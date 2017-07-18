Sens want to avoid arbitration with Dzingel, but aren’t close on new deal

Ottawa avoided an arbitration hearing with Jean-Gabriel Pageau on Monday, signing him to a three-year, $9.3 million extension.

Now, the club would like a similar avoidance with another RFA forward — Ryan Dzingel.

Dzingel, who enjoyed a breakout campaign with 14 goals and 32 points in 81 games, filed for arbitration earlier this month. According to the Ottawa Sun, there’s a significant gap in negotiations with Sens GM Pierre Dorion.

The two sides aren’t close to a deal, although talks were held with his Toronto-based agent Don Meehan on Monday.

“We’re still in negotiations. We talked this morning,” Dorion said on a conference call on Monday afternoon. “While we’d like to avoid arbitration and Don Meehan would like to avoid arbitration too … at the same time, we understand it’s a process and if we can’t come to an agreement, we’ll just go to arbitration Friday at 9 a.m.”

Dzingel played last season on a one-year, $750,000 deal, and is probably in line for a tidy raise. This was his first full NHL campaign after playing over 100 games for AHL Binghamton from 2013-16, and he showed well.

The Ohio State product was leaned upon regularly during the regular season — head coach Guy Boucher played Dzingel 14:23 per night — and he was one of the team’s better scorers at 5-on-5, finishing the year with 12 even strength goals.