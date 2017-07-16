Getty

Sharks thank Patrick Marleau with full-page newspaper ad

By Adam GretzJul 16, 2017, 4:17 PM EDT

After he was selected by the team with the No. 2 overall pick in the 1997 NHL draft, Patrick Marleau went on to play 19 seasons with the San Jose Sharks. During that time he was consistently one of the top players in the league — and also one of the most underrated — and put together a career that made him the franchise’s all-time leader in pretty much every major category.

Marleau’s time with the Sharks officially came to an end this summer when he signed a three-year contract in free agency to join the Toronto Maple Leafs, making the 2017-18 season the first one in two decades the Sharks will hit the ice without Marleau.

On Sunday, the Sharks took out a full-page ad in the San Jose Mercury on Sunday to thank Marleau for all of his contributions over the years.

Overall, Marleau played 1,493 games with the Sharks, scoring 508 goals and recording 574 assists. Along with his consistent production he was also extremely durable, missing more than five games in a season just two times and never more than nine.

The Sharks were never able to win a championship with Marleau, but they did reach four Western Conference Finals and the 2016 Stanley Cup Final. During his time with the Sharks no player in the NHL scored more playoff goals than Marleau’s 68.

Tocchet wants Coyotes’ young players to be ‘creative’ and ‘calculated’

By Adam GretzJul 16, 2017, 6:12 PM EDT

Along with missing the playoffs in each of the past five seasons, the Arizona Coyotes have also been kind of a boring hockey team, at least as it relates to their offense. They have some exciting young players, and their long-term outlook is promising, but over the past three seasons they have ranked 27th, 24th and 29th in goals scored, and 28th, 29th and 23rd in shots on goal.

That, obviously, is a glaring lack of offense.

A lot of that comes from the fact it has been a rebuilding team that hasn’t had the pocket books to really go out and bring in impact talent, but some of it is also due to playing a tighter, more structured defensive system under coach Dave Tippett.

New coach Rick Tocchet seems to be looking to change some of that and bring a more up-tempo brand of hockey to the desert and give his young players a little more freedom.

Here is talking about what he wants from his team, via Sarah McLellan of AZcentral.

“I don’t want to take the stick out of guys’ hands,” he said. “We have some creative, young players here. So I want them to be creative. I don’t want them to think too much. I want them to play a lot of pressure, a lot of pressure on the opponent.”

“I’m not going to sell the farm,” he said. “It’s not going to be 3-on-1s all night. That’s not going to happen. But I think you have to be calculated, and the one thing with these young guys, they’re sponges. They want to learn. They want to learn how to practice. They want to learn how to play.”

Of course, most new coaches upon taking a new job say something similar to this. Nobody gets hired and on the first day says, “we are going to play a boring, dull, bland style of hockey.”

A lot of times it still comes down to the talent on the ice.

But in Arizona’s case a fresh approach and start might actually lead to a more exciting brand of hockey, and a little more freedom for their young players with the puck could be a boost not only for the entertainment value of the team, but also for the results on the ice. You obviously want young players to play smart, but you also don’t want them to be afraid of making a mistake.

Either way, it is going to be an exceptionally young team that could have as many as nine players on the roster this season age 23 or younger, assuming prospects like Dylan Strome and Clayton Keller play their way onto the team. That young core was given a lot of complementary pieces to work with this summer when general manager John Chayka acquired Derek Stepan, a top-six center, Niklas Hjalmarsson, one of the steadiest veteran defenders in the league, and Antti Raanta to take over the starting goaltending job.

After making his NHL debut last season, Oilers re-sign Simpson to one-year deal

By Cam TuckerJul 16, 2017, 3:37 PM EDT

The Edmonton Oilers re-signed defenseman Dillon Simpson, who appeared in three games for the big club last season.

On Sunday, the team announced it is a one-year deal for Simpson, worth $675,000 at the NHL level, per CapFriendly.

Originally selected by Edmonton in the fourth round of the 2011 NHL Draft, the now 24-year-old Simpson has spent the vast majority of his professional career in the minors.

Last season, he appeared in 53 games for the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors. He scored three times with 11 points. He was recalled to the Oilers in November, before making his NHL debut against Philadelphia on Dec. 8.

Agent: Torts ‘should be among the top-paid coaches’ in the NHL

By Cam TuckerJul 16, 2017, 2:32 PM EDT

Last season started with John Tortorella as the early favorite to be the first coach fired.

By the end of June, however, he was the Jack Adams Award winner as the league’s coach of the year.

The Columbus Blue Jackets underwent quite a transformation, setting single-season franchise records in wins (50) and points (108), while goalie Sergei Bobrovsky was sensational and claimed the Vezina Trophy.

The success of last season could have an impact on the dollar figure Tortorella may be able to demand for his next contract, according to the Columbus Dispatch, which spoke with Torts’ agent Neil Glasberg.

Remember, not only was he favored to be fired early last season, he was previously let go by the Canucks after a disastrous single season in Vancouver. Charging down a hallway to the Calgary Flames dressing room to get at Bob Hartley during an intermission — and the subsequent suspension for his actions — was the low point for Tortorella with that franchise.

That was during the 2013-14 season.

Three years later . . .

From the Columbus Dispatch:

Tortorella’s situation bears watching. He’s entering the final year of his contract, a five-year, $10 million deal signed with Vancouver in 2013. Since the Blue Jackets hired him in October 2015, they’ve paid only $750,000 of his $2 million annual salary, with the Canucks picking up the rest. In other words, the Blue Jackets have been paying less for their coach than just about any other team in the NHL. Even the $2 million figure puts him only in the middle of the pack, but that’s about to change.

“Who just won coach of the year?” Glasberg said. “It’s not the first time he’s won the Jack Adams Trophy, either. He’s won a Stanley Cup. The Blue Jackets just had the best season in franchise history, and it’s not even close. Yeah, he should be among the top-paid coaches in the league.”

Mike Babcock of the Maple Leafs, hired by that franchise in May of 2015, signed an eight-year deal worth an estimated $50 million in Toronto. According to CapFriendly, he makes $6.25 million per season, listed as the highest paid coach in the league. Joel Quenneville is second, making $6 million.

Could Brandon Pirri be on his way to Switzerland?

By Cam TuckerJul 16, 2017, 12:43 PM EDT

Unrestricted free agent forward Brandon Pirri may be on his way to Switzerland for next season, where he could join fellow former Rangers teammate Kevin Klein, according to reports.

From the Swiss Hockey News:

Only one day after the signing of defenseman Kevin Klein, another New York Ranger reportedly joins the ZSC Lions for the upcoming season. According to information from La Regione, the Lions have signed the 26-year-old forward Brandon Pirri. The confirmation of the club should follow soon.

Two years ago, Pirri scored 22 goals in 49 games with the Florida Panthers. Last season with the Rangers, he had eight goals and 18 points in 60 games on a one-year contract worth a $1.1 million cap hit.

Pirri had a decent start to the 2016-17 season, with four goals and six points in the first seven games, but couldn’t sustain that pace.

He became an unrestricted free agent after the Rangers did not extend him a qualifying offer last month.