Flames plan to start year with the Ferland, Monahan, Gaudreau line

By Adam GretzJul 16, 2017, 8:02 PM EDT

The Calgary Flames signed restricted free agent Micheal Ferland to a two-year contract this week and seem really excited about his potential in the coming seasons, with general manager Brad Treliving saying (via Postmedia’s Kristen Odland) “the sky is the limit” for him going forward.

He also added that the team plans on starting training camp with him skating on a line alongside star forwards Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan, and then they will go from there.

It’s an interesting mix because Gaudreau and Monahan are high-skill players (two of the the best and most productive in the league) while Ferland is more of a bull in a china shop kind of forward that hits everything that he can.

But he also has some skill to his game (he did score 15 goals this past season) and has worked well with that duo in the past.

In 2016-17, for example, they spent more than 250 minutes of 5-on-5 ice-time together and were one of the Flames’ most impactful lines, outscoring teams by a 16-10 margin and controlling the shot attempt differential. In close to 400 minutes over the past two seasons it’s a 21-16 goal edge with a 52 percent Corsi for that line (data via Puckalytics). Given the success it certainly makes sense to start the year trying it out.

Expectations in Calgary are going to be through the roof this season. Not only because they have a promising young core coming back from a playoff appearance, because they went out this summer and picked up two key pieces in defenseman Travis Hamonic in an effort to build a Nashville-style top-four on defense that can control the game, but also because they went out and picked up Mike Smith to hopefully solidify their goaltending position.

Georges Laraque had some thoughts on the impact of the Oilers’ newfound toughness

By Adam GretzJul 16, 2017, 8:56 PM EDT

The Edmonton Oilers are coming off of their most successful season in more than a decade and there are a lot of theories for why the turnaround took place.

One of the more popular talking points was the addition of players like Milan Lucic, Patrick Maroon, and Kris Russell that helped bring some toughness and grit to the lineup and cut down on the number of liberties that were taken against star players like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

To be fair, players like Maroon — and even Zack Kassian who was in his second year with the team — did have really good seasons and were helpful in a lot of areas.

And while Lucic’s contract looks like it could one day be an albatross on the team’s salary cap, he is still a pretty good player for the time being.

The other theory — the one I buy into — is that fully healthy seasons from Connor McDavid and defenseman Oscar Klefbom, as well as a true breakout year from Draisaitl and rock solid play (and incredible durability) from goaltender Cam Talbot, helped carry the team. A couple of superstars, a top-pairing defender and a good starting goalie that can play 70-plus games will do a lot to improve a team.

One person that seems to be putting more stock into the first theory is ex-Oilers enforcer Georges Laraque.

Laraque was on Oilers Now with Bob Stauffer this past week and talked about the intimidation factor and how the additions of players like Lucic and Maroon led to healthier seasons from McDavid and the rest of his skilled teammates.

An excerpt, via the Edmonton Journal:

You said some of the people in the media they don’t like tough guys, and they say stuff, ‘They don’t like it, we don’t believe in this and that.’ This is the trend between people that know the game and people that don’t know the game. There’s many people in the media that cover the game that talk about hockey and stuff but they don’t know anything. And you read them and they want to make it look like they do, but they don’t. The stats you just said right there (on the health of the 2016-17 Oilers) gives you an indication right there of what’s been going on with that team. Why do you think McDavid got 100 points this year? Do you see how much room he’s getting? Yes, there’s a little bit of stuff there and there sometimes, but most of the time he was healthy because of that presence.

Yeah, they had a young team that played all the game and, yeah, they had enough toughness that prevent guys to take liberties with those guys. Look at before, the Oilers when they had Zack (Stortini) and other guys that were up and down, people were taking liberties with that team and they were always hurt. Now those days are done. People, when they go to Edmonton, with Darnell Nurse, Lucic, Maroon, all those guys there, people don’t want to take liberties with those kids because there’s a lot of guys can answer the bell… And we’re not even talking about fighting here. We’re talking about a presence that prevents guys from taking cheap shots because they know there would be retribution if they did so.”

This all goes back to the old “deterrence” argument that gets thrown around a lot, and it is no surprise that a former player like Laraque who was paid to be that sort of deterrent (or paid to try to be that) would buy into that. But arguing that Connor McDavid has space and scored 100 points this season because Patrick Maroon or Milan Lucic was on the team is quite a leap. He had 100 points this season because he is probably already (at worst) the second best player in the league and is as dominant as any player to enter the league in decades.

As we talked about when Pittsburgh acquired Ryan Reaves from the St. Louis Blues in an effort to cut down on the physical abuse they took, arguments like this one here by Laraque aren’t really isn’t based in any sort of reality. It is true that McDavid was fully healthy this season and managed to get through without the type of significant injury that cut his rookie season in half, and it is also true that happened in the same season that Lucic and Maroon arrived in Edmonton.

