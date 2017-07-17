Predators sign surprise Stanley Cup Final scorer Frederick Gaudreau

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

You won’t find many players who’ve scored multiple goals in a Stanley Cup Final who are far from guaranteed to make their team in the next season. Then again, you won’t see many players enjoy the kind of run Frederick Gaudreau did in 2016-17.

The Nashville Predators rewarded him with a three-year contract that sports an interesting structure: the first two seasons are two-way, then the third and final one goes one-way.

2017-18: $650K in NHL, 70K in AHL

2018-19: $650K in NHL, 70K in AHL

2019-20: $700K

After grabbing an assist in nine regular-season games, the 24-year-old returned to the Predators during the Western Conference Final. He then scored three goals in his first four games of the 2017 Stanley Cup Final, briefly engaging in a remarkable rookie duel with Jake Guentzel.

Gaudreau also enjoyed a nice run in the AHL’s playoffs, so this was quite the spring for the undrafted forward.

As impressive – and nifty – as he looked, the Predators are taking a sober approach here. Rather than overreacting to a hot streak, they’ll likely ask Gaudreau to prove that this wasn’t all a fluke.