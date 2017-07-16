Experience not required: Rookie coaches a growing NHL trend

Associated PressJul 16, 2017, 9:23 AM EDT

Rick Tocchet is the kind of coach who doesn’t mind if a player calls him at 9 p.m. to share a thought.

He doesn’t expect that to change as he goes from a Pittsburgh Penguins assistant to head coach of the Arizona Coyotes. Tocchet has done it before, and his 148 games as an NHL head coach make the 53-year-old one of the more experienced hires this offseason as teams look for the next new idea rather than recycling from the past.

Three vacancies were filled by first-timers: the Buffalo Sabres’ Phil Housley, Florida Panthers’ Bob Boughner and Vancouver Canucks’ Travis Green. Tocchet and the Los Angeles Kings’ John Stevens are longtime assistants with some time running a bench, while the Dallas Stars’ Ken Hitchcock and Vegas Golden Knights’ Gerard Gallant represent the only seasoned coaches.

Almost every general manager cited communication skills as a major reason for prioritizing youth over experience.

“It’s clear for me: (Tocchet is) one of the best communicators I’ve come across, not only in hockey but probably professionally as well,” Coyotes GM John Chayka said. “He can just relate to the players. He’s very firm. He can motivate. He can be aggressive in his approach, but he can also be that big-brother kind of approach.”

Tocchet, Housley, Boughner, Green, Stevens and Gallant all played in the NHL in the 1990s and represent the new-school concept of a players’ coach, mixing positive relationships with accountability. Likable Jon Cooper took the Tampa Bay Lightning to the 2015 Stanley Cup Final in his first go-’round, while other experiments like Dallas Eakins, Claude Noel, Ron Rolston and Mike Johnston didn’t go so well.

More time is needed to determine the success of some, like the Philadelphia Flyers’ Dave Hakstol, New Jersey Devils’ John Hynes and Colorado Avalanche’s Jared Bednar, but teams are more willing than ever to take a risk on coaching rookies. Ten of the 31 coaches are in their first head jobs in the NHL as some prominent experienced coaches like Lindy Ruff, Jacques Martin, Jack Capuano and Marc Crawford have accepted roles as assistants.

Florida GM Dale Tallon went through an “exhaustive, extensive search” before Boughner’s interview blew him away, and Chayka talked to over 25 coaches before calling Tocchet the best candidate by a wide margin. Kings GM Rob Blake said “there was literally no search” as Stevens was the natural fit to succeed Darryl Sutter, and the Canucks didn’t interview anyone but Green, who coached their top minor-league affiliate for the past four seasons.

Buffalo GM Jason Botterill said Housley was “uniquely qualified” for the job based on his playing and coaching careers. Hockey experience on the ice and at other levels may be just as valuable to executives picking coaches.

“I’ve been a player, I’ve been an owner, I’ve been an executive, I’ve been a head coach, an assistant coach,” Boughner said with a significant nod to his time in junior hockey. “I know this league and I know the game and I’m ready for this challenge.”

One of the biggest challenges in the transition from assistant to head coach is the different dynamic with players. Panthers captain Derek MacKenzie had Boughner as an assistant in Columbus and considered him approachable but someone who knew when to “put his foot down.”

MacKenzie acknowledged it won’t be exactly the same with Boughner in charge. After winning the Stanley Cup the past two seasons with the Penguins, Tocchet figures he won’t alter his approach in Arizona.

“That’s the million-dollar question to me because I don’t want to change as a person,” Tocchet said. “I don’t think that because you carry a title `head coach’ that all of a sudden you’ve got to be distanced from your players.”

His old boss disagrees. Mike Sullivan, who spent several seasons as an assistant under John Tortorella between head-coaching gigs and was hired by the Penguins midway through the 2015-16 season, and insists there’s a delineation in day-to-day duties.

“Ultimately I have to make difficult decisions, whether it be playing time or lineup decisions or power-play combinations,” Sullivan said. “I think by nature of the head-coaching position, it’s a very different relationship. … That’s just reality.”

Tocchet was credited with helping Phil Kessel, Housley with Ryan Ellis and other Nashville defensemen and Boughner with Sharks Norris Trophy winner Brent Burns. But perhaps more in common than their hands-on work in improving players, these first-time head coaches all sold their styles as fast and exciting.

“I don’t want to take the stick out of guys’ hands,” Tocchet said. “I want them not to think too much. I want them to play. … You have to give players freedom, especially in today’s NHL, to play.”

 

Jonathan Drouin goes undercover — which he won’t be able to do much longer in Montreal

By Cam TuckerJul 16, 2017, 11:15 AM EDT

There is a video making the rounds online right now of Jonathan Drouin interviewing Montreal Canadiens fans about Jonathan Drouin.

His disguise of choice? A black T-shirt. Equipped with a Habs microphone, Drouin goes around asking folks in both English and French what they think of the team’s new additions this offseason and about how many points their recently acquired and signed 22-year-old skilled forward may get — among other hard-hitting inquiries.

Based on the video evidence, some fans seem to recognize him after a short conversation. Others don’t before the big reveal is made.

One fan’s advice: “Don’t take Montreal too seriously.”

While the premise of the video is for Drouin to be right out in the open acting as a team reporter yet incognito at the same time, it would be foolish to think the pressure on him next season won’t be anything short of immense. He was born in Ste-Agathe, Quebec, which is just a short drive northwest from Montreal. Per the Montreal Gazette, he grew up spending summers on the West Island of Montreal. He’s a hometown player for the Habs.

