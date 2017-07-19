Bolts add Ken Klee to AHL coaching staff

The Lightning have found a replacement for former AHL Syracuse assistant coach Trent Cull.
Cull, who left Benoit Groulx’s staff to take the head gig with Vancouver’s affiliate in Utica, has been replaced by longtime NHL defenseman Ken Klee, the club announced on Tuesday.
“We are very excited to add Ken to our coaching staff,” Tampa Bay assistant GM Julien BriseBois said in a statement. “His vast experience as a long-time National Hockey League defenseman, his recent experience as a head coach of the U.S. Women’s National Team and his strong leadership skills will make him an important contributor to the success of our Syracuse Crunch team.”
Klee, 46, appeared in over 900 big league contests with the Capitals, Maple Leafs, Devils, Avalanche, Thrashers, Ducks and Coyotes. He last played during the 2008-09 campaign, and later shifted over to the coaching side of things with the U.S. women’s team.
Klee led the Americans to back-to-back World Championships in 2015 and 2016. And it’s probably worth noting he’s former Washington teammates with Jeff Halpern, who last year served as Groulx’s assistant in Syracuse.