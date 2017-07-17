Getty

Jets sign Lipon, bridge deal could come soon for Hellebuyck

By James O'BrienJul 17, 2017, 6:15 PM EDT

The Winnipeg Jets came that much closer to marking every item off of their “to-do list” for the summer.

They inched closer on Monday by signing rugged forward JC Lipon to a one-year, two-way deal with a $650K value at the NHL level.

Lipon was the 91st pick of the 2013 NHL Draft. He’s gotten his feet wet with the Jets a bit (an assist in nine games), and you’d figure he’ll be called upon during more physical games. He logged 129 PIM with the Manitoba Moose in the AHL, and generally falls in that range.

This leaves the Jets with one more RFA to deal with: goalie Connor Hellebuyck. It sounds like they’ll be able to avoid salary arbitration with the solid young netminder, at least according to the Winnipeg Sun’s Ken Wiebe.

Wiebe believes that Hellebuyck will sign a “bridge deal” with the Jets.

Justin Williams: It’s a ‘fun time’ to join Hurricanes

Associated PressJul 17, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) The Carolina Hurricanes didn’t bring back Justin Williams to be “Mr. Game 7.”

Not yet, anyway.

The 35-year-old with the reputation for scoring big postseason goals has returned to Raleigh, tasked with bringing veteran leadership and a voice of experience to a young Carolina team.

But there’s a fine line between filling that type of role for the Hurricanes, and commanding control of the dressing room. He brushed aside questions about whether he should wear the “C” for a team that has gone without a captain since February 2016.

“I think the worst thing you can do when you come into a new – even though it’s a team I’ve been on, it’s a new team for me – is trying to be someone you’re not,” Williams said Monday. “That’s a big mistake, trying to be `the guy.’ You just want to be yourself, and that’s what I’ve done throughout my career.”

Williams returned to Carolina earlier this month, opening free agency by agreeing to a two-year deal worth $9 million to bring his deft offensive touch and knack for coming through in key situations to a team that has made the playoffs only once (2009) since Williams hoisted the Stanley Cup for the first time here in 2006.

The 2014 playoff MVP with Los Angeles had 100 points combined the past two years with Washington, and won the Cup twice with the Kings while earning his “Mr. Game 7” nickname for his 7-1 career record in those decisive postseason games.

The only player remaining from Williams’ first stint with Carolina is presumptive backup goalie Cam Ward. The captain of those Hurricanes teams, Rod Brind’Amour, is now an assistant coach.

“I don’t think the load’s on me to do anything,” Williams said. “I’m here … to be me. And I think (general manager Ron Francis) and his group have done an excellent job of gathering this team. Listen, a lot of these kids or teammates weren’t here six, seven years ago. They’re fresh, too, and they’ve had a lot of success at different levels. … You just want to help guide as best you can, because you know what it takes, and you know what works and what doesn’t, a lot of the time.”

Williams had a lengthy list of reasons to come back to Carolina, from the quality of life away from the rink – he and his wife bought a house in nearby Cary in May, two months before the start of free agency – to what he says is a team “on the rise.” He says the Hurricanes kicked “my team’s butts a couple of times.”

“When you tell people outside the hockey world that you’re going to Carolina, they might be like, `Oh, man, why?”‘ he said. “But I think when you look and you talk to people within the hockey circles – you talk to NHL players – they know exactly what I’m talking about. It’s a fun time, I think, to be a Carolina Hurricane, and I want to be part of something good. I’ve been on some successful teams, so I’m going to try to do the same, do my best to make sure that happens.”

Predators sign surprise Stanley Cup Final scorer Frederick Gaudreau

By James O'BrienJul 17, 2017, 4:56 PM EDT

You won’t find many players who’ve scored multiple goals in a Stanley Cup Final who are far from guaranteed to make their team in the next season. Then again, you won’t see many players enjoy the kind of run Frederick Gaudreau did in 2016-17.

The Nashville Predators rewarded him with a three-year contract that sports an interesting structure: the first two seasons are two-way, then the third and final one goes one-way.

2017-18: $650K in NHL, 70K in AHL
2018-19: $650K in NHL, 70K in AHL
2019-20: $700K

After grabbing an assist in nine regular-season games, the 24-year-old returned to the Predators during the Western Conference Final. He then scored three goals in his first four games of the 2017 Stanley Cup Final, briefly engaging in a remarkable rookie duel with Jake Guentzel.

Gaudreau also enjoyed a nice run in the AHL’s playoffs, so this was quite the spring for the undrafted forward.

More on Gaudreau’s remarkable run here and here.

As impressive – and nifty – as he looked, the Predators are taking a sober approach here. Rather than overreacting to a hot streak, they’ll likely ask Gaudreau to prove that this wasn’t all a fluke.

Red Wings’ new arena will have a ridiculously large scoreboard

By James O'BrienJul 17, 2017, 3:35 PM EDT

Fans at the Detroit Red Wings’ new arena might have trouble keeping their eyes on the ice, and no, that’s not a joke about the current state of their roster.

The team unveiled details for Little Caesar’s Arena’s scoreboard, which breaks a record or two and seems like it could be hockey’s equivalent to the Dallas Cowboys’ inanely large Jumbotron.

Check out more via the Red Wings’ release, which uses many words in place of “it’s rather large.”

As the largest seamless centerhung system in the world, the new scoreboard will allow video programming to completely wrap around the system and create a 360-degree experience. A total of 45 LED displays featuring more than 13,500 square feet and more than 16.5 million LEDs will be installed in and around the new arena before it opens for events in September.

The most amusing/odd statistic is that there’s “more than one LED for each person in Michigan.”

Anyway, this scoreboard will probably go over a little better than a huge Little Caesar’s logo on the roof of the arena.

Here’s another shot of the scoreboard.

Canucks’ Zalewski signs in German League

By Mike HalfordJul 17, 2017, 2:24 PM EDT

Mike Zalewski, the undrafted R.P.I product that caught on with Vancouver four years ago, has signed with Straubing of Germany’s Deutsche Eishockey Liga, the club announced on Monday.

There, he’ll join his brother, Steve, a former San Jose draftee that appeared in 10 games for the Sharks and Devils before heading overseas.

Mike, 24, has spent his entire professional career with the Canucks organization, appearing in six big league games over the last four seasons. He’s primarily suited up for Vancouver’s AHL affiliate in Utica, and was part of the team that advanced all the way to the 2015 Calder Cup Final.

Vancouver didn’t make Zalewski a qualifying offer this summer, making him an unrestricted free agent. He spent last year playing on a one-year deal worth $632,500 at the NHL level.

 

 

 