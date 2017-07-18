Sharks sign Sorensen, who’s primed to fight for roster spot

The San Jose Sharks’ summer is just about wrapped up, as they continue to ink depth players to “prove it” deals.
25-year-old forward Marcus Sorensen is the latest to receive such a contract, as the team signed him for two years on Tuesday. NBC Sports California’s Kevin Kurz reports that the contract is worth $700K each season, at least at the NHL level.
Sharks assistant GM Joe Will praised the Swede’s “positive impact.”
“In Marcus’ first year in North America, he quickly showed that he is a skilled player with the ability to contribute to the team’s success,” Will said. “The time he spent with the Sharks this season, and the positive impact he had, proved that he can be an effective player at the highest level. We’re excited to see him compete for a spot with the Sharks at training camp in the fall.”
Sorensen played 19 regular-season games (scoring four points) and appeared in six postseason contests (two points) for the Sharks, averaging a bit under 11 minutes per night.