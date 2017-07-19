Getty

Michael McLeod will do ‘whatever I can’ to stick with Devils next season

Leave a comment
By Joey AlfieriJul 19, 2017, 9:35 AM EDT

The New Jersey Devils aren’t known for having one of the most talented rosters in the NHL, but that could change over the next few years.

The last few drafts have been kind to the Devils, as they’ve loaded up on weapons like Pavel Zacha, Nico Hischier and Michael McLeod. All three players are capable of playing down the middle, which is a plus in today’s NHL.

Zacha has already played 71 games with New Jersey, so it appears as though he’ll be on the team next fall. Hischier, who was the top pick in this summer’s entry draft, also has a shot to crack the opening night roster. But what about McLeod?

The Devils selected him with the 12th overall pick in the 2016 draft. Although he didn’t play in the NHL at all last year, he still managed to put up 73 points in 57 regular season games with OHL Mississauga before adding 27 more points in 20 playoff contests.

Although the focus will likely be on Hischier during training camp, McLeod is hoping to leave a lasting impression of his own.

“Right now it’s my goal to be on that team,” stated McLeod, per NJ.com. “I’m going to do whatever I can, I’m going to do whatever coach tells me to do. I’m going to work hard every practice and shift. If it doesn’t work out, I’ll head back to Mississauga and try and win there next year.

“I’d play wing, left wing, right wing, wherever they put me to get in the lineup. It’s an honor to play in this league, it’s the best league in the world, and you do whatever you can just to get here.”

The 19-year-old will have to have a terrific camp to stick around for the 2017-18 season because the Devils have quite a few forwards that can play on their top three lines. Keeping McLeod just to play him a few minutes per game doesn’t really make sense. He’ll have to show he’s capable of contributing right away.

Harvard product Donato won’t pull a Vesey on Bruins

Getty
1 Comment
By Mike HalfordJul 19, 2017, 11:35 AM EDT

Ryan Donato, taken 56th overall by Boston at the ’14 draft, should be excited for his upcoming junior campaign at Harvard. He’s coming off a 21-goal, 40-point effort as a sophomore and recently showed well at the Bruins’ summer development camp.

What’s more, Donato will have the dangling carrot of potential free agency once the year is done. Should he go back to play for the Crimson the following year and complete his senior season, he could then pick and choose his NHL team — not unlike what another ex-Harvard standout, Jimmy Vesey, did to land with the Rangers.

Just one catch — Donato has zero interest in that.

“I understand [the Vesey option], but I don’t think it’s applicable to me in my situation,” Donato said, per CSNNE. “Growing up in Boston I’ve always been a Bruins fan, and I’ve been very happy and fortunate to a part of this [organization] and hopefully I can be for a while.

“Obviously, I had loyalty even before given that I was a fan, but you really feel like you do owe the organization something after they’ve drafted you.”

Donato is the son of longtime NHLer Ted Donato, a Boston native who also went to Harvard — and later coached there, including Ryan’s freshman season in ’15-16. Ted also played over 500 of his 796 career NHL contests for the Bruins, so there are some serious family ties at play.

Donato’s future in Boston feels like a slam dunk. But that said, the B’s aren’t immune to college players toying with the idea of free agency. This summer, GM Don Sweeney had to put in serious work to sign Anders Bjork, the Notre Dame standout that was contemplating a return to South Bend for his senior campaign.

Bolts add Ken Klee to AHL coaching staff

Getty
Leave a comment
By Mike HalfordJul 19, 2017, 10:36 AM EDT

The Lightning have found a replacement for former AHL Syracuse assistant coach Trent Cull.

Cull, who left Benoit Groulx’s staff to take the head gig with Vancouver’s affiliate in Utica, has been replaced by longtime NHL defenseman Ken Klee, the club announced on Tuesday.

“We are very excited to add Ken to our coaching staff,” Tampa Bay assistant GM Julien BriseBois said in a statement. “His vast experience as a long-time National Hockey League defenseman, his recent experience as a head coach of the U.S. Women’s National Team and his strong leadership skills will make him an important contributor to the success of our Syracuse Crunch team.”

