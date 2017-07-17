Getty

PHT Morning Skate: The top 50 overtime goals of 2016-17

By Joey AlfieriJul 17, 2017, 8:18 AM EDT

–The NHL Network compiled a list of the top 50 overtime goals from the 2016-17 season. The top goal came from Team North America forward Nathan MacKinnon, who scored a gorgeous game-winner against Sweden’s Henrik Lundqvist during the World Cup of Hockey in September. Chris Kunitz, Anthony Mantha, Patrik Laine and Connor McDavid round out the top 5. (NHL.com)

–BarDown breaks down a list of five teams that should have won at least one Stanley Cup since the year 2000. It won’t be a surprise to anyone, but perennial underachievers like the Capitals and Sharks find themselves on this list. (BarDown)

–For all you advanced stats fans, TSN’s Scott Cullen sheds some light on the top possession players (between 2014-2017) that changed teams this offseason. Colin Miller, who went from Boston to Vegas, is one of the players that has good possession numbers. Dan Girardi, who signed with the Lightning, isn’t as valuable according to these stats. (TSN.ca)

–The Los Angeles Kings failed to make the playoffs in 2016-17. The disappointment of last season has led to some changes (new coach, new GM, some new players too). The Hockey News’ Matt Larkin had analyzes whether or not the changes were good for them, and he also spoke to Drew Doughty about the direction the team is going in. “We’re definitely going to take steps in the offensive process. We need to score more goals. We hired some new coaches who have some great offensive minds, so we’re going to work on that. We’re going get faster. We’re going be making more plays. We’re not going to be afraid to try different plays which we might have been in the past.” (The Hockey News)

–If you’re looking to keep track of where the Stanley Cup is, look no further than Sexsmith, Alberta, which is the hometown of Carter Rowney. Over the weekend, Justin Schultz spent some time with children at a hospital in Kelowna, British Columbia before bringing the cup over to Starbucks!

–Sharks forward Joe Pavelski is sure able to drain a three-point shot:

Sens, Pageau avoid arbitration with three-year, $9.3 million deal

By Mike HalfordJul 17, 2017, 12:05 PM EDT

Jean-Gabriel Pageau filed for arbitration almost two weeks ago, and hearings set to begin in three days.

Those deadlines are of no concern to him anymore, though.

On Monday, the Sens announced they’ve avoided arbitration with Pageau by inking him to a three-year, $9.3 million extension. The deal carries a $3.1M average annual cap hit and, per Arizona Sports’ Craig Morgan, has the following salary structure:

Pageau, 24, is coming off a terrific postseason run in which he scored eight goals and 10 points in 19 games, leading the Sens in markers as they advanced to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Final.

His four-goal game against the Rangers in Round 2 made him a folk hero in Ottawa, to the point where a local diner named a brunch item after him.

Pageau’s postseason exploits came one year after a solid ’15-16 campaign, in which he posted career highs in goals (19) and points (43).

It’s a nice pay bump for Pageau, who was previously making $900,000 annually. But it’s also good value for Ottawa, who gets a potential top-six forward locked in at a pretty reasonable rate. Pageau has been a lineup fixture over the last two years — playing the full 82 games both seasons — and has emerged as a quality center. He won nearly 55 percent of his draws in ’16-17 and, for the second straight year, received a handful of Selke votes as the league’s top defensive forward.

Foley: Vegas has more ticket revenue than Boston, Philly and Pittsburgh

By Mike HalfordJul 17, 2017, 11:45 AM EDT

Prior to officially landing an expansion team, much was made of Vegas’ incredibly successful season ticket drive.

One of the people most impressed by the results? The club’s owner, Bill Foley.

In an interview with Forbes, Foley said the Golden Knights are “number five, six or seven in terms of ticket revenue in the league,” adding that they’re ahead of the Boston Bruins, Philadelphia Flyers and the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins.

“Edmonton has more revenue in their brand-new arena,” Foley explained. “The Rangers, Toronto, Chicago Blackhawks, they’re all ahead of us. Montreal is right with us.

“We have more revenue than the Flyers, Penguins, the Boston Bruins. Most of our tickets are multi-year. The lower bowl is three to ten years.”

In September of 2016, Vegas announced it had received deposits on all 16,000 season tickets available for the 2017-18 season. That capped off an impressive 19-month run that began in February of ’15 with the stated goal of 10,000 deposits.

Vegas hit the halfway mark in two days — more than 5,000 tickets were sold within the first 48 hours — and the organization later stated 9,000 season tickets were sold within a month of the launch.

Foley said the organization was able to accomplish this despite knowing virtually nothing about how to do a ticket drive. He also told Forbes local fans were showing an impressive amount of faith, buying “season tickets for a team that did not exist to play in an arena that had not been built.”

That arena — T-Mobile, opened in April of last year — has a capacity of 17,500 for hockey. Foley told Forbes the Golden Knights have also sold all of the suites for this season.

Flyers sign No. 2 pick Patrick to entry-level deal

By Mike HalfordJul 17, 2017, 10:38 AM EDT

Another big step in Nolan Patrick’s goal of making the Flyers out of training camp.

On Monday, Philly announced it signed Patrick — taken second overall at this year’s draft — to a three-year, entry-level deal. The news comes just one day after the No. 1 selection, Nico Hischier, signed his ELC with the Devils.

Patrick, 18, is expected to challenge for an NHL gig this fall, following a three-year stint in WHL Brandon that was marked by incredible offensive production, but also health issues. The talented center dealt with a misdiagnosed sports hernia last season and, in late June, underwent a second abdominal procedure to fix the problem.

In today’s release, the Flyers said they expect Patrick to resume skating next week.

Journeyman forward Frattin signs with KHL’s Chinese club

By Mike HalfordJul 17, 2017, 10:30 AM EDT

Matt Frattin, the former Leafs draftee that’s appeared in 135 NHL contests, will write the next chapter of his career overseas.

Frattin has signed with the KHL’s Chinese team, Kunlun Red Star. The club announced the transaction on Sunday.

Frattin, 29, was the 99th overall pick in 2007 and had some decent success in Toronto — including the lockout-shortened ’13 campaign, in which he had 13 points in 25 games and appeared in six of the Leafs’ seven playoff contests.

That summer, he was flipped to Los Angeles as part of the Jonathan Bernier trade. A few months later, he was on the move again in a deal that saw the Kings obtain Marian Gaborik from Columbus.

Frattin was then traded back to Toronto after playing just a handful of games for the Jackets. After spending almost all of his time with the Marlies, he was flipped to Ottawa in ’16 as part of the Dion Phaneuf deal.

Last year, Frattin played with Calgary’s AHL affiliate in Stockton and fared well, scoring 18 goals and 36 points in 54 games.

With Kunlun, he’ll be surrounded by several former NHLers: Brandon Yip, Wojtek Wolski, Magnus Hellberg, Brett Bellemore, Andrei Kostisyn and Alexei Ponikarovsky, to name a few.

 