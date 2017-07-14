PHT Morning Skate: Devils’ Henrique blazes through Toronto IndyCar track

–It’s hard enough to have one member of your family make the NHL, which means that what Nick and Marcus Foligno have done is nothing short of incredible. Nick credits their sibling rivalry for getting them to “the show”. “It’s funny, I think one of the biggest reasons Marcus and I are where we are is because of how competitive we were with one another growing up.” (NHLPA.com)

—Max Domi and the Arizona Coyotes didn’t make the playoffs this season, but that didn’t stop him from growing a massive beard. But this week, Domi shaved it all off to raise money for diabetes awareness. (BarDown)

–In case you missed it, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman penned his final “30 Thoughts” blog of the season. He touched on the impact of Connor McDavid‘s new contract, Matt Duchene trade rumors and a discussion between Ottawa and Los Angeles involving Marian Gaborik and Dion Phaneuf. (Sportsnet)

—Sidney Crosby will turn 30 on Aug. 7, and he’s planning on having an incredible birthday bash with the Stanley Cup in his hometown of Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia. (NHL.com)

–Devils forward Adam Henrique got to ride in the back of an IndyCar on the track in Toronto. The car he was in hit a speed of 140 mph, which is just a little bit faster than he’s able to go on skates. (Spotsnet)

–Now that the draft and free agency are in the books, NHL.com looks at the off-season changes that the Chicago Blackhawks have made. They brought in players like Brandon Saad (trade), Patrick Sharp (free agent) and Connor Murphy (trade). But gone are Niklas Hjalmarsson, Artemi Panarin and Scott Darling. It’ll be interesting to see where the ‘Hawks finish next season. (NHL.com)