Sabres add Hajt to Housley’s coaching staff

Buffalo’s coaching staff for the upcoming campaign is all sorted out.

On Monday, the Sabres announced that former AHL Ontario assistant Chris Hajt has been hired as to work alongside new bench boss Phil Housley. Hajt will now serve as an assistant with Davis Payne — another coach from the Kings organization, hired earlier this month — and Tom Ward, who has been retained as a holdover from Dan Bylsma’s staff.

More on Hajt, from the Sabres:

Hajt spent the last three seasons as an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Kings’ AHL affiliate, where he helped guide the Manchester Monarchs to a Calder Cup Championship after the 2014-15 season. The team also made the playoffs in each of the last two seasons as the Ontario Reign, including a division title in 2015-16.

The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan native and son of Sabres alumnus Bill Hajt also served as an assistant coach for the Guelph Storm (OHL) from 2008 to 2014. During his time in Guelph, the team made the playoffs in all six of his seasons and won an OHL championship in 2014.

Hajt is relatively young, having turned 39 two weeks ago, and isn’t all that far removed from his playing days. The former defenseman appeared in six NHL contests with Edmonton and Washington and was suiting up for Bolzano of the Italian League as recently as 2008.