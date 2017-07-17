PHT Morning Skate: The top 50 overtime goals of 2016-17

–The NHL Network compiled a list of the top 50 overtime goals from the 2016-17 season. The top goal came from Team North America forward Nathan MacKinnon, who scored a gorgeous game-winner against Sweden’s Henrik Lundqvist during the World Cup of Hockey in September. Chris Kunitz, Anthony Mantha, Patrik Laine and Connor McDavid round out the top 5. (NHL.com)

–BarDown breaks down a list of five teams that should have won at least one Stanley Cup since the year 2000. It won’t be a surprise to anyone, but perennial underachievers like the Capitals and Sharks find themselves on this list. (BarDown)

–For all you advanced stats fans, TSN’s Scott Cullen sheds some light on the top possession players (between 2014-2017) that changed teams this offseason. Colin Miller, who went from Boston to Vegas, is one of the players that has good possession numbers. Dan Girardi, who signed with the Lightning, isn’t as valuable according to these stats. (TSN.ca)

–The Los Angeles Kings failed to make the playoffs in 2016-17. The disappointment of last season has led to some changes (new coach, new GM, some new players too). The Hockey News’ Matt Larkin had analyzes whether or not the changes were good for them, and he also spoke to Drew Doughty about the direction the team is going in. “We’re definitely going to take steps in the offensive process. We need to score more goals. We hired some new coaches who have some great offensive minds, so we’re going to work on that. We’re going get faster. We’re going be making more plays. We’re not going to be afraid to try different plays which we might have been in the past.” (The Hockey News)

–If you’re looking to keep track of where the Stanley Cup is, look no further than Sexsmith, Alberta, which is the hometown of Carter Rowney. Over the weekend, Justin Schultz spent some time with children at a hospital in Kelowna, British Columbia before bringing the cup over to Starbucks!

–Sharks forward Joe Pavelski is sure able to drain a three-point shot: