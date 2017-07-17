Red Wings’ new arena will have a ridiculously large scoreboard

Fans at the Detroit Red Wings’ new arena might have trouble keeping their eyes on the ice, and no, that’s not a joke about the current state of their roster.
The team unveiled details for Little Caesar’s Arena’s scoreboard, which breaks a record or two and seems like it could be hockey’s equivalent to the Dallas Cowboys’ inanely large Jumbotron.
Check out more via the Red Wings’ release, which uses many words in place of “it’s rather large.”
As the largest seamless centerhung system in the world, the new scoreboard will allow video programming to completely wrap around the system and create a 360-degree experience. A total of 45 LED displays featuring more than 13,500 square feet and more than 16.5 million LEDs will be installed in and around the new arena before it opens for events in September.
The most amusing/odd statistic is that there’s “more than one LED for each person in Michigan.”
Anyway, this scoreboard will probably go over a little better than a huge Little Caesar’s logo on the roof of the arena.
Find out more below.
Here’s another shot of the scoreboard.
You won’t find many players who’ve scored multiple goals in a Stanley Cup Final who are far from guaranteed to make their team in the next season. Then again, you won’t see many players enjoy the kind of run Frederick Gaudreau did in 2016-17.
The Nashville Predators rewarded him with a three-year contract that sports an interesting structure: the first two seasons are two-way, then the third and final one goes one-way.
2017-18: $650K in NHL, 70K in AHL
2018-19: $650K in NHL, 70K in AHL
2019-20: $700K
After grabbing an assist in nine regular-season games, the 24-year-old returned to the Predators during the Western Conference Final. He then scored three goals in his first four games of the 2017 Stanley Cup Final, briefly engaging in a remarkable rookie duel with Jake Guentzel.
Gaudreau also enjoyed a nice run in the AHL’s playoffs, so this was quite the spring for the undrafted forward.
More on Gaudreau’s remarkable run here and here.
As impressive – and nifty – as he looked, the Predators are taking a sober approach here. Rather than overreacting to a hot streak, they’ll likely ask Gaudreau to prove that this wasn’t all a fluke.
Mike Zalewski, the undrafted R.P.I product that caught on with Vancouver four years ago, has signed with Straubing of Germany’s Deutsche Eishockey Liga, the club announced on Monday.
There, he’ll join his brother, Steve, a former San Jose draftee that appeared in 10 games for the Sharks and Devils before heading overseas.
Mike, 24, has spent his entire professional career with the Canucks organization, appearing in six big league games over the last four seasons. He’s primarily suited up for Vancouver’s AHL affiliate in Utica, and was part of the team that advanced all the way to the 2015 Calder Cup Final.
Vancouver didn’t make Zalewski a qualifying offer this summer, making him an unrestricted free agent. He spent last year playing on a one-year deal worth $632,500 at the NHL level.
Buffalo’s coaching staff for the upcoming campaign is all sorted out.
On Monday, the Sabres announced that former AHL Ontario assistant Chris Hajt has been hired as to work alongside new bench boss Phil Housley. Hajt will now serve as an assistant with Davis Payne — another coach from the Kings organization, hired earlier this month — and Tom Ward, who has been retained as a holdover from Dan Bylsma’s staff.
More on Hajt, from the Sabres:
Hajt spent the last three seasons as an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Kings’ AHL affiliate, where he helped guide the Manchester Monarchs to a Calder Cup Championship after the 2014-15 season. The team also made the playoffs in each of the last two seasons as the Ontario Reign, including a division title in 2015-16.
The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan native and son of Sabres alumnus Bill Hajt also served as an assistant coach for the Guelph Storm (OHL) from 2008 to 2014. During his time in Guelph, the team made the playoffs in all six of his seasons and won an OHL championship in 2014.
Hajt is relatively young, having turned 39 two weeks ago, and isn’t all that far removed from his playing days. The former defenseman appeared in six NHL contests with Edmonton and Washington and was suiting up for Bolzano of the Italian League as recently as 2008.
Jean-Gabriel Pageau filed for arbitration almost two weeks ago, and hearings set to begin in three days.
Those deadlines are of no concern to him anymore, though.
On Monday, the Sens announced they’ve avoided arbitration with Pageau by inking him to a three-year, $9.3 million extension. The deal carries a $3.1M average annual cap hit and, per Arizona Sports’ Craig Morgan, has the following salary structure:
Pageau, 24, is coming off a terrific postseason run in which he scored eight goals and 10 points in 19 games, leading the Sens in markers as they advanced to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Final.
His four-goal game against the Rangers in Round 2 made him a folk hero in Ottawa, to the point where a local diner named a brunch item after him.
Pageau’s postseason exploits came one year after a solid ’15-16 campaign, in which he posted career highs in goals (19) and points (43).
It’s a nice pay bump for Pageau, who was previously making $900,000 annually. But it’s also good value for Ottawa, who gets a potential top-six forward locked in at a pretty reasonable rate. Pageau has been a lineup fixture over the last two years — playing the full 82 games both seasons — and has emerged as a quality center. He won nearly 55 percent of his draws in ’16-17 and, for the second straight year, received a handful of Selke votes as the league’s top defensive forward.