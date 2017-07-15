Giroux ‘lets everything get into his mind,’ says Roenick

Jeremy Roenick has never been one to shy away from offering his opinion.

The former Philadelphia Flyer recently spoke to Philly Sports Talk and offered quite a take on current Flyers captain Claude Giroux, who struggled last season and was brought up in trade speculation toward the end of the year, as Philly missed the playoffs.

“The reason why Claude Giroux doesn’t get success is [because] he lets everything get into his mind and he looks for other things to blame it on,” Roenick told CSN’s Philly Sports Talk.

“Claude Giroux can play this game and he can play it at a high, hard level. He’s just got to get back into the inside of the game, start attacking the game and not worrying about what the media or the fans are saying about Claude Giroux, period. Because he is a world-class player that can make a difference, and that’s why he has the ‘C’ on his chest.”

Coming off hip and abdominal surgery last spring, Giroux had 14 goals last season — half of what he was able to score in 2013-14 — and 58 points in 82 games.

He turns 30 years old in January and has five more years left on his current contract, which carries an annual cap hit of $8.275 million. It also includes a no-movement clause, per CapFriendly.

A week after Giroux’s name popped up in trade speculation, his general manager, Ron Hextall, gave his top center a vote of confidence. It was only three years ago that he averaged more than a point per game and was a finalist for the Hart Trophy.

“He’s not on the decline,” said Hextall. “I know this, I’ll be shocked next year if you guys don’t ask me in January how has G turned this around. He’s a very driven athlete, very driven.”