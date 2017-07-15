Former Caps forward Galiev signs with Ak Bars in KHL

After five years in the Washington Capitals organization, forward Stanislav Galiev officially returned to Russia this week by signing a two-year contract with Ak Bars of the KHL.
It ends what was a complicated contract situation for the 25-year-old forward.
A restricted free agent that always seemed to be in limbo in the Capitals organization, he made the decision to return to Russia this summer but was initially unable to sign with a new team because his KHL rights were still owned by Dynamo Moscow, a team that was struggling financially and was unable to pay its players.
Eventually, all of them were declared unrestricted free agents.
On Friday the KHL announced that Galiev has signed a two-year contract with Ak Bars.
A third-round pick by the Capitals in 2010, Galiev’s career in North America was never able to take off with the Capitals.
Since officially joining the organization in 2012-13 he played in just 26 games at the NHL level, scoring one goal to go with five assists. He spent the bulk of his time playing in the AHL where he always had a decent amount of success, scoring 25 goals in only 67 games during the 2014-15 season. He spent this past season in Hershey, appearing in 56 games and scoring 21 goals to go with 19 assists. Even though he was stuck in the American Hockey League all season it was still a better situation for him than the previous year (at least as it relates to playing time) when he was stuck in the NHL because he was not waiver exempt, spending most of the season as a healthy scratch.
The Vegas Golden Knights front office had a pretty busy day on Saturday.
After signing restricted free agents Brendan Leipsic and Griffin Reinhart to two-year contracts, the team also announced that it has signed all three of its first-round draft picks, Cody Glass (No. 6 overall), Nick Suzuki (No. 13 overall) and defenseman Erik Brannstrom (No. 15 overall) to three-year, entry-level contracts.
Thanks to a series of expansion draft dealings, the Golden Knights were able to stockpile draft picks including two additional first-rounders on top of their own pick at No. 6.
General manager George McPhee opted to keep all of them and not package them to move up in the draft, selecting the trio of Glass, Suzuki and Brannstrom.
Suzuki was selected with the No. 13 overall pick that originally belonged to the Winnipeg Jets. Vegas acquired that pick in a trade for Columbus’ first-round pick (which had been acquired by Vegas in a previous trade) in exchange for Vegas taking Chris Thorburn in the expansion draft.
The No. 15 pick, used to select Brannstrom, belonged to the New York Islanders and was sent to Vegas, along with Mikhail Grabovski, Jake Bischoff and a 2019 second-round pick to ensure that Vegas selected goaltender Jean-Francois Berube in the expansion draft.
Top pick Nico Hischier signs entry-level contract
Nico Hischier, the top pick in the 2017 NHL draft, has officially signed his first NHL contract.
The New Jersey Devils announced on Saturday afternoon that they have signed Hischier to the maximum three-year entry-level deal, carrying a $925,000 average annual salary along with several performance bonuses.
The Devils selected Hischier with the No. 1 overall pick, ahead of Nolan Patrick, after winning the draft lottery and moving up three spots.
Hischier is the first player born in Switzerland to be selected No. 1 overall.
He spent the 2016-17 season playing for the Halifax Mooseheads of the QMJHL where he scored 38 goals and added 48 assists in 57 games.
He is one of two major additions to the Devils organization this summer, joining Marcus Johansson who was acquired in a trade from the Washington Capitals. Along with Taylor Hall that trio should at least give the Devils a chance to be a much improved offensive team after finishing the 2016-17 season 28th in the league in goals scored.
The Vegas Golden Knights announced a couple of signings on Saturday afternoon after agreeing to terms with restricted free agents Brendan Leipsic and Griffin Reinhart on two-year contracts.
Both players were selected in the June expansion draft with Leipsic coming over from the Toronto Maple Leafs and Reinhart being selected from the Edmonton Oilers.
Leipsic’s deal will pay him an average of $650,000 per season, while Reinhart will make $800,000 per year.
Both players will be restricted free agents again following the 2018-19 season when their contracts expire.
Leipsic, 21, is coming off of two fantastic seasons in the American Hockey League with the Toronto Marlies that saw him score 38 goals and record 105 total points in 114 games. He has only played in six NHL games to this point (all this past season with the Maple Leafs), scoring one goal and adding two assists.
Reinhart was a top-five pick by the New York Islanders back in 2012 but has not yet made a consistent impact in his NHL career, appearing in just 37 games to this point. He spent the 2016-17 playing for Bakersfield in the American Hockey League where he scored seven goals and 14 assists.
Jeremy Roenick has never been one to shy away from offering his opinion.
The former Philadelphia Flyer recently spoke to Philly Sports Talk and offered quite a take on current Flyers captain Claude Giroux, who struggled last season and was brought up in trade speculation toward the end of the year, as Philly missed the playoffs.
“The reason why Claude Giroux doesn’t get success is [because] he lets everything get into his mind and he looks for other things to blame it on,” Roenick told CSN’s Philly Sports Talk.
“Claude Giroux can play this game and he can play it at a high, hard level. He’s just got to get back into the inside of the game, start attacking the game and not worrying about what the media or the fans are saying about Claude Giroux, period. Because he is a world-class player that can make a difference, and that’s why he has the ‘C’ on his chest.”
Coming off hip and abdominal surgery last spring, Giroux had 14 goals last season — half of what he was able to score in 2013-14 — and 58 points in 82 games.
He turns 30 years old in January and has five more years left on his current contract, which carries an annual cap hit of $8.275 million. It also includes a no-movement clause, per CapFriendly.
A week after Giroux’s name popped up in trade speculation, his general manager, Ron Hextall, gave his top center a vote of confidence. It was only three years ago that he averaged more than a point per game and was a finalist for the Hart Trophy.
“He’s not on the decline,” said Hextall. “I know this, I’ll be shocked next year if you guys don’t ask me in January how has G turned this around. He’s a very driven athlete, very driven.”