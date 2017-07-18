Report: Rangers sign Russian goalie Georgiev

The Rangers have added some goaltending depth — per CapFriendly, the club has signed Russian netminder Alex Georgiev out of the Finnish League.

Georgiev, 21, went undrafted and has spent the last few years with SM-liiga outfit TPS. He’s coming off a strong showing in ’16-17, going 13-8-4 with a 1.70 GAA and .923 save percentage.

In 2016, he was part of the Russian team that finished second in the World Juniors. He played in tandem with Washington prospect Ilya Samsonov, but was essentially the No. 1 and also the goalie of record in the team’s OT loss to Finland in the gold medal game.

Georgiev attended the Rangers’ recently completed summer prospect camp, under the eye of goalie coach Benoit Allaire.

It is worth noting that New York lost some of its goaltending depth this offseason. Antti Raanta, the former backup to Henrik Lundqvist, was traded to Arizona as part of the Derek Stepan deal, while No. 3 Magnus Hellberg signed with the KHL’s Chinese-based club, Kunlun Red Star. The club did sign veteran Ondrej Pavelec to a one-year deal, but that seems like a stopgap solution at best.

That said, the club does have some prospects in the pipeline. Most notable are Brandon Halverson, taken 59th overall in the 2014 draft, and another young Russian — Igor Shesterkin, taken in the fourth round of that same draft.