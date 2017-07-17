Brian Campbell officially hangs up his skates

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Veteran defenseman Brian Campbell officially announced his retirement. The 38-year-old broke the news during a radio interview in Chicago on Monday morning.

Campbell spent the 2016-17 season with the Blackhawks, where he put up five goals and 17 points in 80 contests.

In 1082 career games (17 seasons) with the Sabres, Sharks, ‘Hawks and Panthers, he scored 87 goals, 504 points and 277 penalty minutes.

His best year came in 2007-08, as he collected five goals and 43 points in 63 games with Buffalo before adding three goals and 19 points in 20 games after being traded to San Jose.

Campbell put together a solid career. He was named to the All-Star game four times (2006-07, 2007-08, 2008-09, 2011-12), he was on the NHL’s second All-Star team in 2007-08, he won the Lady Byng Trophy in 2011-12 (he had just six penalty minutes in 82 games), and he hoisted the Stanley Cup with Chicago in 2009-10.

The Blackhawks also announced that he’ll be joining the team’s front office, where he’ll assist with marketing as well as community and youth hockey initiatives.

“I’m excited to transition into the next step in both my professional career and life,” Campbell said in a release. “I’m grateful to the countless number of teammates, coaches, team staff and fans that I have crossed paths with throughout my playing career in Chicago, Buffalo, Florida and San Jose. The Blackhawks organization has allowed me to take on this challenge and I’m thankful for this new opportunity.”