Klee, 46, appeared in over 900 big league contests with the Capitals, Maple Leafs, Devils, Avalanche, Thrashers, Ducks and Coyotes. He last played during the 2008-09 campaign, and later shifted over to the coaching side of things with the U.S. women’s team.

Klee led the Americans to back-to-back World Championships in 2015 and 2016. And it’s probably worth noting he’s former Washington teammates with Jeff Halpern, who last year served as Groulx’s assistant in Syracuse.

PHT Morning Skate: The top 50 Russians in NHL history

Getty
3 Comments
By Joey AlfieriJul 19, 2017, 8:18 AM EDT

Remember that Preds fan who missed out on the Stanley Cup Final tickets? Well, the Predators are making it up to him by inviting him to the home opener next fall. (NHL.com/Preds)

–Russian magazine Sports-Express put together a list of the top 50 Russian players in NHL history. Interestingly enough, Alex Ovechkin and Pavel Bure aren’t first or second. Also, Evgeni Malkin may not have made the NHL’s top 100 list, but he couldn’t be any higher on this one. (The Hockey News)

–Two NHLers made Sports Illustrated’s list of the 50 most fashionable athletes of 2017. To no ones surprise, Henrik Lundqvist and P.K. Subban are the ones who were able to crack the top 50 (Lundqvist was ranked sixth, Subban was 15th). “My style is true to who I am and definitely different than everyone else’s style. I’m always looking for things that are uncommon and unique,” said Subban. (NHL.com)

–The Carolina Hurricanes haven’t made the playoffs in quite some time, and it’s definitely hurting them at the gate. The ‘Canes currently own the second worst home attendance numbers in pro sports right now (the Chicago White Sox are the only team below them). the News Observer’s Abbie Bennett writes: “Over the last 10 years, attendance at Canes home games dropped 32 percent, with just 64 percent of all seats filled. Average home game attendance for the Canes is 11,776.” (Charlotte News Observer)

–Speaking of the Hurricanes, The Score gives us three reasons why they believe they’ll end their eight-year playoff drought. The addition of Scott Darling is huge for them. If he can give them some consistency between the pipes, they could earn a trip back to the postseason. (The Score)

–Some Golden Knights prospects got together to serve their community by preparing meals for those in need in the Vegas area:

Hanzal believes Stars will be a ‘winning team’

Getty
3 Comments
By James O'BrienJul 18, 2017, 9:09 PM EDT

If there was a theme to the Dallas Stars’ off-season, it was to getting bigger and meaner.

Bringing back Ken Hitchcock was a big step in that direction. Heck, even Ben Bishop ranks as one of the larger goalies you can find.

Such a pattern carried over to Tuesday, as GM Jim Nill introduced sizable acquisitions Martin Hanzal and Marc Methot. After being a rental with the Minnesota Wild, Hanzal noted his experience in the Western Conference, and said that he signed with Dallas in part because he views the Stars as a “winning team.”

As you can see, Hanzal was especially effusive in his praise of Jamie Benn, deeming him a “top-five player” in the NHL.

One interesting note comes from NHL.com’s Sean Shapiro, who believes that Jason Spezza might move to the wing to make room for the hulking center.

On paper, that’s a sensible idea. Hanzal is a more defensive-minded pivot, so moving Spezza to the wing – whether it’s on Hanzal’s line or not – might free up Spezza to maximize his offensive output.

Hitchcock has been provided with an enviable array of possibilities, including combining Hanzal with another big Stars forward. One could picture a puck-possessing pairing of Hanzal and fellow addition Alex Radulov causing opponents big headaches, especially on rugged West runs with a lot of travel.

Dallas has taken some criticism for being something of a perennial “off-season champion,” so it’s fair to caution against too much daydreaming. Considering his history of injuries, Hanzal likely knows how quickly a good situation can turn sour.

Still, as it stands in mid-July, it’s reasonable to consider the Stars “a winning team” once again.