. Heck, even Ben Bishop ranks as one of the larger goalies you can find.

Such a pattern carried over to Tuesday, as GM Jim Nill introduced sizable acquisitions Martin Hanzal and Marc Methot. After being a rental with the Minnesota Wild, Hanzal noted his experience in the Western Conference, and said that he signed with Dallas in part because he views the Stars as a “winning team.”

As you can see, Hanzal was especially effusive in his praise of Jamie Benn, deeming him a “top-five player” in the NHL.

One interesting note comes from NHL.com’s Sean Shapiro, who believes that Jason Spezza might move to the wing to make room for the hulking center.

On paper, that’s a sensible idea. Hanzal is a more defensive-minded pivot, so moving Spezza to the wing – whether it’s on Hanzal’s line or not – might free up Spezza to maximize his offensive output.

Hitchcock has been provided with an enviable array of possibilities, including combining Hanzal with another big Stars forward. One could picture a puck-possessing pairing of Hanzal and fellow addition Alex Radulov causing opponents big headaches, especially on rugged West runs with a lot of travel.

Dallas has taken some criticism for being something of a perennial “off-season champion,” so it’s fair to caution against too much daydreaming. Considering his history of injuries, Hanzal likely knows how quickly a good situation can turn sour.

Still, as it stands in mid-July, it’s reasonable to consider the Stars “a winning team” once again.

Avalanche announce signings, but Zadorov may still be KHL-bound

In the case of the Colorado Avalanche’s Tuesday signings, the most noteworthy name is one that wasn’t on the list. Defenseman Nikita Zadorov still needs a deal, which means there’s still at least some threat that he’d leave for the KHL.

A little more than a week ago, reports surfaced that Zadorov may strike a deal with CSKA, although he’s willing to give the Avalanche until the end of the month to come up with a better deal.

Interestingly, CSKA already provided a contract for Mikhail Grigorenko, another Avalanche RFA who, like Zadorov, was an integral part of the trade that sent Ryan O'Reilly to the Buffalo Sabres. That deal looked shaky from the first day, but it seems to look worse with each passing season. Losing Zadorov would only pour more salt in those wounds.

Of course, overpaying Zadorov would be less than ideal, too; the Avalanche walk a tricky tightrope, especially if the blueliner’s most likely use is as a depth guy. Mile High Hockey went in-depth in discussing his value.

It’s a pretty rough situation overall, but when you consider Colorado’s issues on defense, they might just need to pay a little extra to avoid losing Zadorov for nothing.

Pivoting to the deals the Avalanche did reach: they signed Gabriel Bourque, Duncan Siemens, and Felix Girard on Tuesday. None of those players are expected to make much of an NHL-level impact for Colorado, but read more about them here.

Sharks sign Sorensen, who’s primed to fight for roster spot

The San Jose Sharks’ summer is just about wrapped up, as they continue to ink depth players to “prove it” deals.

25-year-old forward Marcus Sorensen is the latest to receive such a contract, as the team signed him for two years on TuesdayNBC Sports California’s Kevin Kurz reports that the contract is worth $700K each season, at least at the NHL level.

Sharks assistant GM Joe Will praised the Swede’s “positive impact.”

“In Marcus’ first year in North America, he quickly showed that he is a skilled player with the ability to contribute to the team’s success,” Will said. “The time he spent with the Sharks this season, and the positive impact he had, proved that he can be an effective player at the highest level. We’re excited to see him compete for a spot with the Sharks at training camp in the fall.”

Sorensen played 19 regular-season games (scoring four points) and appeared in six postseason contests (two points) for the Sharks, averaging a bit under 11 minutes per night.

Sergachev thinks he’s ready for Lightning, NHL next season

The Tampa Bay Lightning landed a tantalizing prospect when they traded Jonathan Drouin for Mikhail Sergachev. Even so, the question is: when will they begin to see what the promising defenseman is capable of?

If Sergachev has his way, he’ll jump right into the Lightning lineup in 2017-18, as NHL.com reports.

“I have to have a good summer, first of all, I have to be stronger,” Sergachev said. “I have to be faster to play in the NHL overall to be successful. But I also played a lot in juniors, two years for me, I think is a lot and in Russia I played one year too.

“So I played a lot in juniors and I learned a lot from Windsor … so I think I’m ready for the NHL.”

The Lightning added Dan Girardi to a mix highlighted by Victor Hedman, Anton Stralman, and Braydon Coburn. They also have the likes of Andrej Sustr, Jake Dotchin, and Slater Koekkoek under contract.

It’s conceivable that Sergachev could leap over those last three, and some might even hope that he’d be in one of the top two pairings.

Naturally, that’s for Lightning management to decide.

They also could look at this as a win-win situation. If Sergachev’s ready at 19, great. If not, they would get a nice bonus in a coniditional draft pick from that Drouin trade:

After the rough 2016-17 season, it’s hard to imagine Sergachev being held back to leap a few rounds in the 2018 NHL Draft, although that scenario stands as another reminder that the blueliner also shouldn’t take a spot for granted.