Journeyman forward Frattin signs with KHL’s Chinese club

Matt Frattin, the former Leafs draftee that’s appeared in 135 NHL contests, will write the next chapter of his career overseas.

Frattin has signed with the KHL’s Chinese team, Kunlun Red Star. The club announced the transaction on Sunday.

Frattin, 29, was the 99th overall pick in 2007 and had some decent success in Toronto — including the lockout-shortened ’13 campaign, in which he had 13 points in 25 games and appeared in six of the Leafs’ seven playoff contests.

That summer, he was flipped to Los Angeles as part of the Jonathan Bernier trade. A few months later, he was on the move again in a deal that saw the Kings obtain Marian Gaborik from Columbus.

Frattin was then traded back to Toronto after playing just a handful of games for the Jackets. After spending almost all of his time with the Marlies, he was flipped to Ottawa in ’16 as part of the Dion Phaneuf deal.

Last year, Frattin played with Calgary’s AHL affiliate in Stockton and fared well, scoring 18 goals and 36 points in 54 games.

With Kunlun, he’ll be surrounded by several former NHLers: Brandon Yip, Wojtek Wolski, Magnus Hellberg, Brett Bellemore, Andrei Kostisyn and Alexei Ponikarovsky, to name a few.