As to be expected in a trade of this magnitude, the Canadians paid a price to land Drouin from the Lightning, parting ways with prospect defenseman Mikhail Sergachev, selected ninth overall last year. The Habs then signed their new acquisition to a six-year, $33 million contract following his breakout 21-goal, 53-point season in Tampa Bay.

The Habs have bulked up on defense over the last few years, acquiring Shea Weber and then signing Karl Alzner this summer. Their success has hinged mostly on the play — and health — of their goalie Carey Price, who was in turn paid a historic amount in his latest contract extension.

For all their efforts to bolster that element of their game, the Habs need dynamic offensive players. They sent that type of player in P.K. Subban to Nashville last year to get Weber. Montreal’s offensive attack during the regular season was middle of the pack for the NHL, 15th in goals-for per game at 2.72. In the playoffs? In six games, they averaged just 1.83 goals-for per game against the Rangers and were eliminated.

Keep in mind, as well, that they lost Alex Radulov during free agency. Back in the NHL after a four-year stint in the KHL, Radulov was responsible for 18 goals and 54 points, before he cashed in with the Dallas Stars.

There are others that can help carry the burden of offensive production. If Paul Byron could duplicate — or come close to duplicating — what he did a year ago, that would be a huge boost. Alex Galchenyuk is only 23 years old but has a 30-goal season under his belt already. Max Pacioretty has five 30-goal seasons, including four in a row.

But the Habs were in need of another highly skilled and speedy forward and that’s what they have in Drouin. He’s young, which is also a plus. He’s coming off a solid year with the Bolts, with the promise for greater things in the future. He has already discussed the pressure he’ll face playing in Montreal. He believes he will “thrive” in this situation.

Playing for the Habs, it will be impossible for Drouin to remain anonymous.

Flyers re-sign Stolarz to one-year, two-way contract

Getty
By Adam GretzJul 15, 2017, 8:11 PM EDT

The Philadelphia Flyers announced a trio of signings on Saturday evening, signing goalies Anthony Stolarz and Alex Lyon, as well as forward Cole Bardreau to two-way contracts.

Stolarz and Lyon signed one-year contracts, while Bardreau ended up getting a two-year deal.

Stolarz is probably the most prominent player out of that group given that he is the youngest of the three and is the only one to have actually played in the NHL to this point, appearing in seven games this past season. He played quite well in his limited look, posting a .928 save percentage.

Even with that brief success this past season general manage Ron Hextall was not exactly confident entering the season with Stolarz as Michael Neuvirth’s platoon partner in net given the inexperience of the former and the injury history of the latter. He instead opted to sign veteran Brian Elliott in free agency, which means Stolarz will start the season in the American Hockey League for a fourth consecutive season, barring injury to one of the two veterans ahead of him on the depth chart.

He has a .910 save percentage in 104 starts for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms over the past three seasons, including a .911 mark this past season.

Lyon, playing in his first year of pro-hockey this past season, ended up starting the majority of the games for the Phantoms and posted similar numbers.

 

Golden Knights sign all three first-round picks to entry-level contracts

Getty
By Adam GretzJul 15, 2017, 6:55 PM EDT

The Vegas Golden Knights front office had a pretty busy day on Saturday.

After signing restricted free agents Brendan Leipsic and Griffin Reinhart to two-year contracts, the team also announced that it has signed all three of its first-round draft picks, Cody Glass (No. 6 overall), Nick Suzuki (No. 13 overall) and defenseman Erik Brannstrom (No. 15 overall) to three-year, entry-level contracts.

Thanks to a series of expansion draft dealings, the Golden Knights were able to stockpile draft picks including two additional first-rounders on top of their own pick at No. 6.

General manager George McPhee opted to keep all of them and not package them to move up in the draft, selecting the trio of Glass, Suzuki and Brannstrom.

Suzuki was selected with the No. 13 overall pick that originally belonged to the Winnipeg Jets. Vegas acquired that pick in a trade for Columbus’ first-round pick (which had been acquired by Vegas in a previous trade) in exchange for Vegas taking Chris Thorburn in the expansion draft.

The No. 15 pick, used to select Brannstrom, belonged to the New York Islanders and was sent to Vegas, along with Mikhail Grabovski, Jake Bischoff and a 2019 second-round pick to ensure that Vegas selected goaltender Jean-Francois Berube in the expansion draft.

Top pick Nico Hischier signs entry-level contract

Former Caps forward Galiev signs with Ak Bars in KHL

Getty
By Adam GretzJul 15, 2017, 6:09 PM EDT

After five years in the Washington Capitals organization, forward Stanislav Galiev officially returned to Russia this week by signing a two-year contract with Ak Bars of the KHL.

It ends what was a complicated contract situation for the 25-year-old forward.

A restricted free agent that always seemed to be in limbo in the Capitals organization, he made the decision to return to Russia this summer but was initially unable to sign with a new team because his KHL rights were still owned by Dynamo Moscow, a team that was struggling financially and was unable to pay its players.

Eventually, all of them were declared unrestricted free agents.

On Friday the KHL announced that Galiev has signed a two-year contract with Ak Bars.

A third-round pick by the Capitals in 2010, Galiev’s career in North America was never able to take off with the Capitals.

Since officially joining the organization in 2012-13 he played in just 26 games at the NHL level, scoring one goal to go with five assists. He spent the bulk of his time playing in the AHL where he always had a decent amount of success, scoring 25 goals in only 67 games during the 2014-15 season. He spent this past season in Hershey, appearing in 56 games and scoring 21 goals to go with 19 assists. Even though he was stuck in the American Hockey League all season it was still a better situation for him than the previous year (at least as it relates to playing time) when he was stuck in the NHL because he was not waiver exempt, spending most of the season as a healthy scratch.