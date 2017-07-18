Wings, Tatar over $1 million apart as arbitration looms

Detroit and forward Tomas Tatar are scheduled to go to arbitration on Thursday, and now it’s known what offers the two sides are bringing to the table.
Per Sportsnet and MLive, Tatar is asking for $5.3 million next season, while the Red Wings are offering $4.1 million. Should the case go to arbitration, Tatar will receive a one-year pact.
Tatar’s reported ask shouldn’t come as a big surprise. Earlier this month, reports suggested he was looking for at least $5 million annually on a longer-term deal, this after wrapping a three-year pact that paid $2.75M per.
It’s easy to see why Tatar is looking to cash in. The 26-year-old netted 29, 21 and 25 goals in each of his last three campaigns, for a grand total of 75 — more than Phil Kessel, Patrick Marleau and Matt Duchene have scored over the same timeframe.
If he and the Red Wings can’t reach a long-term deal prior to Thursday, it could be acrimonious. Tatar has suggested going to arbitration and settling on a one-year deal could mean the end of his time in Detroit.
“Detroit offered me a contract, and even with a few options — for a year, or four or five. We’re still talking about the length, and of course, the financial amount of the contract,” Tatar told CSA.sk earlier this month, per the Detroit News. “However, we aren’t going anywhere, and there’s been time enough.”
“Arbitration is the last option, I have to sign off, it’s just a mandatory contract. Unless I agree with Detroit, I’ll go to the court (salary arbitration), where they’ll give me a year’s contract. That would probably be my last season in Detroit. We’ll see in a few days or weeks before it all comes together.”
Austin Czarnik, the former Miami (Ohio) University standout that joined the Bruins three seasons ago, has inked a one-year deal to remain in Boston, per CapFriendly.
Czarnik, 24, was an undrafted free agent that signed with the B’s in 2015. The 5-foot-9, 160-pound playmaker was in high demand following his senior season with the RedHawks — he finished as the school’s second all-time leader in assists, and captained the club in each of his last two campaigns.
Since going pro, Czarnik has proven to be a consistent scorer at the AHL level, working on virtually a point-per-game pace. With Boston, the diminutive center made his NHL debut last season and appeared in 49 games, scoring five goals and 13 points.
CapFriendly reports this new deal is of the two-way variety, and will carry a $675,000 cap hit at the big league level.
Ottawa avoided an arbitration hearing with Jean-Gabriel Pageau on Monday, signing him to a three-year, $9.3 million extension.
Now, the club would like a similar avoidance with another RFA forward — Ryan Dzingel.
Dzingel, who enjoyed a breakout campaign with 14 goals and 32 points in 81 games, filed for arbitration earlier this month. According to the Ottawa Sun, there’s a significant gap in negotiations with Sens GM Pierre Dorion.
More:
The two sides aren’t close to a deal, although talks were held with his Toronto-based agent Don Meehan on Monday.
“We’re still in negotiations. We talked this morning,” Dorion said on a conference call on Monday afternoon. “While we’d like to avoid arbitration and Don Meehan would like to avoid arbitration too … at the same time, we understand it’s a process and if we can’t come to an agreement, we’ll just go to arbitration Friday at 9 a.m.”
Dzingel played last season on a one-year, $750,000 deal, and is probably in line for a tidy raise. This was his first full NHL campaign after playing over 100 games for AHL Binghamton from 2013-16, and he showed well.
The Ohio State product was leaned upon regularly during the regular season — head coach Guy Boucher played Dzingel 14:23 per night — and he was one of the team’s better scorers at 5-on-5, finishing the year with 12 even strength goals.
The Rangers have added some goaltending depth — per CapFriendly, the club has signed Russian netminder Alex Georgiev out of the Finnish League.
Georgiev, 21, went undrafted and has spent the last few years with SM-liiga outfit TPS. He’s coming off a strong showing in ’16-17, going 13-8-4 with a 1.70 GAA and .923 save percentage.
In 2016, he was part of the Russian team that finished second in the World Juniors. He played in tandem with Washington prospect Ilya Samsonov, but was essentially the No. 1 and also the goalie of record in the team’s OT loss to Finland in the gold medal game.
Georgiev attended the Rangers’ recently completed summer prospect camp, under the eye of goalie coach Benoit Allaire.
It is worth noting that New York lost some of its goaltending depth this offseason. Antti Raanta, the former backup to Henrik Lundqvist, was traded to Arizona as part of the Derek Stepan deal, while No. 3 Magnus Hellberg signed with the KHL’s Chinese-based club, Kunlun Red Star. The club did sign veteran Ondrej Pavelec to a one-year deal, but that seems like a stopgap solution at best.
That said, the club does have some prospects in the pipeline. Most notable are Brandon Halverson, taken 59th overall in the 2014 draft, and another young Russian — Igor Shesterkin, taken in the fourth round of that same draft.
Dan Girardi has only suited up for one NHL team during his career, but that’s going to change next fall when he plays for the Tampa Bay Lightning.
The veteran blue liner was bought out by the New York Rangers this offseason, and he’s looking to show the league he can still be a valuable contributor.
“Obviously the ending in New York isn’t what I wanted, but I think this is a good opportunity for me to come here and help the younger guys on the back end,” said Girardi.
“Obviously being bought out makes me more hungry to show that I can still play and contribute.”
Girardi was once a serviceable shutdown defenseman, but injuries and the speed of the game have caught up to him over the last little while.
Near the end of his tenure with the Rangers, it had become increasingly clear that he wasn’t capable of playing the big minutes he had been playing in previous years.
That didn’t stop the Lightning from shelling out $6 million over two years to bring him into the fold.
The 33-year-old has seen his ice time decrease in each of the last five seasons. He played over 26 minutes per game in 2011-12, and that number has gone down to 25:24, 23:07, 22:41, 20:19 and 19:06. Sheltering him with a mobile defense partner on the third pairing will likely be the best fit for him at this stage of his career.
“I feel 100% great, I feel hungrier than I’ve been any other year,” added Girardi. “I feel like you’ve been in one place for so long that you get on cruise control and that might not be good for your career. What happened to me is really going to jump-start it. I’ve been working out at the gym really hard, and I’m going to start skating here very shortly. This is the most excited I’ve been for a year in a really long time. ”
Related:
—Girardi admits shock of Rangers buyout “hit me pretty hard”