But that does not mean the two results are related. After all, when Lucic played in Boston alongside Shawn Thornton the Bruins were routinely on the receiving end of cheap shots that sidelined players. Just ask Marc Savard, Nathan Horton and Loui Eriksson, for example. The “Big Bad Bruins” mentality didn’t keep Matt Cooke, or Aaron Rome or John Scott from taking them out with cheap shots.

These discussions always create a bunch of misleading arguments about toughness and physical play. There is nothing wrong with adding physical players or players that can play with a bit of an edge. But you can’t expect them to keep your star players healthy because the guys that set out to do that damage are going to do it no matter what. Plus, hockey is a collision sport that is going to result in players being injured. It doesn’t always have to be a cheap shot.

But adding toughness just for the sake of adding toughness when there is no skill to go with it is not going to make your team any better.

The Oilers weren’t better this past season because a player Patrick Maroon showed up, played physical and tried to prevent teams from taking liberties.

The Oilers were better because a player like Patrick Maroon showed up, played physical and scored 27 goals for them.

Tocchet wants Coyotes’ young players to be ‘creative’ and ‘calculated’

By Adam GretzJul 16, 2017, 6:12 PM EDT

Along with missing the playoffs in each of the past five seasons, the Arizona Coyotes have also been kind of a boring hockey team, at least as it relates to their offense. They have some exciting young players, and their long-term outlook is promising, but over the past three seasons they have ranked 27th, 24th and 29th in goals scored, and 28th, 29th and 23rd in shots on goal.

That, obviously, is a glaring lack of offense.

A lot of that comes from the fact it has been a rebuilding team that hasn’t had the pocket books to really go out and bring in impact talent, but some of it is also due to playing a tighter, more structured defensive system under coach Dave Tippett.

New coach Rick Tocchet seems to be looking to change some of that and bring a more up-tempo brand of hockey to the desert and give his young players a little more freedom.

Here is talking about what he wants from his team, via Sarah McLellan of AZcentral.

“I don’t want to take the stick out of guys’ hands,” he said. “We have some creative, young players here. So I want them to be creative. I don’t want them to think too much. I want them to play a lot of pressure, a lot of pressure on the opponent.”

“I’m not going to sell the farm,” he said. “It’s not going to be 3-on-1s all night. That’s not going to happen. But I think you have to be calculated, and the one thing with these young guys, they’re sponges. They want to learn. They want to learn how to practice. They want to learn how to play.”

Of course, most new coaches upon taking a new job say something similar to this. Nobody gets hired and on the first day says, “we are going to play a boring, dull, bland style of hockey.”

A lot of times it still comes down to the talent on the ice.

But in Arizona’s case a fresh approach and start might actually lead to a more exciting brand of hockey, and a little more freedom for their young players with the puck could be a boost not only for the entertainment value of the team, but also for the results on the ice. You obviously want young players to play smart, but you also don’t want them to be afraid of making a mistake.

Either way, it is going to be an exceptionally young team that could have as many as nine players on the roster this season age 23 or younger, assuming prospects like Dylan Strome and Clayton Keller play their way onto the team. That young core was given a lot of complementary pieces to work with this summer when general manager John Chayka acquired Derek Stepan, a top-six center, Niklas Hjalmarsson, one of the steadiest veteran defenders in the league, and Antti Raanta to take over the starting goaltending job.

Sharks thank Patrick Marleau with full-page newspaper ad

By Adam GretzJul 16, 2017, 4:17 PM EDT

After he was selected by the team with the No. 2 overall pick in the 1997 NHL draft, Patrick Marleau went on to play 19 seasons with the San Jose Sharks. During that time he was consistently one of the top players in the league — and also one of the most underrated — and put together a career that made him the franchise’s all-time leader in pretty much every major category.

Marleau’s time with the Sharks officially came to an end this summer when he signed a three-year contract in free agency to join the Toronto Maple Leafs, making the 2017-18 season the first one in two decades the Sharks will hit the ice without Marleau.

On Sunday, the Sharks took out a full-page ad in the San Jose Mercury on Sunday to thank Marleau for all of his contributions over the years.

Overall, Marleau played 1,493 games with the Sharks, scoring 508 goals and recording 574 assists. Along with his consistent production he was also extremely durable, missing more than five games in a season just two times and never more than nine.

The Sharks were never able to win a championship with Marleau, but they did reach four Western Conference Finals and the 2016 Stanley Cup Final. During his time with the Sharks no player in the NHL scored more playoff goals than Marleau’s 68.

After making his NHL debut last season, Oilers re-sign Simpson to one-year deal

By Cam TuckerJul 16, 2017, 3:37 PM EDT

The Edmonton Oilers re-signed defenseman Dillon Simpson, who appeared in three games for the big club last season.

On Sunday, the team announced it is a one-year deal for Simpson, worth $675,000 at the NHL level, per CapFriendly.

Originally selected by Edmonton in the fourth round of the 2011 NHL Draft, the now 24-year-old Simpson has spent the vast majority of his professional career in the minors.

Last season, he appeared in 53 games for the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors. He scored three times with 11 points. He was recalled to the Oilers in November, before making his NHL debut against Philadelphia on Dec. 8.