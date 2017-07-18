Detroit re-signs Frk, who’s ‘done a great job of scoring goals’

The Red Wings made a forward depth signing on Tuesday, agreeing to terms with AHL scorer Martin Frk.

Per the Free Press, it’s a one-year, two-way deal worth $650,000, and it comes after Frk was close to a point-a-game player en route to Grand Rapids’ Calder Cup championship in June.

Frk, 23, was originally taken 49th overall by Detroit in 2012. He’s been a consistently good scorer at the American League level — back-to-back 27 goal campaigns as proof — but hasn’t found similar success in the NHL.

Carolina claimed him off waivers last season, and played him in a pair of games before waiving him again. Detroit quickly scooped Frk up and shipped him right back to the Griffins.

At this year’s draft, Detroit head coach Jeff Blashill — who coached Frk in the minors — said the Czech sniper may need to make it in the big leagues as a power play specialist.

“Marty Frk has done a great job of scoring goals,” Blashill said, per the Free Press. “He is a really good shooter. He plays his best hockey when he is confident. Can he continue into the NHL? It just depends.

“For him to be a good NHL player, he is going to have to be a great power-play guy. Because his shot is his weapon. When he is hitting the net, he is a good weapon on the power play.”