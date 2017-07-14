Forbes calls report of offer to buy Hurricanes ‘bogus’ and ‘fake news’

Yesterday’s report from Bloomberg that the Carolina Hurricanes were close to being sold for “about $500 million” has been refuted (and kinda ridiculed) by another media outlet.

According to Mike Ozanian at Forbes, the report is “bogus” and “fake news.”

Yes, Chuck Greenberg is trying to buy the money-losing NHL franchise. But all Greenberg has right now is a non-binding letter of intent. Moreover, the real price (enterprise value) is nowhere near $500 million (perhaps the $500 million includes future money the potential buyer is promising to put into the team?), according to my sources.

And by the way, Greenberg is not even close to raising the money to buy the Hurricanes. Not even for $400 million.

Hurricanes owner Peter Karmanos did say yesterday, per NHL.com, that he’d received an offer to sell.

In a statement, the club would only say, “Since an offer has been made to purchase the team, Mr. Karmanos intends to evaluate that offer and also will continue to evaluate his other options, including retaining his ownership of the team.”