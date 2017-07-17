Red Wings’ new arena will have a ridiculously large scoreboard

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Fans at the Detroit Red Wings’ new arena might have trouble keeping their eyes on the ice, and no, that’s not a joke about the current state of their roster.

The team unveiled details for Little Caesar’s Arena’s scoreboard, which breaks a record or two and seems like it could be hockey’s equivalent to the Dallas Cowboys’ inanely large Jumbotron.

Check out more via the Red Wings’ release, which uses many words in place of “it’s rather large.”

As the largest seamless centerhung system in the world, the new scoreboard will allow video programming to completely wrap around the system and create a 360-degree experience. A total of 45 LED displays featuring more than 13,500 square feet and more than 16.5 million LEDs will be installed in and around the new arena before it opens for events in September.

The most amusing/odd statistic is that there’s “more than one LED for each person in Michigan.”

Anyway, this scoreboard will probably go over a little better than a huge Little Caesar’s logo on the roof of the arena.

Here’s another shot of the scoreboard.