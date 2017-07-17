Canucks’ Zalewski signs in German League

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Mike Zalewski, the undrafted R.P.I product that caught on with Vancouver four years ago, has signed with Straubing of Germany’s Deutsche Eishockey Liga, the club announced on Monday.

There, he’ll join his brother, Steve, a former San Jose draftee that appeared in 10 games for the Sharks and Devils before heading overseas.

Mike, 24, has spent his entire professional career with the Canucks organization, appearing in six big league games over the last four seasons. He’s primarily suited up for Vancouver’s AHL affiliate in Utica, and was part of the team that advanced all the way to the 2015 Calder Cup Final.

Vancouver didn’t make Zalewski a qualifying offer this summer, making him an unrestricted free agent. He spent last year playing on a one-year deal worth $632,500 at the NHL level.