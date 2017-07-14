Enroth signs in KHL with Dinamo Minsk

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

After a disappointing season that started in Toronto, Jhonas Enroth is off to the KHL.

The 29-year-old goalie has signed a one-year deal to play for Dinamo Minsk.

Last season, Enroth was signed to be the Maple Leafs’ backup. But he got off to a tough start and ended up in the minors. Eventually, he was traded to the Ducks and played for their AHL affiliate in San Diego.

Enroth had joined the Leafs after a solid year in Los Angeles as the Kings’ backup; however, he didn’t enjoy how little he played behind Jonathan Quick.

“If you sign a guy for $1.2 million,” he said, “you’re not going to play him 13 games, in my opinion.”

